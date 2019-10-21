Don Wants RSG To Declare Emergency On Vocational Education

The people and residents of Bundu Ama in the Port Harcourt City, Local Government Area of Rivers State have expressed joy over the establishment of the first secondary school in the area.

The parents, youths and the leadership of the community hailed the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and said the development has ended the hardship suffered by the people and residents of the area in securing admission for their children and wards into public schools.

Chairman, Belema Polo, Bundu Ama Development Committee, Mr David Oba, expressed delight that with the coming of the Government Secondary School Bundu , children in the area would no longer go to areas far removed to have secondary education.

“We are very happy and grateful to God and also to Governor Wike for approving the school for us.

“I want Rivers State Government to help the school in the areas of more classrooms, desks, chairs and offices for academic and non academic staff because what we have at present is grossly inadequate “, he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Community School Board, Mr Samuel Tams, said “We are happy that we have got the pioneer public or government secondary school which has been one of our biggest challenges.

“My children attend a private school in Borokiri where they learn three subjects a day and I pay huge amount as school fees.

“Today, Governor Wike has changed the narrative by providing for us a public school . Today students learn up to eight subjects per day, we now enjoy free education policy of the state government.

“The difference is clear because government also provides more qualified teachers”, he said.

The Community School Board Chairman, however, pleaded with the governor to improve on the school environment, provide chairs, desks, and other paraphernalia of education.

“We appeal to the government to build upstairs because of the space available, to increase the number of classrooms . A class of 127 students study with less than 30 desks.

“Because of the terrain, some teachers work for their transfer out of the place. We feel that if the State government improves on the school environment, teachers will be happy to stay”, he said.

One of the parents who spoke to our correspondent, Ibudeinte Igonikon, thanked Governor Wike for making the idea of the first government secondary school in the area a reality.

“We were constrained to the private secondary schools . We were not beneficiaries of free education, standard equipment and manpower as obtained in the schools in other parts of the state.But today our story has changed

“ We thank the talk -and -do Governor of Rivers State. We also want him to make the only secondary school in Bundu Ama a standard one in all ramifications”, she said.

Chris Oluoh