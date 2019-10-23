Expert Advocates Women, Youth Empowerment To Curb Crime

A 40-year-old housewife, Motunrayo Ajayi, yesterday asked an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve her 12-year-old marriage to her husband, Taiwo Ajayi, over lack of care.

Our correspondent reports that Motunrayo, a mother of two, accused Ajayi of incessant beating, destruction of properties and not caring for her and the children.

Motunrayo, a resident of 10, Omisanjana in Ado-Ekiti, told the court that she stopped living with her husband two years ago, because he chased her out.

”He beats me mainly when I ask for school fees of the children and their feeding allowance.

”He does not care about his family, particularly the children.

”I left his house when I could no longer bear it, but he still continues to beat me where I reside,” she said.

Motunrayo, therefore, prayed the court to separate them, saying she was not ready to die.

She also asked for the custody of the children.

The petitioner also asked the court to order her husband to take responsibility of school fees of the children, including their feeding allowance.

The respondent, Ajayi, a 48-year-old resident of Omisanjana, said he stopped living with his wife about a year ago.

He denied ever beating her.

He said there was a time their landlord reported his wife to him, but when he confronted her about the matter, she cursed and fought him.

He, however, urged the court to beg his wife to come back to him for the sake of their children.

The President of the court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, after hearing from both parties, adjourned the case until Oct. 31 for judgment.