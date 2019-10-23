Law/Judiciary
Non-Custodial Sentencing
Criminal justice administration has been beset
by a myriad of challenges, ranging from ineffective or incomplete investigations, delays in criminal trials, congested court dockets, the awaiting trial syndrome and the attendant congestion of our prisons.
Most inmates in our prisons were arrested for very flimsy reasons, a good example is a young man who stole Nokia battery, he was remanded in prison custody alongside others with bigger offences. Instead of returning a repentant thief, he came out a hardened criminal.
The prison which original intent is to bring reformation in the lives of its inmates is now a training ground for hardened criminals. Hence the need for non-custodial sentencing.
Non-custodial sentencing refers to sentencing which does not require the offender to be kept in an enclosed area, i.e. in the custody of the law enforcement agency. Simply put, it is a form of punishment which does not involve being kept in prison. It could be in form of fines, whipping, forfeiture, community service orders, compensation, probation, teleportation and suspended sentence.
Despite the about 5,000 inmates released across the country by the presidential committee on prison reform and decongestion, statistics suggest that as at July 2019 the population of prison inmates in Nigeria is about 73,995 and 50,427 of them are awaiting trial. Amongst those awaiting trial, some have even served well beyond the terms of imprisonment of the offence which they were charged for.
The Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), in its desire to enhance Non-custodial sentencing alternatives, empowers the court to:
Impose fine in lieu of punishment, taking into consideration the financial capacity of the convict at the same time balancing it with the need of such fines to serve as deterrent.
Suspend the sentence and order the convict to perform specific service in his community or such community as the court may direct.
Release the offender on probation, having taken into account his antecedents, age, health or mental condition and the trivial nature of the offence. (Probation is a pre conviction order whereby a defendant or probationer is discharged or released from confinement on conditions and under court supervision).
Release convict on parole on the recommendation of the comptroller general of prisons, that the convict is of a good behaviour and had served at least one third of his prison term of at least 15yrs of life imprisonment.
Note that compliance to these provisions have been hampered due to inadequate logistics and facilities to enhance and supervise their operations. Non custodial sentencing, if implemented wholly as written in the books, the Nigerian prisons will be of international standards. Decongestion will be a thing of the past.
Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Law/Judiciary
Army Changes Operation Python Dance’s Code Name …Says It Is Now, Exercise Atilogwu Udo
The authorities of the Nigerian Army have said that its former annual training exercise code named, “Exercise Egwu Eke”, has now become “Exercise Atilogwu Udo”.
This was the content of a press statement by the Nigeria Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu and made available to Defence correspondents in Port Harcourt, recently.
The Tide gathered, that the annual training exercise commenced in 2016 and had consistently recorded remarkable successes since its introduction.
Iliyasu in the statement, hinted that the exercise, which covers the South-East region of the country, was designed to combat criminal activities like kidnappings, armed robbery, inter-cult and communal clashes among other sundry crimes.
“All other information related to the exercise as contained in the previous press statement and press conference issued by the Army Headquarters remain unchanged”, it added.
The Tide further learnt that the “Exercise Egwu Eke “, was launched in the Southeast in the heat of sucession agitations by the Indigenous people of Biafara (IPOB) in 2016 led by Nnamdi Kanu. The Federal Govenment has since prescribed the group.
The military formation, as it was also learnt, was able to defeat many criminal elements in the South-East, thereby, making it habitable for innocent members of the public.
Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army in protecting lives and properties of the citizens.
Buratai said it was particular about the ember months and yuletide season due to the security challenges associated with it.
The Army chief also solicited for the support and understanding of Nigerians towards providing a well secured environment for all and sundry.
Law/Judiciary
Police Arrest, Prosecute Kidnappers In Oyigbo
The Police Area Command in Oyigbo Local Government of Rivers State, says it has arrested and prosecuted some suspected kidnappers while others are being investigated.
The command also said guns and ammunition were recovered from the suspected kidnappers.
The Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Rosemary Collins said this in her office yesterday, explaining that the operation sting recently launched by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike is yielding positive result.
ACP Rosemary said categorically the police really, appreciated the effort and good gesture of the governor for donating operational vehicles and some logistics for effective policing of the state, and pointed out that the operation of vehicles were positioned in strategic places within her command which had helped in combating crime. She said arms had been recovered from criminal hideout.
“Some kidnappers have been arrested and prosecuted, even some are under investigation”, she stated.
She assured that effort of the police would be redoubled to fight crime even during the ember month. We are on to checkmate their evil activities, proactive measures are being taken using surveillance and intelligence gathering by the officers to flush out hoodlums terrorising the area, while assuring the public of absolute confidence especially on information sharing using community policing”, she said.
Law/Judiciary
Housewife Seeks Dissolution Of 12-Yr-Old Marriage
A 40-year-old housewife, Motunrayo Ajayi, yesterday asked an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve her 12-year-old marriage to her husband, Taiwo Ajayi, over lack of care.
Our correspondent reports that Motunrayo, a mother of two, accused Ajayi of incessant beating, destruction of properties and not caring for her and the children.
Motunrayo, a resident of 10, Omisanjana in Ado-Ekiti, told the court that she stopped living with her husband two years ago, because he chased her out.
”He beats me mainly when I ask for school fees of the children and their feeding allowance.
”He does not care about his family, particularly the children.
”I left his house when I could no longer bear it, but he still continues to beat me where I reside,” she said.
Motunrayo, therefore, prayed the court to separate them, saying she was not ready to die.
She also asked for the custody of the children.
The petitioner also asked the court to order her husband to take responsibility of school fees of the children, including their feeding allowance.
The respondent, Ajayi, a 48-year-old resident of Omisanjana, said he stopped living with his wife about a year ago.
He denied ever beating her.
He said there was a time their landlord reported his wife to him, but when he confronted her about the matter, she cursed and fought him.
He, however, urged the court to beg his wife to come back to him for the sake of their children.
The President of the court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, after hearing from both parties, adjourned the case until Oct. 31 for judgment.
