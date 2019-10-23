‘Hosting NAFEST’ll Help Us To Harness Tourism Potentials’

Chairmen of Local Government Areas of Edo State, have expressed readiness to use the opportunity of the 2019 National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) being hosted in the State to harness the tourism potentials of their various council areas.

The Chairmen spoke on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of this year’s NAFEST in Benin on Monday.

While commending the state government for hosting NAFEST, they stressed the advantage of showcasing the culture in the state to the world.

They noted that hosting the cultural festival by the government was not misplaced priority, as the state was known to be the cradle of civilisation as well as home of art and culture.

Chairman of Ovia South West Local Government Area (LGA), Mr Destiny Enabulele, described the hosting of the festival as the right step to take at this time.

He said Ovia LGA would build on whatever would be the outcome of the festival.

According to him, this hosting has further demonstrated that Edo is the home of arts and culture and also the cradle of civilisation.

He concluded by saying that the hosting would impact positively on the economy of the state.

Ovia North East LGA council boss, Mr Scott Ogbemudia, while commending the people and government of Edo, said it had provided an opportunity for the council to harness its tourism potential.

“You can see the desire in all of us to celebrate our culture; we are using this to show the world the uniqueness of our culture.

“In Ovia North East, we have a unique story and tourism potential that we will be showcasing. The council area is home to where Oba Ovonramwen was taken to Calabar and many more.

“All these are what we will be showcasing to the world,” he said.

The 18 council areas of the state were present at opening ceremony with their cultural troupes.

The Tide’s source reports that the seven-day cultural show would be held at four different venues in the ancient city; Oba’s Palace, UNIBEN Sports Complex, Benin Golf Club and Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre.

The State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr Osemwengie Ero, said that the festival would provide further cultural integration among the states of the federation.

He said the festival with the theme: “Our Royalty, Our Pride”, signifies the pride and dignity of Benin.

The source also reports that 500, 000 visitors from the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) and six countries are expected to participate in this year’s edition of the NAFEST.