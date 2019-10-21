APC, Party For Notorious Liars – Ayade

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last week commenced the construction of the three flyover bridges he promised the people of the state in his second term inauguration speech on May 29th 2019.

Agreement for the three flyover bridges contract valued at N21billion was signed in Government House, Port Harcourt last Friday between Rivers State Government and the contracting firm, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.

The contracts which Wike described as historic would be completed in 16 months and would also provide employment for thousands of Rivers people within the period of the contracts.

He said that 70 per cent of the contract sum would be paid to the company to enable it complete job according to specified conditions stressing that his administration will not accept any form of variation .The contract papers were signed at the Executive Chambers of the Government House by Rivers State Government team led by the state Attorney -General , Dr Zaccheus Adango, while the contractor, Julius Berger team was led by the company’s Managing Director, Dr Lars Richter.

Governor Wike reiterated that he engaged Julius Berger known for quality construction jobs because his administration owes Rivers people the best quality job.

He disclosed that most of the roads had been awarded for construction in both the new and old GRA Port Harcourt. He also said that the Ikwerre Road and some key roads were to be handled by by major contractors.

The Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC , Dr Lars Richter assured that the company would complete the projects in record time and that it would deliver to standard quality.

Another major event that took place in Brick House last week was the visit of the joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Army to Governor Wike.

The Brick House landlord expressed regret that the army that has the constitutional role of attending to serious security challenges in the country had chosen to indulge in ballot box snatching as done in Rivers State during the 2019 general election in the state.

The governor noted that the neglect of critical areas of the constitutional responsibility by the Nigerian Army had negatively affected its ability to perform.

He also said: “The Army should be sent to where there are serious security infractions.

“ But the reality today is that every one now has soldiers attached to them while the general security of the country suffers. The role of the Army is to defend the territorial integrity of the country and maintain general security. The army must return to their primary responsibility”.

He, however, commended the army for playing important role in the fight against kidnapping and criminality in the state .

Governor Wike stressed that his administration had given the army, police and other security agencies logistics support more than any state government in the country.

He also decried the N100 billion allocated to the army in 2020 budget, and said it is grossly inadequate.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, commended the Rivers State Governor for supporting Nigerian Army to deliver on its mandate.

Ndume declared that Rivers State is secured due to the collaboration of Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration and the security agencies.

He also commended the governor for the massive infrastructure embarked upon in the state and urged other governors in the country to emulate Wike.

Also in the week under review, the governor inaugurated a committee on Recovery of Government Properties, and the Board members of Rivers State Road Maintenance Agency.

The committee on Recovery of Government Properties which is headed by the Head of Service, Barr. Rufus Godwins , was inaugurated on Monday while the Board of Road Maintenance Agency headed by Prince Timothy Nsirim, was inaugurated last Tuesday.

Last Friday, Wike commissioned Vino Imperium in Port Harcourt. The facility is owned by a prominent Rivers son, Chief Abiye Sekibo.

The Governor said indigenes who invest in the state are those who love Rivers State and people of the state. He said that such investment provide employment to the state and also generate revenue to the state government.

Another major event last week in Brick House was the visit of six state Governors. They are Governors of Adamawa Umaru Fintri, Imo, Emeka Ihedioha, Oyo, Seyi Makinde, Benue, Samuel Orton, Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, and Zamfara, Muhammed Matawale.

Addressing journalists after a close door meeting Friday with Governor Wike , Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal said they were in the state to celebrate with Rivers people the good governance of Governor Wike as he marks the first 100 days of his second term administration.

Chris Oluoh