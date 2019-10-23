Health
Controlling High Blood Pressure With Food
In one of our earlier articles this year, we enumerated the dangers of having high blood pressure, which is a major risk for heart attacks and stroke.
According to the American Heart Association, almost 75 million people have hypertension. In Nigeria with its poor statistics experts estimate that about 35million Nigerians may be hypertensive.
Many people don’t know they are hypertensive until the symptoms become very glaring such as heavy breathing, headaches, dizziness and poor sleep.
Fortunately, a healthy diet remains one sure way to keep hypertension at bay. We will further examine how food can help one to check the malaise.
It has been confirmed by various researches that high salt intake is a major causative factor. The reason for this is because salt contains sodium which jerks up the heart beat.
Though depending on the body chemistry, not everyone that takes salt experiences high bp, rather the accumulative effect of frequent salt intake, or adding raw salt to food can lead to blood pressure.
One superfood that cuts down high bp is banana. This is because they are low in sodium, and high in pottasium. Just one banana a day can provide a dose of pottasium helping to reduce blood pressure.
Another food is tomatoes. This fruit contain lycopene, an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damaging effects of free radicals. A study by the American Heart Journal in 2006 found that regular consumption of tomatoes can significantly lower blood pressure.
One other important spice that should be included in the food of hypertensives is garlic. The gas that garlic produces in the stomach relaxes your arteries and lowers blood pressure. Hence, eating garlic often in our foods can reduce blood pressure.
Olive oil is very important in the food for hypertensives. Olive oil has polyphenols. It contains less cholesterol. It’s advised that one should use more of olive oil than other oils.
Potatoes are rich in pottasium and also contain a blood pressure lowering compound. Potatoes contains vitamins and minerals. The best result is to eat potatoes without frying or adding butter.
Health
‘Ethical Drugs Not For Patent Medicine Dealers’
Against the backdrop that unqualified persons, also known as Patent Medicine Dealers (PMD), sell drugs they are not supposed to sell, a pharmacist, Godson Chukunda has called for a check to it.
In an exclusive interview with The Tide, Chukunda stated that PMDs are not supposed to sell ethical drugs because they do not know the compositions of such drugs, and what damages could arise from the drugs.
Ethical drugs, he said, are “drugs that you sell only on doctor’s prescription, as opposed to over-the-counter drugs, the ones you can walk to the counter and purchase”.
Examples of ethical drugs, he said, include antibiotics and hypertensive drugs, while over-the-counter drugs include paracetamol, panadol and Andrew liver salt.
According to him, patent medicine dealers are not supposed to sell ethical drugs “because of their side effects and their mechanism of actions”.
Chukunda, a former chairman of Pharmacentical Society of Nigeria (PSN), and Managing Director, Jeda Pharmacy Ltd, said during his tenure as Chairman of PSN, over 200 PMDs were arrested for either dealing in fake/substandard drugs or selling ethical drugs, and handed over to relevant authorities.
He explained that contrary to widely held belief that pharmalists should check the anomalies of the spread of fake/substandard drugs in the society, and the excesses of PMDs, the PSN is limited in its function.
“What some people don’t understand is that as pharmacists, we would want to operate in an environment that is completely free of fake and substandard products.
“Unfortunately for us we do not regulate (sale of drugs), or prosecute offenders. Our own is to point out from time to time those who are into faking (pharmaceutical) products to government.
“It is the duty of government to prosecute such persons we present to them as offenders”, he said.
Towards doing their part of identifying offenders, the former PSN boss in Rivers State said the organisation has a committee vested with the responsibility of carrying out periodic inspection of facilities involved in pharmaceuticals.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
NAFDAC Harps On Proper Storage Of Drugs …Cautions Pharmacists, Medicine Dealers
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has advised pharmacists and patent medicine dealers to store medicines with due care, to sustain their shelf life and potency.
NAFDAC’s Assistant Director, Food Safety and Applied Nutrition,Mr Venatius Ihekire, gave the advice while speaking with The Tide’s source in Enugu yesterday.
Ihekire noted that the expiry period of pharmaceutical products had meaning only if the products were stored under proper conditions.
The assistant director said that otherwise, the products were likely to lose their potency before the actual date of expiry.
He said that storage of medicines and other medicine-related products was an important requirement of good pharmacy practice, to maintain their potency and ensure physical integrity of the medicines.
According to him, good pharmacy practice, in terms of handling and storage, will prevent deterioration/degradation of medicine and ascertain that the quality and safety is maintained throughout their shelf life.
He said: “Direct storage of medicine cartons on the floor should be avoided because besides being an unhealthy practice, the contents may be damaged by moisture.
“Closed shelves further prevent dust from going in, especially where most pharmacy or medicine stores are located along busy roads and streets.
“Some medicines have to be refrigerated or stored in a cool or cold place.
“Having a refrigerator or two is essential to store such medicines at temperatures mentioned on the label.’’
Ihekire noted that being diligent in storing medicines, under the required storage condition ensured that the end-user gets the most out of the medicines for the protection of their health and others.
“NAFDAC being customer-focused agency will ensure that this important function of appropriate handling and storage of medicines are kept by all involved in the finished pharmaceutical product distribution chain in the country.’’
Health
‘Cataract, Common Cause Of Blindness In Children’
A Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Olubusayo Adejumo, says paediatric cataract is one of the common causes of blindness in children.
Adejumo of Marilyn Miller Centre for Child Eye Health, Eleta Eye Institute, made this disclosure in an interview with The Tide’s source yesterday in Ibadan.
The opthalmologist said that the practice of early detection and intervention was important to protect children from permanent blindness.
“Childhood blindness is becoming increasingly common and one of the common causes is paediatric cataract.
“Cataract causes cloudy vision and when you leave the child like that for years without attending to it, a condition called amblyopia sets in.
‘“Amblyopia is when the vision is blurred, cloudy patches in the lens can sometimes get bigger and more can develop, resulting in the child’s vision becoming increasingly affected.
“Cataract can also cause a squint, where the eyes point in different directions,’’ she said.
According to her, cataract in children may be congenital or acquired.
“Congenital cataract occurs when the lens did not form properly during the pregnancy.
“Secondary cataract is caused by many factors including genetics, eye injury, diabetes and use of steroids in children,’’ she said.
Adejumo said some symptoms of cataract included blurry vision and trouble seeing.
“When the child is very young, it can be difficult to spot signs of cataracts.
“The signs vary in each child; cataract can affect one eye or both eyes.
“Some of the symptoms are eyes that aren’t in the right position; eyes that go back and forth, up and down, and seeing a circle of light around an object,’’ she said.
She urged parents to consult a doctor immediately if they notice any difficulties in the child’s sight to prevent permanent blindness.
“Parents as well as teachers should help detect this condition in children by watching out for signs.
“When a parent notices that a particular eye looks different from the other eye, they should take the child for medical examination immediately.
According to her, the best time a parent should recognise that their child has eye condition is before the age of five,’’ she said.
