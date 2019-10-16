World Sight Day: 250 Benefit From Free Eye Screening, Medication

Sugarcane is everywhere now but lots of people will avoid eating it because sugar is attached to it.

Unfortunately, these people miss out in one of nature’s healthiest source of natural sugar and vitality.

Sugarcane belongs to the grass family with long stems that oozes out sugary substance. The diameter of the stem determine the water content but most times it has been discovered that tiny stems can give out more sugary contents as well.

The juice is extracted from the cane or stem by either chewing or compression. The juice is nutritious and refreshing, it contains about 15 per cent natural sugar, organic salts and vitamins.

The juice of sugarcane can also be used for drinking and sweetening and most often an addition of little lime juice can help improve the flavour and is good for stomach distress.

One thing the juice of sugarcane does is to strengthen the stomach, kidneys, eyes, heart, brain and sex organs.

During feverish conditions sugarcane can help. Liberal intake of sugarcane juice supplies the body with necessary protein and other food elements.

Those who suffer from scanty urine can benefit by chewing lots of sugarcane as it helps the kidneys to perform their functions properly. Its also beneficial to those suffering from prostrate, cystitis and nephritis. However, for better results it should be mixed with lime juice or ginger or coconut water.

Those suffering from jaundice can get alleviation by consuming juice of sugarcane and lime.

Chewing sugarcane is helpful to the teeth according to H K Bakru, a prominent Indian herbalist. He noted that, “it gives a form of exercise to the teeth and makes them strong.”

Sugarcane juice is fattening. It is therefore recommended as a remedy for thinness. Rapid weight gain is achieved by regular chewing of sugarcane.

Finally, dew which collect on the leaves of sugarcane is useful in several eye disorders. When instilled in the eyes its an effective medicine in defective vision, cataract, conjunctivitis and burning of the eyes from excessive reading.