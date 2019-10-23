Army Denies Destruction Of Kalabari Communities

The Deputy Director,

Army Public Relations of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major Charles Ekeocha, has said that the Nigerian Army was not responsible for the destruction of Kalabari communities as alleged by the people.

Ekeocha made the clarification at the weekend when he spoke with newsmen shortly after inspecting part of Kalabari communities affected by illegal oil bunkering operations.

He said the Army was there for all Nigerians including the Kalabari people and expressed regrets over their claims.

“The Army is of Nigeria and Kalabari is of Nigeria, why would the army destroy Kalabari land”, he said.

Rather, he said that the alleged destruction was as a result of illegal oil activities by some people in the communities.

“This is the second camp, if you listen well, you will hear some noise inside, that means that some people are still inside, it is always like this”, he added.

The army image maker pointed out that the only panacea to the situation, was to cooperate with the government as well as the Nigerian Army.

He maintained that the Nigeria Army was bent on ridding the area of illegal oil activities and would not give up due to any sort of black-mail.

Meanwhile, oil producing communities in Kalabari Kingdom have insisted that there were plans by the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army to invade the areas over suspicion of illegal oil activities. Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council, King Ipalibo Amachree in a statement claimed that the allegation was based on intelligence report.

The statement urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Burutai, Governor Nyesom Wike and other relevant institutions to order for a halt in the operation for the sake of peace.

It however, revealed that the planned invasion of the communities would be executed by the swamp buggy section of the Nigerian Army.