Politics
Huge Cost Of NASS Maintenance Worries TUC
Rivers State chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has called on the Federal Government to reduce the costs of governance in the country, noting that it cost the country billions of Naira to maintain the National Assembly alone.
The State TUC, chairman, Austin Jonah who spoke when he appeared as guest on a live Radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide stated that the cost of governance in Nigeria is very expensive and not attainable.
Jonah further said the federal government will have enough funds to pay the minimum wage when they reduce the salaries and allowances of political office holders.
“Look at the welcome pack of the National Assembly members. N4.6 plus billion for accommodation and furniture. A Senator is going home with about N10million, while the member of House of Representatives is taking N9million plus.
“If you calculate with 360 persons in the House of Reps, plus 109 in the Senate, that is about 469 people and they have severance gratuity. They have so many things they are going home with plus their salary. You see, if you look at governance and cut down expenditure in governance this money, they have already taken the money that are talking about.
“They have taken it in the sense that they want to increase communication tax, such as that every call you make you pay tax, sms you pay tax, data you pay tax and even cable Television,” Jonah lamented
The State TUC chairman said what the labour union negotiated with the Federal Government was not the minimum wage but consequential adjustment.
“What we were negotiating was the consequential adjustment. Now from N18, 000 to N30, 000, the difference is N12, 000, which is 66 per cent. That 66 per cent was what we negotiated. By right we are not supposed to negotiate.
“If you trace the history of minimum wage in Nigeria, it started in 1981 during the Alhaji Shehu Shagari Government. Whenever you finish with minimum wage, the consequential adjustment is based on the percentage of the difference.
“The first minimum wage presented by the NLC was N300, but at the end of the day N125 was agreed,” he said.
Dennis Naku
Politics
NASS Promises Better Funding For Nigerian Army
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume and his House of Representatives counterpart, Mr Abdulrazak Namdas, have promised to ensure adequate funding for the Nigerian Army in the 2020 budget.
They made the promise on Saturday in an interview with newsmen during the Passing Out Parade (POP) of 78 Regular Recruits Intake at the Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, Kaduna State.
They said that the army needed to be adequately funded to be able to effectively tackle the prevailing security threats in the country.
Ndume, who agreed that the N100 billion proposed for the defence in 2020 budget was inadequate, said that the committee on army was looking at how to help to enhance the funding.
He said that the national assembly was aware of needs of the army that needed to be provided to enable its personnel to perform their duties effectively.
“We are going to do something despite the fact that the resources are scarce but security is first and everybody has agreed to that.
“We are looking at the budget critically to place our priorities right so that the right things will be done first.”
Namdas said that the joint committee had embark on fact finding tour to army formations across the country and realised that the army had challenges.
According to him, they are really on ground, they have done so much and now that the National Assembly is considering the budget we can appropriate for the army.
“We will see how we can be able to adjust and see how that can be able to cope with the challenges at hand,” he said.
Namdas also disclosed that a motion to provide for special funding for the armed forces was currently being considered on the floor of the House of Representatives.
He added that the armed forces could not be adequately funded only by the budget, adding that there was need to look beyond the budget to finance the operations of the armed forces.
“That motion has been taken and we are looking to it and by the special grace of God, even after the budget we will look for special funding for the armed forces generally,” he said.
The Depot Nigerian Army on Saturday graduated a total of 4832 regular recruits who would be deployed to various formations of the army.
Similarly, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, urged the graduating soldiers to always uphold the oath of allegiance they had taken to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria.
Olonisakin also tasked them to display total loyalty while pledging that the prevailing security challenges would soon be over through the commitment of the military.
Politics
APC, Party For Notorious Liars – Ayade
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a group of persons notorious for lies, especially in his state.
He said the assertions credited to the APC chairman in the state, John Ochala, over his return to school to pursue a Master’s degree in law at UNICAL were as laughable and pathetic as the party itself in the state, adding “the party in the state is notorious for lies.”
Ochala is reported to have said that Governor Ayade returned to school because of idleness and laziness and that he (Ayade) lacked ideas on how to govern the state.
But the Governor in a statement by Mr. Christian Ita, his chief media adviser, said it was “funny that a party like APC which prides itself as a major opposition cannot engage the Governor on governance issues but chooses to lie to score cheap political points.
“If they didn’t see anything wrong with Governor Malam Nasir el-Rufai returning to school in 2017 in faraway Netherlands for his PhD, what,then is wrong if Governor Ayade returns to school to add to his numerous degrees within Calabar, the state capital?” he asked.
The statement reminded the APC that Chief Whip of the Senate and member of the APC, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was an undergraduate student while serving as Abia State governor.
“The timing of Governor Ayade’s decision to return to school is unequivocally perfect. Unlike APC members, the governor, despite all the resources at his disposal didn’t choose any foreign university, he decided to do it locally thereby boosting the reputation of Nigerian universities at a time tertiary institutions in West Africa are under attack,” he said. Ayade said to attack his quest for more academic degrees shows that APC in the state was weak as opposition party and could not be able to distract him.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Politics
Wike Begins Construction Of Three Flyover Bridges
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last week commenced the construction of the three flyover bridges he promised the people of the state in his second term inauguration speech on May 29th 2019.
Agreement for the three flyover bridges contract valued at N21billion was signed in Government House, Port Harcourt last Friday between Rivers State Government and the contracting firm, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.
The contracts which Wike described as historic would be completed in 16 months and would also provide employment for thousands of Rivers people within the period of the contracts.
He said that 70 per cent of the contract sum would be paid to the company to enable it complete job according to specified conditions stressing that his administration will not accept any form of variation .The contract papers were signed at the Executive Chambers of the Government House by Rivers State Government team led by the state Attorney -General , Dr Zaccheus Adango, while the contractor, Julius Berger team was led by the company’s Managing Director, Dr Lars Richter.
Governor Wike reiterated that he engaged Julius Berger known for quality construction jobs because his administration owes Rivers people the best quality job.
He disclosed that most of the roads had been awarded for construction in both the new and old GRA Port Harcourt. He also said that the Ikwerre Road and some key roads were to be handled by by major contractors.
The Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC , Dr Lars Richter assured that the company would complete the projects in record time and that it would deliver to standard quality.
Another major event that took place in Brick House last week was the visit of the joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Army to Governor Wike.
The Brick House landlord expressed regret that the army that has the constitutional role of attending to serious security challenges in the country had chosen to indulge in ballot box snatching as done in Rivers State during the 2019 general election in the state.
The governor noted that the neglect of critical areas of the constitutional responsibility by the Nigerian Army had negatively affected its ability to perform.
He also said: “The Army should be sent to where there are serious security infractions.
“ But the reality today is that every one now has soldiers attached to them while the general security of the country suffers. The role of the Army is to defend the territorial integrity of the country and maintain general security. The army must return to their primary responsibility”.
He, however, commended the army for playing important role in the fight against kidnapping and criminality in the state .
Governor Wike stressed that his administration had given the army, police and other security agencies logistics support more than any state government in the country.
He also decried the N100 billion allocated to the army in 2020 budget, and said it is grossly inadequate.
Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, commended the Rivers State Governor for supporting Nigerian Army to deliver on its mandate.
Ndume declared that Rivers State is secured due to the collaboration of Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration and the security agencies.
He also commended the governor for the massive infrastructure embarked upon in the state and urged other governors in the country to emulate Wike.
Also in the week under review, the governor inaugurated a committee on Recovery of Government Properties, and the Board members of Rivers State Road Maintenance Agency.
The committee on Recovery of Government Properties which is headed by the Head of Service, Barr. Rufus Godwins , was inaugurated on Monday while the Board of Road Maintenance Agency headed by Prince Timothy Nsirim, was inaugurated last Tuesday.
Last Friday, Wike commissioned Vino Imperium in Port Harcourt. The facility is owned by a prominent Rivers son, Chief Abiye Sekibo.
The Governor said indigenes who invest in the state are those who love Rivers State and people of the state. He said that such investment provide employment to the state and also generate revenue to the state government.
Another major event last week in Brick House was the visit of six state Governors. They are Governors of Adamawa Umaru Fintri, Imo, Emeka Ihedioha, Oyo, Seyi Makinde, Benue, Samuel Orton, Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, and Zamfara, Muhammed Matawale.
Addressing journalists after a close door meeting Friday with Governor Wike , Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal said they were in the state to celebrate with Rivers people the good governance of Governor Wike as he marks the first 100 days of his second term administration.
Chris Oluoh
