Oil & Energy
‘FG Earmarks $1.61bn For 24 Hour Power Supply’
The Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Alhaji Usman Gur, says the Federal Government in collaboration with international donor agencies has set aside over 1.61 billion dollars to ensure constant power supply in the country.
Gur, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the TCN, disclosed this yesterday in Kano while briefing newsmen at the Kumbotso power sub-station.
According to him, the project will be carried out under the Transmission Rehabilitation Expansion Programme.
“We are rehabilitating and expanding to degree 20, 000 Mega Watts by 2022 across the country,” he said.
He noted that, the Federal Government has already earmarked about N32 billion to compensate Nigerians whose lands, houses and farms could be affected by the right-of-way to create power lines for the execution of the project.
“The total amount that we are going to pay for compensation across the country is about N32 billion. And the total project cost is 1.61 billion dollars.
The project will be supported by various international donors.
“The compensation for right-of-way from Kumbotso sub-station to Rimi Zagara will cost about N3 billion. We have not completely validated it. The total cost for compensation across the country being provided by the Federal Government, “ he said.
Gur, who is also the chairman of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) Committee Executive Board, stated that he led the TCN team to Kano to validate and look at the route that ran from the Kumbotso Transmission sub-station to Rimi Zakara.
“You know we are going to connect Rimi Zakara to this sub-station (Kumbotso). Rimi Zakara is the place we are putting another 330 KV Sub-station, just like this one in Kumbotso.”
“The mistake that happened in the past is that we normally award contract for line without doing the study. You know the study will establish who are the people under the right-of-way; and who are those people that are going to be affected by the lines.
Oil & Energy
Rivers School Wins Shell Quiz Competition
Two community secondary schools in Rivers State have emerged winner and first runner-up of the 2019 Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Joint Venture’s Environment Awareness Quiz Competition for community secondary schools in the Land Hub Operations areas of Imo, Abia and Rivers states.
Community Secondary School, Aleto, Eleme Local Government Area in Rivers State, emerged overall winner of the competition, while Community Secondary School, Rumuekini, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State; Secondary Commercial School, Assa, Imo State; and Community Secondary School, Ndele, Emohua Local Government Area in Rivers State, emerged 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions, respectively, from 150 community secondary schools across Rivers, Imo and Abia states who began the competition with written tests in July, 2019.
The SPDC General Manager, External Relations, Mr. Igo Weli, described all the participants as winners, and added that, “The students’ resolve to preach support for the environment align with SPDC’s objectives for starting this competition.
“We seek to raise a generation of youth who would imbibe positive environment management culture, attitude and lifestyle and encourage other youths to join the efforts against pipeline vandalism, crude theft, encroachment on SPDC JV facilities and other illegal activities in their communities. We wish to inspire students’ intellectualism while creating change agents for the society”, he noted.
Weli also announced the award of SPDC JV Secondary School scholarships to the eight students who competed in the finals in addition to their winners’ prizes.
After emerging successfully in the quiz competition which questions covered Mathematics, English Language, General Science and Environmental Awareness with focus on pipeline vandalism, pollution, encroachment, indiscriminate dumping of refuse and bush burning, the students won various prizes for their schools and themselves, including trophies, laptops, desk top computers, books for their school libraries and other gifts.
Previous winners of the event are debut winner Community Secondary School, Elelenwo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State; with Owaza Community Secondary School in Abia State, winning back-to-back edition.
Oil & Energy
NNPC, NISS Partner On Safety Of Oil Assets
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) have stepped up inter-agency collaboration to ensure safety of oil assets in the country.
The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, disclosed this in a statement signed by Mr Samson Makoji, the Acting spokesman for the corporation, in Abuja, last Friday.
Kyari spoke while receiving the delegation from the NISS led by its Commandant, Mr Ayodele Adeleke, in Abuja
He said the collaboration would help to contain the spate of insecurity of lives and property in the cause of the National Oil Company’s operations.
The GMD said the partnership was part of measures towards safeguarding human and material assets of the corporation.
Kyari added that security of workers and capital-intensive equipment in the oil and gas industry were critical areas of priority that would always attract the corporation’s management attention.
He noted with dismay the frequent attacks on the nation’s oil and gas facilities, adding that the corporation was open to any form of collaboration from recognised reputable organisation to address the security challenge.
“As you are aware, a number of infractions had happened to our assets across the country.
“Our staff have become key targets of many kidnap attempts and even physical issues around the security of our staff.
“So, security is an issue for us and we are engaging on a number of interventions to ensure the safety of our staff and material assets,” he said.
The GMD further noted that the corporation remained exposed in spite of being the custodian of critical national assets.
He challenged NISS to think out of the box in restructuring its training programmes to accommodate short courses tailored to industry needs.
“Every management staff of this company should be aware of security of our assets and also personal security.
“However, having a nine-month programme may be a deep challenge in releasing all categories of staff to attend.
“I think what we can do is to restructure the training plan to possibly create a room for short courses targeted at the Oil and Gas Industry specific categories of employees,” he said.
Earlier, the institute’s Commandant and leader of delegation congratulated the GMD on his appointment.
Adeleke said that his group was at the NNPC Towers to seek a mutually beneficial partnership in area of security of the nation’s oil assets.
He noted that the institute, which stood at par with National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and Nigerian Defence College (NDC), was prepared to offer security training and research services to the corporation.
Oil & Energy
Group Moves To Check Oil Theft
A group known as the Association of Surface Tank Oil and Gas Retailers (ASTOGRN) says it will work with other stakeholders to fight the menace of oil theft in the Niger Delta.
Chairperson of the group in Rivers State, Comrade Patience Uche, told The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt at the weekend that the body had inaugurated a special committee to work with other stakeholders to address issues of oil theft and pipeline vandalism.
She said statistics revealed that oil bunkering activities and pipeline vandalisation in the Niger Delta costs the Federal Government about N5.9bn annually.
Apart from the huge lost in revenue, she said oil bunkering and pipeline vandalisation has also resulted in the colossal lost of lives as most of the vandals were always consumed in pipeline explosions during the bunkering exercises.
Comrade Uche decried the increasing involvement of youths in illegal bunkering activities and advocated for a more proactive and corrective measure to bring lasting solution to the vice.
According to her, part of the solution is the building of modular refineries in the Niger Delta and developing the capacities of youths in the region to be actively involved in the oil and gas industry; “most of the youths who get involved in illegal oil bunkering and lost their lives in the process could have played a more creative and productive role in the oil and gas industry if they were functionally trained.
“The Federal Government should be serious about the establishment of modular refineries and the training of youths to participate in the process,” this will go a long way to tackle the challenges of illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta”, she said.
Uche said the major drive of the association was to make oil and gas bussines rural based, “to improve the socio economic and general living conditions of its members”.
She said the association would achieve the targets by encouraging its members to have licences from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to be actively involved in the oil and gas bussines. This, according to her, will also reduce dependence of petroleum supplies from foreign marketers, kill the spirit of bunkering as well as increase the Federal Government revenue on Surface Tank retail business in Nigeria.
Taneh Beemene
