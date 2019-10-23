Niger Delta
‘Hosting NAFEST’ll Help Us To Harness Tourism Potentials’
Chairmen of Local Government Areas of Edo State, have expressed readiness to use the opportunity of the 2019 National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) being hosted in the State to harness the tourism potentials of their various council areas.
The Chairmen spoke on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of this year’s NAFEST in Benin on Monday.
While commending the state government for hosting NAFEST, they stressed the advantage of showcasing the culture in the state to the world.
They noted that hosting the cultural festival by the government was not misplaced priority, as the state was known to be the cradle of civilisation as well as home of art and culture.
Chairman of Ovia South West Local Government Area (LGA), Mr Destiny Enabulele, described the hosting of the festival as the right step to take at this time.
He said Ovia LGA would build on whatever would be the outcome of the festival.
According to him, this hosting has further demonstrated that Edo is the home of arts and culture and also the cradle of civilisation.
He concluded by saying that the hosting would impact positively on the economy of the state.
Ovia North East LGA council boss, Mr Scott Ogbemudia, while commending the people and government of Edo, said it had provided an opportunity for the council to harness its tourism potential.
“You can see the desire in all of us to celebrate our culture; we are using this to show the world the uniqueness of our culture.
“In Ovia North East, we have a unique story and tourism potential that we will be showcasing. The council area is home to where Oba Ovonramwen was taken to Calabar and many more.
“All these are what we will be showcasing to the world,” he said.
The 18 council areas of the state were present at opening ceremony with their cultural troupes.
The Tide’s source reports that the seven-day cultural show would be held at four different venues in the ancient city; Oba’s Palace, UNIBEN Sports Complex, Benin Golf Club and Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre.
The State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr Osemwengie Ero, said that the festival would provide further cultural integration among the states of the federation.
He said the festival with the theme: “Our Royalty, Our Pride”, signifies the pride and dignity of Benin.
The source also reports that 500, 000 visitors from the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) and six countries are expected to participate in this year’s edition of the NAFEST.
Niger Delta
…As Edo Promises Memorable Event
The Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs in Edo State, Mr Osazee Osemwingie-Ero, has assured delegates and prospective guests at the 32nd edition of 2019 National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in Benin of memorable and colourful event.
Osemwingie-Ero gave the assurance in an interview with The Tide’s source in Benin, ahead of the opening ceremony of NAFEST at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Sports Complex.
He said that majority of the participating states’ delegates had arrived Benin.
According to him, Edo has friendly environment as exemplified by the colourful ambience of the city and its environs.
The source reports that the podium at the UNIBEN sports complex has beautifully been decorated with the logo of NAFEST, while major roads in the city now wear new looks.
Different cultural troupes from the various local government areas of the state and neighbouring Delta are on ground.
Meanwhile, operatives of the Nigeria Peace Corps and members of the Edo Public Works Volunteers were seen complementing security agencies in the control of human and vehicular movements in and around the sports complex.
The source recalls that the Commissioner of Police, Dan Mallam Mohammed, had said that 730 officers and men of the command were deployed to provide security for the festival.
Niger Delta
NDDC Probe: N’ Delta Group Hails Buhari
The move by President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to investigate finances of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has been described as the most important move by any administration to revive the commission.
The National Coordinator of the Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC), Prince Emmanuel Ogba, said this yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt.
He expressed regret that NDDC which was established as an interventionist agency to bring development to the impoverished people of the Niger Delta region has failed in its crucial mandate.
Ogba said the failure of the commission is recorded in all the nine States it covers.
He said billions of Naira has been allocated to NDDC by the Federal Government since the establishment of the commission but it has not justified this in terms of the development projects.
“ Billions of Naira has been allocated to NDDC by the Federal Government since the inception of the commission but shamefully, the huge funds cannon be justified in terms of people-oriented projects.
“ That is why we have thousands of abandoned projects across the nine States making up the NDDC States .
“ We support the move by the Federal Government to probe the commission “.
Chris Oluoh
Niger Delta
Lawmaker Faults Ceding Of Land For Deep Seaport
A member representing Bakassi State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Dr Ekpo Ekpo Bassey, has condemned the alleged ceding of 35, 000 hectares of land for development of Deep Seaport.
Hon. Ekpo Bassey, who spoke on a telephone interview, lamented the donations announced by the Paramount Ruler of Bakassi, Etinyin Etim Okon Edet, during a courtesy visit to Governor Ben Ayade.
The Governor had announced the payment of Two Hundred Million Naira as compensation to the people of Bakassi for the donation of 35,000 hectares of land for the development of the Deep seaport.
Governor Ayade announced the monetary compensation during a stakeholders meeting held at the state executive chamber, Calabar, with leaders and traditional rulers of the area led by the Paramount Ruler of Bakassi, Etiny in Etim Okon Edet.
But, Hon. Bassey expressed regret over the action of the paramount ruler, explaining that he has no land to donate to the government as where he came from was ceded to Cameroon. “If Governor Ayade is interested in acquiring land in Bakassi, there is due process. You meet the people who are the owners of the land and then access what they have on ground and probably resources therein and other things and then you make provision for their relocation.
“These are the things that should be done. For one to surrender his or her land he must be carried along and some of us critical stakeholders were not involved.
“Such an exercise needed to be done in a better-organised way than what they are talking about; you must engage critical stakeholders and then take steps to provide alternative accommodation. You don’t cede the land of the people the way Bakassi was ceded. “Yesterday, I moved a motion on the floor of the House, calling on the Federal Government to pay compensation for the ceded Bakassi which was done in hurry in violation of section 12 subsection one of the constitution that says, no treaty or agreement will have the force of law if it has not been ratified by the National Assembly.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
