CHAN 2020: Home-Based Super Eagles Beat Togo

A professional body known as the Institute of Electrical Electronic Engineers has identified the lack of professional input in policy formulation and implementation as the major defect in Nigeria’s power sector reforms.

A top official of the Port Harcourt branch of the institute, Engineer Isaac Adekanya, who spoke with The Tide in an exclusive interview in Port Harcourt at the weekend, said effective service delivery in the power sector could only be attained when experts and professionals in power sector are given the opportunity to contribute their quota in the the formulation of policies.

Adekanya who is an electrical engineer, said Nigeria was blessed with experts and professionals in the power sector both in academia and in active industry practice, but noted that their wealth of experience and expertise were yet to be fully tapped to develop the country’s ailing power sector;

“Part of the challenges of the power sector in Nigeria is that professionals are not given the opportunity to make inputs and contribute their quota in policy formulation and implementation, Such denials create opportunities for people without any professional experience and expertise to be involved in the power sector service delivery.”

He said that such misplacement of priories was primarily responsible for the stunted development and poor service delivery in the country’s power sector.

The expert called for stronger synergy between the government and professional bodies to fashion out practical modules and ideas that will “tackle old inefficiencies and enhance quality service delivery in the power sector.”

He faulted the process of engaging of GENCOS, TRANSCOS and DISCOS and other service providers in the power sector, noting that it was based on political and commercial motives rather than competence and experience in service delivery.

He said government should borrow a cue from the reforms in the telecommunication industry and create room for more service providers to participate in the power sector, adding that the criteria for engagements of the service providers should be based on expertise and competence rather than political and commercial interests alone.

Taneh Beemene