Niger Delta
Hajj Operating Licence: S’South Intending Pilgrims Rush To C’River
Intending pilgrims in the South-South part of Nigeria are said to be making Cross River State their choice of patronage for the 2020 Hajj exercise.
It would be recalled that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NACHON) had toward the end of 2019 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia issued an operating licence to Cross River State to commence Hajj and Umrah Tour Operations.
The state was the only state in the South-South with such operating licence as at the time it was issued in August.
Chairman, Cross River Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhj Hassan Tanimu while speaking with newsmen disclosed this in Abuja after the Enlarge meeting between NACHON and State chairmen of pilgrims board said “As at the last count, over 50 intending pilgrims from Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and even Ebonyi and Abia States had have indicated interest to follow Cross River State contingent in 2020.
The Chairman said these intending pilgrims would have commenced payment for the exercise but for the directive of the National Hajj commission on the payment procedures and 2020 rules of engagement guidelines on Hajj and Umrah operators.
Hassan said the glory of achievements of the board was hinged on Governor Ben Ayade’s clear leadership direction and strategy of ‘putting your soul forward and your body will follow’, which has helped the board to achieve so many things within the short period of time despite numerous challenges.
The Chairman also commended the leadership of the Department of Religious Matters in Cross River State for being the parent body supervising the board activities in the state .
“If in less than one month after our return from Saudi Arabia, there are over fifty intending pilgrims already indicated to go with Cross River Pilgrims Welfare Board in 2020 Hajj exercise, you can imagine how many will be in another five to six months time, this is the selling point from Cross River State which I discussed with the Chairman during our meeting.
“It is a clear indication that we are getting it right in Cross River, and that the little our governor is doing through his ‘Intellectual money Maxim’, resonates all over the country even as a Muslim minority state.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
…As Edo Promises Memorable Event
The Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs in Edo State, Mr Osazee Osemwingie-Ero, has assured delegates and prospective guests at the 32nd edition of 2019 National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) in Benin of memorable and colourful event.
Osemwingie-Ero gave the assurance in an interview with The Tide’s source in Benin, ahead of the opening ceremony of NAFEST at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Sports Complex.
He said that majority of the participating states’ delegates had arrived Benin.
According to him, Edo has friendly environment as exemplified by the colourful ambience of the city and its environs.
The source reports that the podium at the UNIBEN sports complex has beautifully been decorated with the logo of NAFEST, while major roads in the city now wear new looks.
Different cultural troupes from the various local government areas of the state and neighbouring Delta are on ground.
Meanwhile, operatives of the Nigeria Peace Corps and members of the Edo Public Works Volunteers were seen complementing security agencies in the control of human and vehicular movements in and around the sports complex.
The source recalls that the Commissioner of Police, Dan Mallam Mohammed, had said that 730 officers and men of the command were deployed to provide security for the festival.
Niger Delta
NDDC Probe: N’ Delta Group Hails Buhari
The move by President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to investigate finances of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has been described as the most important move by any administration to revive the commission.
The National Coordinator of the Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC), Prince Emmanuel Ogba, said this yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt.
He expressed regret that NDDC which was established as an interventionist agency to bring development to the impoverished people of the Niger Delta region has failed in its crucial mandate.
Ogba said the failure of the commission is recorded in all the nine States it covers.
He said billions of Naira has been allocated to NDDC by the Federal Government since the establishment of the commission but it has not justified this in terms of the development projects.
“ Billions of Naira has been allocated to NDDC by the Federal Government since the inception of the commission but shamefully, the huge funds cannon be justified in terms of people-oriented projects.
“ That is why we have thousands of abandoned projects across the nine States making up the NDDC States .
“ We support the move by the Federal Government to probe the commission “.
Chris Oluoh
Niger Delta
Lawmaker Faults Ceding Of Land For Deep Seaport
A member representing Bakassi State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Dr Ekpo Ekpo Bassey, has condemned the alleged ceding of 35, 000 hectares of land for development of Deep Seaport.
Hon. Ekpo Bassey, who spoke on a telephone interview, lamented the donations announced by the Paramount Ruler of Bakassi, Etinyin Etim Okon Edet, during a courtesy visit to Governor Ben Ayade.
The Governor had announced the payment of Two Hundred Million Naira as compensation to the people of Bakassi for the donation of 35,000 hectares of land for the development of the Deep seaport.
Governor Ayade announced the monetary compensation during a stakeholders meeting held at the state executive chamber, Calabar, with leaders and traditional rulers of the area led by the Paramount Ruler of Bakassi, Etiny in Etim Okon Edet.
But, Hon. Bassey expressed regret over the action of the paramount ruler, explaining that he has no land to donate to the government as where he came from was ceded to Cameroon. “If Governor Ayade is interested in acquiring land in Bakassi, there is due process. You meet the people who are the owners of the land and then access what they have on ground and probably resources therein and other things and then you make provision for their relocation.
“These are the things that should be done. For one to surrender his or her land he must be carried along and some of us critical stakeholders were not involved.
“Such an exercise needed to be done in a better-organised way than what they are talking about; you must engage critical stakeholders and then take steps to provide alternative accommodation. You don’t cede the land of the people the way Bakassi was ceded. “Yesterday, I moved a motion on the floor of the House, calling on the Federal Government to pay compensation for the ceded Bakassi which was done in hurry in violation of section 12 subsection one of the constitution that says, no treaty or agreement will have the force of law if it has not been ratified by the National Assembly.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
