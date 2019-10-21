Politics
Of Civil Demonstrations, Democracy And The Law
The Federal Government of Nigeria is a state based on the principles of democracy and social justice, where sovereignty belongs to the people.
Civil demonstrations cannot be over emphasised in any state based on the principles of democracy and social justice.
The theory and practice of civil governance all over the world have endorsed and accepted civil demonstration as capstone in civil governance, and as such, ought to be protected and guided jealously. As a non-violent approach used as a feedback from the governed, over the impact of government policies and programmes on the lives of the masses characterise democracy in civilized societies.
Civil demonstrations as it were have suffered tremendous setback in recent times. We shall take a chronicle of different occasions were this important component of democracy was abused and as a result threatened the rule of law in Nigerian evolving democracy.
The Nigerian state have had several cases where the Nigerian police force disrupted the political rallies, for instance on the 22nd day of September, 2003, the police disrupted the rally conveyed by the defunct All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP) which they justified the disruption by claiming that the organizers of the rally did not obtain police permit.
This reason was not genuine enough for General Mohammadu Buhari as he then was, and other leaders of the party as they quickly seek for justice in a court of competent jurisdiction over the perceived denial of their groups Fundamental right for Assembly and expression in a suit filed at the Federal High Court Abuja, against the then Inspector General of Police, the claimants challenged the provision of the constitutionality of the public order Act relating to police permit. In a thorough examined judgment, the learned trial judge (Justice Chinyere J.) held that the police permit was inconsistent with sections 39 and 40 of the African charter on Human and peoples Right Act (Cap A9) Laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004.
The appeal filed against the judgment was dismissed. In affirming the decision of the lower court, Olufunmilayo Adekeye (JCA) as he then was, after a critical examination, observed that “A rally or placard carrying demonstration has become a medium of expression of views in current issues with regards to government and the governed in any given sovereign state, that it is the trend recognised and deeply entrenched in the system of governance in civilized societies and that it will not only be primitive but debasing and retrogressive if Nigerians continue to require a police permit before rallies and the civil demonstrations can be held”.
With respect to the epochal judgment of the court of Appeal and the expansion of the democratic space the National Assembly was compelled to amend the electoral Act to facilitate the observance of the people fundamental rights to Freedoms of expression and Assembly. Thus, section 94(4) of electoral Amendment Act, 2001 stipulated that notwithstanding any order or any regulations made there under, or any other law to the contrary, the role of the Nigerian Police Force in political rallies and other nonviolent civil processions shall be limited to the provision of adequate security for the protesters.
Another case of violation of the rights of protesters is the disruption and violent attack on the peaceful rally of “Our Mumu don do group” led by Charley Oputa. It was a violation of section 42 of the federation constitution which has prohibited discrimination on the grounds of public opinions. As democracy admits of freedoms of expression. Therefore, the incessant disruption of public meetings and other forms of civil demonstrations by the police and other security agencies is illegal and unconstitutional and against the progress of any developing democracy, such as the Nigerian state.
Furthermore, in a society where the rule of law is supreme, orders of court are obeyed and adhered to until set aside, for instance, recently in England, the supreme court held that the suspension of parliament was unlawful and the prime minister and other agencies of government complied with the order for parliament to resume, despite country opinions. In the contrary, the Nigerian state has continued to wave or even defy the courts. A typical example is the case of Mr. Omoyele Sowore, the revolutionNow convener, who called for a civil revolution as he could not sit down and watch any longer as the nation continues to fall off in almost all its key areas of survival; such as insecurity, banditry, poverty, unemployment, anti people’s policies and unending terrorism.
Mr. Sowere was detained and charged for treason, in spite of a court order from the Federal High Court, Abuja, which on September 24, 2019 ordered his release. The Department of State Security (D.S.S) insisted and appealed for a higher court to grant him further detention and arraignment, it is unfortunate that the present administration has thrown caution to the wind in disrespecting the rule of law.
In conclusion, may I remind the presidency as well as the Nigerian Police Force that the president of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari had in the recent past taken part in peaceful demonstrations to protest against alleged manipulations of election results and perceived areas of failures of government in the country, and as such, using State Security Agencies to clamp down on peaceful demonstrations such as protests/people revolutions only amounts to adopting military principles into a civil government such as ours, thereby backsliding our democratic progress.
Going forward, Nigerians hope to see the Nigerian State compete with other growing nations and seek to uphold true democratic tenants.
Nigerians hope to see where the rule of law and the fundamental rights of citizens are guaranteed.
Nigerians hope that the security agencies will understand transparency as against impunity in the discharge of executive powers.
In the same vein, the Nigerian police should know that it is a creation of the law and cannot act above the law that created it and cannot therefore, reenact through the back door decree No. 2 and 4 of the Dark Military Era restraining democratic voices.
Oguzie is a civil rights agitator.
Kingdom Oguzie
Politics
Huge Cost Of NASS Maintenance Worries TUC
Rivers State chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has called on the Federal Government to reduce the costs of governance in the country, noting that it cost the country billions of Naira to maintain the National Assembly alone.
The State TUC, chairman, Austin Jonah who spoke when he appeared as guest on a live Radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide stated that the cost of governance in Nigeria is very expensive and not attainable.
Jonah further said the federal government will have enough funds to pay the minimum wage when they reduce the salaries and allowances of political office holders.
“Look at the welcome pack of the National Assembly members. N4.6 plus billion for accommodation and furniture. A Senator is going home with about N10million, while the member of House of Representatives is taking N9million plus.
“If you calculate with 360 persons in the House of Reps, plus 109 in the Senate, that is about 469 people and they have severance gratuity. They have so many things they are going home with plus their salary. You see, if you look at governance and cut down expenditure in governance this money, they have already taken the money that are talking about.
“They have taken it in the sense that they want to increase communication tax, such as that every call you make you pay tax, sms you pay tax, data you pay tax and even cable Television,” Jonah lamented
The State TUC chairman said what the labour union negotiated with the Federal Government was not the minimum wage but consequential adjustment.
“What we were negotiating was the consequential adjustment. Now from N18, 000 to N30, 000, the difference is N12, 000, which is 66 per cent. That 66 per cent was what we negotiated. By right we are not supposed to negotiate.
“If you trace the history of minimum wage in Nigeria, it started in 1981 during the Alhaji Shehu Shagari Government. Whenever you finish with minimum wage, the consequential adjustment is based on the percentage of the difference.
“The first minimum wage presented by the NLC was N300, but at the end of the day N125 was agreed,” he said.
Dennis Naku
Politics
NASS Promises Better Funding For Nigerian Army
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume and his House of Representatives counterpart, Mr Abdulrazak Namdas, have promised to ensure adequate funding for the Nigerian Army in the 2020 budget.
They made the promise on Saturday in an interview with newsmen during the Passing Out Parade (POP) of 78 Regular Recruits Intake at the Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, Kaduna State.
They said that the army needed to be adequately funded to be able to effectively tackle the prevailing security threats in the country.
Ndume, who agreed that the N100 billion proposed for the defence in 2020 budget was inadequate, said that the committee on army was looking at how to help to enhance the funding.
He said that the national assembly was aware of needs of the army that needed to be provided to enable its personnel to perform their duties effectively.
“We are going to do something despite the fact that the resources are scarce but security is first and everybody has agreed to that.
“We are looking at the budget critically to place our priorities right so that the right things will be done first.”
Namdas said that the joint committee had embark on fact finding tour to army formations across the country and realised that the army had challenges.
According to him, they are really on ground, they have done so much and now that the National Assembly is considering the budget we can appropriate for the army.
“We will see how we can be able to adjust and see how that can be able to cope with the challenges at hand,” he said.
Namdas also disclosed that a motion to provide for special funding for the armed forces was currently being considered on the floor of the House of Representatives.
He added that the armed forces could not be adequately funded only by the budget, adding that there was need to look beyond the budget to finance the operations of the armed forces.
“That motion has been taken and we are looking to it and by the special grace of God, even after the budget we will look for special funding for the armed forces generally,” he said.
The Depot Nigerian Army on Saturday graduated a total of 4832 regular recruits who would be deployed to various formations of the army.
Similarly, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, urged the graduating soldiers to always uphold the oath of allegiance they had taken to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria.
Olonisakin also tasked them to display total loyalty while pledging that the prevailing security challenges would soon be over through the commitment of the military.
Politics
APC, Party For Notorious Liars – Ayade
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a group of persons notorious for lies, especially in his state.
He said the assertions credited to the APC chairman in the state, John Ochala, over his return to school to pursue a Master’s degree in law at UNICAL were as laughable and pathetic as the party itself in the state, adding “the party in the state is notorious for lies.”
Ochala is reported to have said that Governor Ayade returned to school because of idleness and laziness and that he (Ayade) lacked ideas on how to govern the state.
But the Governor in a statement by Mr. Christian Ita, his chief media adviser, said it was “funny that a party like APC which prides itself as a major opposition cannot engage the Governor on governance issues but chooses to lie to score cheap political points.
“If they didn’t see anything wrong with Governor Malam Nasir el-Rufai returning to school in 2017 in faraway Netherlands for his PhD, what,then is wrong if Governor Ayade returns to school to add to his numerous degrees within Calabar, the state capital?” he asked.
The statement reminded the APC that Chief Whip of the Senate and member of the APC, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was an undergraduate student while serving as Abia State governor.
“The timing of Governor Ayade’s decision to return to school is unequivocally perfect. Unlike APC members, the governor, despite all the resources at his disposal didn’t choose any foreign university, he decided to do it locally thereby boosting the reputation of Nigerian universities at a time tertiary institutions in West Africa are under attack,” he said. Ayade said to attack his quest for more academic degrees shows that APC in the state was weak as opposition party and could not be able to distract him.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
