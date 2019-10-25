Entertainment
2019 Felabration: ‘Fela Lives And The Fire Remains With Him’
Lights amplify and pronounce things. When lights shine, both good and bad things get clearer.
Since Fela died, Felabration has been the light under which Fela’s legacy gets amplified.
Last week, abami eda would have been 83. For the finale of this year’s Felabration, lights are peculiar to everything; life, accreditation, sales, brand amplification and so forthIn the dark
In the dark of the south entrance to New Afrika Shrine, men of counter-cultural ways perpetrate their business. “Loud, Arizona” is their language of choice – call it advertisement or an invitation to treat.
Along these paths, other people also transacted legitimate businesses of all kinds; food, drinks, money transfer and even ice cream. Also in this dark, two people were reportedly shot – at about 1:00 am, sporadic shots were fired at the entrance.
Under the spot-light
On your way in, your accreditation is an invisible stamp that can only be verified under ultraviolet rays. These rays will meet you at the entrance to the shrine – call it scrutiny.
More importantly, brands like Chelsea, Nigerian Breweries and Boomplay took the moment to shine New Afrika Shrine lights on their respective brands. The awareness they crave must have been achieved. When you are a Kuti, the spotlight is always on you. The light always confronts every seed of Fela’s loins – children and grandchildren.
On this day, they delivered like they always do. Together, they delivered the performance of the evening. Femi, Femi’s son, Made and Femi’s brother, Seun teamed up for a saxophone masterclass. It was also telling that under the light of the stage, they gave Made the stage to shine.
The hilarious part was when Made held one note for about 10 minutes while his dad and uncle tried to distract him; they pulled his ears, clothes and nose – he didn’t budge. When it was over, Seun and Femi hugged Made for a job well done.
Entertainment
FG Promises To Support Successful Hosting Of 2019 AFRIMA
The Federal Government has promised its full support for the successful hosting of the 2019 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), as the country prepares to host the glamorous event in Lagos 20-23 November, 2019, with the theme: “Feel Africa”.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the promise in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.
“When you look at the All Africa Music Awards, it’s one of the biggest awards for the music industry in Africa, and what government has done in the past is to provide the enabling environment for the awards to take place.
“We provided support services for AFRIMA, we gave them the backing they need and I think it’s on record that the AFRIMA editions that have been held in Nigeria have been among the most successful.
“This year again, we are ready to partner AFRIMA professionally, give them the maximum support such as effective media coverage and also help them in reaching out to other critical stakeholders,” the Minister said.
He said part of the reasons why Nigeria has successfully hosted the music awards is because the country has relaxed its visa regime, with the visa on arrival policy, thus making it easier for people to come in.
AFRIMA, which was first held in 2014, was established in collaboration with the African Union (AU) to reward and celebrate musical talents and creativity in Africa as well as to promote African Cultural Heritage.
Entertainment
Davido, Chioma Welcome First Child
Davido and Chioma have welcomed their first child together and it’s a boy. Announcing the birth of his son on Sunday, October 20, 2019 via Twitter, the 26-year-old singer calls his fiancee, Chioma, a strong wife.
The pop star also revealed the name of the child as David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.
“Omoba ti de!!! David Adedeji Adeleke Jr I !! D prince is here!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my strong wife!!! I love you!!!!! d’þ=Ø•Ü,” the excited father tweeted.
Davido welcomes first son and child with Chioma {Twitter/iam_davido]
In the late hours of Saturday, October 19, 2019, Davido announced that he was in the delivery room on Twitter.
Davido formally proposed to Chioma in September at a dinner held in a London restaurant.
The engagement came 10 days after the couple’s family had an introduction ceremony in Rowland’s family home in Lagos.
Entertainment
Nicki Minaj Marries Rapper, Kenneth Petty
Minaj has confirmed she secretly married boyfriend, Kenneth Petty this week, after less than a year of dating. The starships rapper managed to pull the wool over our eyes by appearing to have tied the knot quietly on Monday. In an Instagram post, Nicki announced the happy news by sharing a video of their matching bride and groom baseball caps and matching Mr and Mrs coffee mugs. Revealing the date of their nuptials, the rapper captioned the image: ‘Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19.’ It comes two months after Nicki, 36, changed her name to Mrs Petty on Twitter, sparking speculation they had already married. Around that time, the Anaconda rapper confirmed she and Kenneth, 41, had obtained a marriage licence giving them less than 80 days to marry. Speaking on her Queen Radio show, Nicki said: ‘I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later.
