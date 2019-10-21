Oil & Energy
Nigeria And Politics Of Oil Blocks’ Allocation
The distribution of assets, income, revenue opportunities and projects among the federating units that form the Nigerian state has remained the central focus of discourse in the country, in recent times. There has been a renewed clamour for increase in the level of equity in access to productive assets and distribution of the proceeds of production.
With Nigeria anchoring all budgetary revenue on the accruable proceeds from oil exploration from the Niger Delta, there are expectations of a commensurate economic development in the region to justify the huge sacrifice. However, the Niger Delta, nay Nigeria, is caught in the web of fundamental contradictions, linking global oil politics, that oil is mostly located in parts of the world different from where it is desperately needed.
This accounts for why the rustic Niger Delta communities from which oil is extracted rarely have access to it. Rather, the predominant feature of the Niger Delta has been unremitting pollution of the natural environment, agitation and conflicts. Thus, the Niger Delta has remained comparatively irrelevant in the main activity of wealth creation as a result of inactivity in oil production.
It is in contention of these sad realities that the recent disclosure by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timpre Sylva, a Niger Delta son, that the Federal Government would conduct fresh oil block bid in 2020 has continued to generate reactions among critical stakeholders. While many applaud the decision as a bulwark to the development of the Nigeria oil and gas sector, others consider the decision as belated, given the fact that many oil blocks in the country have remained forlorn, while the ones mostly allocated were done based on vested interests and political patronage.
Pundits, therefore attributed the stunt in oil production and revenue generation in the country to these snags and imbalances in the allocation of oil blocks.
Although, the minister did not disclose the oil acreages that would be put out in the expected rounds, or processes to be adopted, he explained that the decision was not only to increase oil revenue but to also expand the space in the oil and gas sector by getting more people involved in the industry.
In apparent reaction to the planned oil blocks bid by the Federal Government, some stakeholders in the Niger Delta have advised the Federal Government to use the opportunity to address what they refer to as conspicuous denial of rights of indigenes of the oil rich region to own oil blocks.
A group known as Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) in a reaction, cautioned against a repetition of the skewed processes that characterised previous allocation of oil blocks in the country, particularly during the military era, which it noted, “undermined the principles of due process and competitive bidding”.
National chairman of HOSTCOM, Dr Mike Emuh, who spoke with The Tide in an interview, said the Federal Government should allocate oil blocks to indigenes of the Niger Delta in the next rounds of bidding, to assuage the injustices and the brunts of oil politics which the people have suffered over the years.
He said: “despite the huge sacrifices the Niger Delta has made in the development of the Nigerian economy through their natural resources, the region still wallows in gross poverty and underdevelopment. The people of the Niger Delta are denied participation in the oil and gas sector through denial of oil blocks ownership, this negates the principles of natural justice. I am using the opportunity to call on the Federal Government to allocate oil blocks to the people of the Niger Delta as part of measures to address issues of under-development in the Niger Delta”.
Another stakeholder in the oil and gas sector and indigene of the Niger Delta, Comrade Inimgba told The Tide that the new bidding process should be able to address the anomalies in the allocation of oil blocks in the past.
He recalled that oil blocks allocation under the military era was not representative of the collective interest of all Nigerians because of the centralised command and discretionary system.
Inimgba, who is the chairman of the Port Harcourt branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN), said discretionary system of allocation of oil blocks amounted to the concession of the nation’s treasures and common wealth to few individuals.
He said: “The politics of oil blocks allocation in Nigeria has been highly contentious as it has not reflected the principle of equity and justice. Most of the people that benefited from the allocation in the past got their allocations on share compromise at the expense of other Nigerians, particularly the Niger Deltans. The idea that the people of the Niger Delta are not technically fit or experienced enough to play key roles in the oil and gas sector is totally erroneous and deceitful”.
He added that the Niger Delta has people who are qualified technically and otherwise to operate oil blocks.
In her views, an activist, Ann Kio Briggs, also raised concern over the injustices perpetrated against the Niger Delta in oil politics.
She said that the Niger Delta had always been at the receiving end of the oil economy, as the dorminant activities of oil production are carried out in the region, noting however, that the indigenes play barely, “passive roles while billions of petrol dollars are carted away from their land to develop other parts of the country”.
She pointed out that such politics of “exploitation, deprivation and exclusion” amounted to gross injustice and urged the Federal Government to give due consideration to the Niger Delta in the planned allocation of oil blocks.
Also in a reaction to the planned allocation of oil blocks by the federal government, human rights activist and fiery lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), said it was unconstitutional to allocate the nation’s oil blocks to a few individuals.
Quoting section 16(2)(c) of the 1999 constitution as amended, Falana in a letter to the presidency said the constitution prohibited the concentration of wealth in the hands of few individuals or group.
He noted that majority of the owners of the oil blocks belonging to the Nigeria people usually sublease them to offshore companies as they lack the fund and technical expertise to develop the oil and gas industry, and called for the revocation of such oil blocks and marginal fields.
The letter which read in part stated: “By merely collecting huge rents, the oil blocks owners become stupendously rich, while the federal, state and local governments, depend on loans and bail outs to pay salaries and carry out basic infrastructural development”.
Also, former Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, while speaking at the Nigeria oil and gas fair in Yenegoa, early this year, lamented that crude oil production in the country had been hovering around 1.9 million barrel per day over the past years.
Kachikwu noted that despite been a major oil producing country, Nigeria was yet to lead investors and producers that are operating across Africa, and emphasised the need for the country to explore its capacity to produce four million bpd of crude oil and abundant gas reserves to generate power.
Report shows that more than 50% of Nigeria’s oil and gas blocks remain untapped even as crude oil production continues to hover around 1.9 million bpd. Out of 390 oil blocks in the country, 211 are reported to be lying untapped due to non allocation by the Federal Government.
With many other countries are increasing efforts to ramp up their oil and gas production and reserves, industry experts have expressed concern over the lack of oil licensing rounds in Nigeria since 2008.
According to the institutional regulator of the petroleum industry, the Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR), 179 blocks have been allocated as at December 2017, comprising 111 oil mining leases and 68 oil prospecting licenses.
It could be recalled that previous efforts to hold licensing rounds for major and marginal oil fields during the tenure of Dr Ibe Kachikwu as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources were not successful, as the recommendations were reportedly turned down by President Buhari.
Nigerians, however, look up to the planned allocation of oil blocks by the Federal Government in 2020 as an opportunity to address perceived imbalances in the oil economy.
Taneh Beemene
Rivers School Wins Shell Quiz Competition
Two community secondary schools in Rivers State have emerged winner and first runner-up of the 2019 Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Joint Venture’s Environment Awareness Quiz Competition for community secondary schools in the Land Hub Operations areas of Imo, Abia and Rivers states.
Community Secondary School, Aleto, Eleme Local Government Area in Rivers State, emerged overall winner of the competition, while Community Secondary School, Rumuekini, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State; Secondary Commercial School, Assa, Imo State; and Community Secondary School, Ndele, Emohua Local Government Area in Rivers State, emerged 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions, respectively, from 150 community secondary schools across Rivers, Imo and Abia states who began the competition with written tests in July, 2019.
The SPDC General Manager, External Relations, Mr. Igo Weli, described all the participants as winners, and added that, “The students’ resolve to preach support for the environment align with SPDC’s objectives for starting this competition.
“We seek to raise a generation of youth who would imbibe positive environment management culture, attitude and lifestyle and encourage other youths to join the efforts against pipeline vandalism, crude theft, encroachment on SPDC JV facilities and other illegal activities in their communities. We wish to inspire students’ intellectualism while creating change agents for the society”, he noted.
Weli also announced the award of SPDC JV Secondary School scholarships to the eight students who competed in the finals in addition to their winners’ prizes.
After emerging successfully in the quiz competition which questions covered Mathematics, English Language, General Science and Environmental Awareness with focus on pipeline vandalism, pollution, encroachment, indiscriminate dumping of refuse and bush burning, the students won various prizes for their schools and themselves, including trophies, laptops, desk top computers, books for their school libraries and other gifts.
Previous winners of the event are debut winner Community Secondary School, Elelenwo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State; with Owaza Community Secondary School in Abia State, winning back-to-back edition.
‘FG Earmarks $1.61bn For 24 Hour Power Supply’
The Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Alhaji Usman Gur, says the Federal Government in collaboration with international donor agencies has set aside over 1.61 billion dollars to ensure constant power supply in the country.
Gur, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the TCN, disclosed this yesterday in Kano while briefing newsmen at the Kumbotso power sub-station.
According to him, the project will be carried out under the Transmission Rehabilitation Expansion Programme.
“We are rehabilitating and expanding to degree 20, 000 Mega Watts by 2022 across the country,” he said.
He noted that, the Federal Government has already earmarked about N32 billion to compensate Nigerians whose lands, houses and farms could be affected by the right-of-way to create power lines for the execution of the project.
“The total amount that we are going to pay for compensation across the country is about N32 billion. And the total project cost is 1.61 billion dollars.
The project will be supported by various international donors.
“The compensation for right-of-way from Kumbotso sub-station to Rimi Zagara will cost about N3 billion. We have not completely validated it. The total cost for compensation across the country being provided by the Federal Government, “ he said.
Gur, who is also the chairman of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) Committee Executive Board, stated that he led the TCN team to Kano to validate and look at the route that ran from the Kumbotso Transmission sub-station to Rimi Zakara.
“You know we are going to connect Rimi Zakara to this sub-station (Kumbotso). Rimi Zakara is the place we are putting another 330 KV Sub-station, just like this one in Kumbotso.”
“The mistake that happened in the past is that we normally award contract for line without doing the study. You know the study will establish who are the people under the right-of-way; and who are those people that are going to be affected by the lines.
NNPC, NISS Partner On Safety Of Oil Assets
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) have stepped up inter-agency collaboration to ensure safety of oil assets in the country.
The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, disclosed this in a statement signed by Mr Samson Makoji, the Acting spokesman for the corporation, in Abuja, last Friday.
Kyari spoke while receiving the delegation from the NISS led by its Commandant, Mr Ayodele Adeleke, in Abuja
He said the collaboration would help to contain the spate of insecurity of lives and property in the cause of the National Oil Company’s operations.
The GMD said the partnership was part of measures towards safeguarding human and material assets of the corporation.
Kyari added that security of workers and capital-intensive equipment in the oil and gas industry were critical areas of priority that would always attract the corporation’s management attention.
He noted with dismay the frequent attacks on the nation’s oil and gas facilities, adding that the corporation was open to any form of collaboration from recognised reputable organisation to address the security challenge.
“As you are aware, a number of infractions had happened to our assets across the country.
“Our staff have become key targets of many kidnap attempts and even physical issues around the security of our staff.
“So, security is an issue for us and we are engaging on a number of interventions to ensure the safety of our staff and material assets,” he said.
The GMD further noted that the corporation remained exposed in spite of being the custodian of critical national assets.
He challenged NISS to think out of the box in restructuring its training programmes to accommodate short courses tailored to industry needs.
“Every management staff of this company should be aware of security of our assets and also personal security.
“However, having a nine-month programme may be a deep challenge in releasing all categories of staff to attend.
“I think what we can do is to restructure the training plan to possibly create a room for short courses targeted at the Oil and Gas Industry specific categories of employees,” he said.
Earlier, the institute’s Commandant and leader of delegation congratulated the GMD on his appointment.
Adeleke said that his group was at the NNPC Towers to seek a mutually beneficial partnership in area of security of the nation’s oil assets.
He noted that the institute, which stood at par with National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and Nigerian Defence College (NDC), was prepared to offer security training and research services to the corporation.
