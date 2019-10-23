City Crime
Santana Market: Edo Promises Fire Fighting Trucks
The Edo State Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Special Duties, Mr Damian Lawani, says the state government, will purchase new fire fighting trucks to curtail fire outbreaks in the state.
Lawani told The Tide’s sources in an interview in Benin that the state government, through his ministry, had began the refurbishment of the existing fire fighting trucks in the state.
The commissioner was reacting to the Saturday’s fire incident at the Santana market in Benin, which consumed many shops and valuable goods and in which the state fire service was berated for slow response to the incident.
He said: “before now we had fire fighting vehicles that were not functioning and the governor ordered that all be refurbished. The repair work is currently ongoing.
“And to support the old trucks, government decided to purchase new fire fighting trucks. Agreements have been reached with a company to supply the fire trucks very soon.
“In a short while, the vehicles will arrive, you know there is a lot of bureaucracy when it comes to government transactions,” he said.
According to the commissioner, Governor Godwin Obaseki is committed to ensuring that the state fire service is well equipped with fire fighting equipment.
He however, sympathised with victims of the Saturday night Santana market fire incident, in which several million of naira worth of goods were gutted. “The men that put out the fire, were from the state fire service; but because they did not come there with their fire fighting trucks, people thought the fire service did not respond to the distress calls.
“They were actually the ones that called for the NPDC fire vehicles which they used. One of them nurses severe injury and he is in the hospital as we speak,” he said.
Lawani advised the citizens to help government by switching off electrical appliances both at homes, market places and their offices either when leaving the house or after close of work to prevent fire outbreaks
The source reports that no fewer than 300 shops and goods worth millions of naira were last Saturday night destroyed by fire that engulfed Santana market on Sapele road in Benin, Edo State
CHAN 2020: Home-Based Super Eagles Beat Togo
The home-based Super Eagles will now miss out of the party at the CHAN 2020 in Cameroon in spite of a 2-0 win against Togo at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.
Tidesports source reports that the Nigerian side put on a spirited effort to overturn the 1-4 first leg deficit, but they failed and thus lost 3-4 aggregate.
The Eagles had to ring seven changes from the players who featured in Lome and were soon rewarded with two goals, courtesy Sikiru Alimi’s brace in the 4th and 66th minutes.
The Togolese had a seven-man defence which was able to contain the attacking trio of Sikiru Alimi, Sunusi Ibrahim and Nyima Nwagua.
The two goals from the boots of Alimi were not enough as the Togolese held on till the last minutes of the game through a well-organised defence and time-wasting tactics.
Speaking later on the painful loss, Imama Amapakabo said the Eagles lost the match due to unavailability of some important players for the team.
“We lost and that was painful for everybody. The two games were completely different from each other and the tactics were also different.
“The opposing team came with the tactics of defending through putting in more defenders while we want to have our goals.
“The seven changes in the team for the second leg was due to the non-availability of the Rangers International players for the first leg,” he said.
‘Lack Of Professionalism, Bane Of Power Sector Reforms’
A professional body known as the Institute of Electrical Electronic Engineers has identified the lack of professional input in policy formulation and implementation as the major defect in Nigeria’s power sector reforms.
A top official of the Port Harcourt branch of the institute, Engineer Isaac Adekanya, who spoke with The Tide in an exclusive interview in Port Harcourt at the weekend, said effective service delivery in the power sector could only be attained when experts and professionals in power sector are given the opportunity to contribute their quota in the the formulation of policies.
Adekanya who is an electrical engineer, said Nigeria was blessed with experts and professionals in the power sector both in academia and in active industry practice, but noted that their wealth of experience and expertise were yet to be fully tapped to develop the country’s ailing power sector;
“Part of the challenges of the power sector in Nigeria is that professionals are not given the opportunity to make inputs and contribute their quota in policy formulation and implementation, Such denials create opportunities for people without any professional experience and expertise to be involved in the power sector service delivery.”
He said that such misplacement of priories was primarily responsible for the stunted development and poor service delivery in the country’s power sector.
The expert called for stronger synergy between the government and professional bodies to fashion out practical modules and ideas that will “tackle old inefficiencies and enhance quality service delivery in the power sector.”
He faulted the process of engaging of GENCOS, TRANSCOS and DISCOS and other service providers in the power sector, noting that it was based on political and commercial motives rather than competence and experience in service delivery.
He said government should borrow a cue from the reforms in the telecommunication industry and create room for more service providers to participate in the power sector, adding that the criteria for engagements of the service providers should be based on expertise and competence rather than political and commercial interests alone.
Taneh Beemene
Rangers Retain 20 Players For Next Season
Management of seven-time Nigeria league champions, Rangers International F.C have concluded plans to retain only twenty-two players that featured for the team in the fast winding-up 2018/2019 season.
General manager of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Prince Davidson Owumi made this revelation, Monday, as preparations are on to welcome back the players from the two-weeks break sanctioned by the club.
The former NPL and Warri Wolves boss confirmed that the players whose services were needed for the coming season have been contacted and are expected back in the coal city next week.
“Yes, we have started preparations for the coming season as we have made contacts with the players needed to help us achieve our target both on the continent and domestic scene.
Only twenty-two of the players that featured for us in the ending season will be privileged to wear the club’s jersey in the coming season. Most of them have been reached and negotiations concluded. Those reached will be known as soon as they return from the break,” said Prince Owumi.
The General Manager further said, “I can also confirm that we have had successful discussions with some players that we hope will add some strength to the team as our target on the continent and domestic scene remain intact.”
It would be recalled that Rangers ended the 2018/2019 abridged NPFL season on the third position at the end of the season’ championship playoff while its forays on the 2019 Total CAF Confederations cup ended in the group stage.
