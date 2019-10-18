Monkeypox Hits Rivers, 12 Others As NCDC Records 81 Cases In Nine Months

October 9 was observed globally as World Post Day. Although the occasion is past, it is necessary to say a few things about the experience of the older generations of Nigerians with postal services. There was a golden era of the popular P&T, humourously called “Palavar and Trouble, even though its services had to do with posts and telegraphy. Those who know what was to do business with P &T, coined the term befitting its operations as well as an appropriate term depicting the behaviour of its staff.

To say that someone is making “Post Office face” is depictive of rudeness and snobbery. Such work habit has been responsible for putting a number of people out of the labour market and kept some women single in old age. When a business organization alleviates its customers, it loses their patronage and sympathy. Old P & T was notorious for high-handedness, arrogance and snobbery towards its customers.

Perhaps, the change of its name to NIPOST was meant to launder its corporate image. Did it work?

By the time Nigeria became independent, P & T occupied an exalted and powerful position in the nation’s economy. What was known as P & T Quarters could be likened to Aso Rock in the olden days. There were three most exalted government establishments anyone would work, namely: P & T, Nigeria Ports Authority and the Nigeria Railways. The era of oil boom had not come.

The prestige of these establishments was such that the Ports Authority and Railways had separate police units and quarters, and the P&T was the harbinger of sneaky spying into postal documents and telecommunications. Today, the story is quite different from what the past was. The decline in the Railways began with its chief executive having more official cars than any other senior civil servant in Nigeria. His reply when confronted officially was that: “I love cars”. So, let it be with Dr Ikejiani!

Those who know about P&T training school in Oshodi in the first six years after Nigeria became independent, would testify that it was a beehive of activities, responsible for manpower up building. Communication experts in the armed and security forces had some forms of training there. Things began to change after 1966 and rather than talk about P & T and its roles in posted and telegraphic services in Nigeria, what we hear of today are internet and electronic communications.

Morse code is now an out-dated technology!

Of more relevance to the Nigeria public with regards to the obsolescence of the old wonders of the post and telegraphic service, is the issue of attitude of service providers. Yes, stamp and stamp duty remain relevant in business transactions and revenue generation. Even stamp collection was a creative hobby for youths in the past, but today, it is possible that some secondary school students may not have seen various stamps. Those who transact business and enter into agreements rarely know what role stamp should play.

What used to be known as cablegram in the past would sound like Greek to some Nigerians now. But modern telecommunications technology has made it possible for anyone to talk to other people anywhere on earth, and even see their faces as you discuss. When P&T was responsible for the installation of telephones, it was possible to wait for over 24 months before a subscriber could have a telephone in his home. Phone was a symbol of status.

Far more instructive is the fact that a communications military macho-man who later became a popular senator, once told Nigerians that telephone was not meant for everybody. Now we see children of the agbero-class of Nigerians make use of cell phones every day.

Workers in Nigerian postal services were readily associated with lukewarm attitude, coupled with arrogance and snobbery. For a public servant to be lackadaisical can be a disservice to an establishment. “Post-office face” phenomenon is not confined to workers in the postal services, but it is a serious attitudinal aberration quite common in public establishments. Neither are female workers alone in the exhibition of Irritating snobbishness.

One such snobbish university administrative officer learnt a bitter lesson when he was jolted by the discovery that the person talking to him was a professor on accreditation mission. Of more value is the fact that snobbish people miss opportunities that can come with being nice to strangers.

People exhibit and expose the quality and nature of their up bringing through the way they relate with others. Thus, the attitude of antagonism, confrontation and snobbery would draw similar reactions from those we meet daily. But it pays better to be polite, courteous and humble.

It cannot be said that the attitude of brashness and lack of courtesy among people can be attributed to current economic conditions. Neither is such behavioural pattern peculiar to any particular class of people or sex. What is worrisome is that lack of courtesy is becoming increasingly pervasive among Nigerians. Does military rule have anything to do with braggadocio and coarseness among Nigerian citizens? Maybe!

The history of postal services in Nigeria is quite an instructive one. We are reminded that we live in a world where change is a constant factor. Those pretty and handsome ones who made “post-office face” in the past must be quite old now, with wrinkled faces. As we think of the World Post Day, let us also remember that we can price ourselves out of market when we make too much “shakara” in our relationships with others. Politicians who forget that change is a constant factor in life should think of a Haitian idiom that those who live in the air cannot rest their feet on the ground. Good lessons from P&T!

Bright Amirize