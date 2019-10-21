Sports
Women Basketball League: First Bank, Air Warriors Record Wins
Delta Force slumped to their first defeat at the ongoing Zenith Bank Women Basketball League National Final 8 with a 42-67pts loss to First Bank.
Delta Force tried all they could against First Bank but their offensive prowess was put under check from the determined First Bank players who had a total of 25 defensive rebounds.
Okoro Ifunanya with 14 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds and Regina Iornumbe with 14 points provided the platform on which the Elephant Girls built their success.
In the second game of the day which was a local derby between two Abuja based sides- Air Warriors defeated Black Gold Queens 87-58points.
The scoreline did not reflect the stiff competition between the 2 sides due to the wastefulness of Black Gold ladies inside their opponnent’s paint.
Experienced Blessing Kasham was the highest scorer for the Warriors with 31 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists.
As expected, the game between MFM and Dolphins went down to the wire which was decided in the last few seconds of the game.
At the end of the third game of match day two at the ongoing 2019 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League National Final 8, Dolphins won 56-51 points in what seems to be a revenge following their bitter 1point loss at the conference phase in Ibadan.
With the victory, Dolphins have won their 2nd game on the trot as MFM continue the search for their first win of the 2019 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League National Final 8
Gbihi Cynthia once again came through for Dolphins with 17points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists.
Odiowei Susan managed 10points and 1 rebound for MFM which was not enough to secure a win.
It was a blow out for Custom as they recorded 69-34 points victory over Plateau Rocks in the last match of the day at the ongoing Zenith Bank Women Basketball League National Final 8
Joseth Anaswem was the man of the match with 15 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.
In group A, Plateau Rocks will come up against First Bank who are yet to lose a game while Customs face Delta Force.
In group B, Black Gold and MFM Queens will clash as both teams search for their first win of the competition while Dolphins will play Air Warriors in a match that will decide the group leader.
Last group games will be decided on Sunday starting by 12noon.
Gold Medalist Aims To Be Five-Time Taekwondo Olympian
Winner of the male category of the 10th Korean Ambassador’s Cup, Stanley Ogbonnaya.
An aspiring Taekwondoist, Stanley Ogbonaya, who emerged champion in the -80kg of the male category of the 10th Korean Ambassador’s Taekwondo Cup concluded on Friday, says he has his eyes set on becoming a five-time Olympian.
Ogbonaya in an interview with newsmen on the heels of his victory in winning gold at the competition, said he was aiming at becoming a five-time Olympian to surpass Uche Chukwumerije’s record.
Tidesports source reports that the 10th Korean Ambassadors Cup was held at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium between Oct. 17 and 18.
The lanky athlete, Ogbonaya, said that though the three-time Nigeria’s greatest export to the Olympic, Chuka Chukwumerije, an Olympic silver medalist was his mentor, he was aiming at surpassing his records.
“I am following the footsteps of one of the greatest Taekwondoists in Africa, Chukwumerije. I am putting in everything he has been teaching me into play.
“Chukwumerije is a good mentor and I will always look up to him because it is not about Taekwondo alone, but the principles associated with it.
“There are principles in and out of Taekwondo which we must imbibed. As the Olympics is drawing near, I am hoping to maintain my quality for the Games and win the medal for Nigeria.
“I hope to surpass the record of Chukwumerije who has appeared three times in the Olympics to attend at least five times to set a new record. I want to be five times Olympian,” Stanley Ogbonnaya said.
Ogbonaya rated the competition as one of the best in Nigeria, adding that lessons from the just-concluded championships had helped him in knowing his strength and weaknesses.
“This is one of the tournaments we are always looking forward to because we don’t have the luxury of many championships.
“My first experience in the championships can be regarded to as a disaster because I got knocked out without winning a fight, but I was able to win silver at the second try.
“I had to intensify training so that I can win gold medal this year and it eventually paid off. I will like to thank the Korean Embassy for organising the championships.
“This tournament has helped to improve us mentally so that whenever we are going for foreign tour for qualifiers, we will be fit enough to win,” he said.
NCF To Hold Maiden FCT Secondary Schools Competition
The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) will organise its maiden FCT Secondary Schools (Soft ball) Competition in January.
The NCF approved Jan. 25 for the finals of the competition during a meeting with some schools at the Cricket Oval of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja at the weekend.
The meeting, which included practical session and coaching clinic on the basics of the sport, will have 12 schools from the FCT, one from Niger and an NGO in attendance.
Emeka Igwilo, the General Manager of NCF, said the idea was to ensure the development of the sport at the grassroot, especially in FCT.
Igwilo who introduced the ‘Criio Game’ said the concept was a simplified form of cricket which gives all an opportunity to play the game with limited equipment.
“The idea is to ensure that everyone can play cricket. Gone are the days, when cricket requires an oval or complete equipment before one can play.
“Now we have the Criio concept which allows all to play the game in the limited space and equipment available.
“With soft balls instead of the usual cricket hard ball you play even at home and you have little or no safety concerns, especially as it involves children,” Igwilo said.
Meanwhile, the schools’ representatives were engaged in a six-a-side competition and also received equipment from the federation.
The schools in attendance are Premier Academy Lugbe, Government Secondary School TudunWada, Government Secondary School Pykasa, Maitama and Government Secondary School Gwagwalada.
Others are Regina Pacis College Garki, Noble Hall Leadership Academy for Girls, SOS Hermann Gneiner Junior Secondary School Gwagwalada, Christ Academy Gwagwalada and Government Secondary School Karu.
Loius Ville Girls Secondary School, Government Secondary School Garki, Javino Model School Gauraka in Niger and Girls’ Aspire Sports Initiative were also present.
Junior Golf Championship: Rivers Clinches Second Position
The Sixth Awa Abraheem Junior Golf Championship which ended on Saturday saw Christy Obomanu-Asisi clinching second position that represented Rivers State, at under10-12 girls’ category.
Over 200 junior golfers across the country participated in the three day championship, it was held at Ikeja golf course, in Lagos.
Speaking in a telephone interview with Tidesports yesterday, Judith Obomanu- Asisi, the coach to Christy, explained that her player missed the first position, as she lost one ball.
She expressed joy over the impressive performance of our player, saying that she will go back and work on her for improvement.
“Really Christy Obomanu- Asisi actually put on a good performance, but she narrowly lost the first position, as she lost one ball.
As a coach I will go back and teach her more so that she will improve, However, I am happy with the second position,” Obomanu- Asisi said.
Tonye Orabere
