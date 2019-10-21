City Crime
CHAN 2020: Home-Based Super Eagles Beat Togo
The home-based Super Eagles will now miss out of the party at the CHAN 2020 in Cameroon in spite of a 2-0 win against Togo at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.
Tidesports source reports that the Nigerian side put on a spirited effort to overturn the 1-4 first leg deficit, but they failed and thus lost 3-4 aggregate.
The Eagles had to ring seven changes from the players who featured in Lome and were soon rewarded with two goals, courtesy Sikiru Alimi’s brace in the 4th and 66th minutes.
The Togolese had a seven-man defence which was able to contain the attacking trio of Sikiru Alimi, Sunusi Ibrahim and Nyima Nwagua.
The two goals from the boots of Alimi were not enough as the Togolese held on till the last minutes of the game through a well-organised defence and time-wasting tactics.
Speaking later on the painful loss, Imama Amapakabo said the Eagles lost the match due to unavailability of some important players for the team.
“We lost and that was painful for everybody. The two games were completely different from each other and the tactics were also different.
“The opposing team came with the tactics of defending through putting in more defenders while we want to have our goals.
“The seven changes in the team for the second leg was due to the non-availability of the Rangers International players for the first leg,” he said.
‘Lack Of Professionalism, Bane Of Power Sector Reforms’
A professional body known as the Institute of Electrical Electronic Engineers has identified the lack of professional input in policy formulation and implementation as the major defect in Nigeria’s power sector reforms.
A top official of the Port Harcourt branch of the institute, Engineer Isaac Adekanya, who spoke with The Tide in an exclusive interview in Port Harcourt at the weekend, said effective service delivery in the power sector could only be attained when experts and professionals in power sector are given the opportunity to contribute their quota in the the formulation of policies.
Adekanya who is an electrical engineer, said Nigeria was blessed with experts and professionals in the power sector both in academia and in active industry practice, but noted that their wealth of experience and expertise were yet to be fully tapped to develop the country’s ailing power sector;
“Part of the challenges of the power sector in Nigeria is that professionals are not given the opportunity to make inputs and contribute their quota in policy formulation and implementation, Such denials create opportunities for people without any professional experience and expertise to be involved in the power sector service delivery.”
He said that such misplacement of priories was primarily responsible for the stunted development and poor service delivery in the country’s power sector.
The expert called for stronger synergy between the government and professional bodies to fashion out practical modules and ideas that will “tackle old inefficiencies and enhance quality service delivery in the power sector.”
He faulted the process of engaging of GENCOS, TRANSCOS and DISCOS and other service providers in the power sector, noting that it was based on political and commercial motives rather than competence and experience in service delivery.
He said government should borrow a cue from the reforms in the telecommunication industry and create room for more service providers to participate in the power sector, adding that the criteria for engagements of the service providers should be based on expertise and competence rather than political and commercial interests alone.
Taneh Beemene
Rangers Retain 20 Players For Next Season
Management of seven-time Nigeria league champions, Rangers International F.C have concluded plans to retain only twenty-two players that featured for the team in the fast winding-up 2018/2019 season.
General manager of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Prince Davidson Owumi made this revelation, Monday, as preparations are on to welcome back the players from the two-weeks break sanctioned by the club.
The former NPL and Warri Wolves boss confirmed that the players whose services were needed for the coming season have been contacted and are expected back in the coal city next week.
“Yes, we have started preparations for the coming season as we have made contacts with the players needed to help us achieve our target both on the continent and domestic scene.
Only twenty-two of the players that featured for us in the ending season will be privileged to wear the club’s jersey in the coming season. Most of them have been reached and negotiations concluded. Those reached will be known as soon as they return from the break,” said Prince Owumi.
The General Manager further said, “I can also confirm that we have had successful discussions with some players that we hope will add some strength to the team as our target on the continent and domestic scene remain intact.”
It would be recalled that Rangers ended the 2018/2019 abridged NPFL season on the third position at the end of the season’ championship playoff while its forays on the 2019 Total CAF Confederations cup ended in the group stage.
Group Condemns Spate Of Violence In Rivers
A Port Harcourt based advocacy group, Advocacy for Peace, Good Governance and Social justice has condemned the spate of violence in Rivers State.
The president of the group, Mr. John Cement, who stated this while chatting with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday, warned that unless urgent measures are taken to step up security, hoodlums would continue to wreak havoc in the state.
Mr. Clement, who was speaking against the backdrop of the killing of two policemen at Timber Area of Port Harcourt, expressed regrets that the proliferation of small arms had remained unchecked.
He said everybody was a victim in a crisis situation.
Mr. Clement remarked that most hoodlums that were causing mayhem in the state, had infiltrated from neighbouring states with pockets of Rivers indigenes.
He called on the police to be proactive in order to maintain peace in the state.
Mr. Clement urged the police to make use of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to locate the identity of criminals ravaging the state.
He noted if the police were able to have a data of criminals in the state, it would be easy for them to fish out hoodlums.
The president urged all to support the police in their effort to fish out criminals in the state.
