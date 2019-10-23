Nurses Abandon Hospitals Over Poor Remuneration In C’River

A member representing Bakassi State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Dr Ekpo Ekpo Bassey, has condemned the alleged ceding of 35, 000 hectares of land for development of Deep Seaport.

Hon. Ekpo Bassey, who spoke on a telephone interview, lamented the donations announced by the Paramount Ruler of Bakassi, Etinyin Etim Okon Edet, during a courtesy visit to Governor Ben Ayade.

The Governor had announced the payment of Two Hundred Million Naira as compensation to the people of Bakassi for the donation of 35,000 hectares of land for the development of the Deep seaport.

Governor Ayade announced the monetary compensation during a stakeholders meeting held at the state executive chamber, Calabar, with leaders and traditional rulers of the area led by the Paramount Ruler of Bakassi, Etiny in Etim Okon Edet.

But, Hon. Bassey expressed regret over the action of the paramount ruler, explaining that he has no land to donate to the government as where he came from was ceded to Cameroon. “If Governor Ayade is interested in acquiring land in Bakassi, there is due process. You meet the people who are the owners of the land and then access what they have on ground and probably resources therein and other things and then you make provision for their relocation.

“These are the things that should be done. For one to surrender his or her land he must be carried along and some of us critical stakeholders were not involved.

“Such an exercise needed to be done in a better-organised way than what they are talking about; you must engage critical stakeholders and then take steps to provide alternative accommodation. You don’t cede the land of the people the way Bakassi was ceded. “Yesterday, I moved a motion on the floor of the House, calling on the Federal Government to pay compensation for the ceded Bakassi which was done in hurry in violation of section 12 subsection one of the constitution that says, no treaty or agreement will have the force of law if it has not been ratified by the National Assembly.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar