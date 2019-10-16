Super Eagles’ Future Very Bright -Rohr

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, said on yesterday that 847 Nigerian soldiers killed by the Boko Haram terrorists from 2013 till date were buried in the Military cemetery located in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He said the figure did not include other soldiers killed by the insurgents and buried in other military cemeteries located in other parts of the North-East geopolitical zone.

Ndume, who stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja on the findings by his colleagues who recently returned from Maiduguri, however, denied reports of mass burial of soldiers killed by the terrorists.

He also said the Senate panel was already investigating allegations that some non-governmental agencies operating in the North-East were providing useful information to the Boko Haram leaders.

Ndume also dismissed claims of the existence of mass graves where soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents had been buried.

He said during the visit of his committee to theatre commands in Borno State, it was discovered that soldiers were under-equipped to confront the insurgents.

Ndume also decried the inadequate number of soldiers confronting insurgents.

He called on the government to recruit more men into the service to aid the fight.

However, as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, yesterday, alleged that a total number of 847 soldiers were killed and buried in the military cemetery in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the Nigerian Army has challenged him to provide a proof to substantiate his statement.

Ndume had reported that 840 Nigerian soldiers were killed by Boko Haram terrorists from 2013 till date, noting that other soldiers killed by the same insurgents, and were buried in other military cemeteries are not inclusive.

But in a repost by Army’s spokesman, Col Sagir Musa, the Nigerian Army quashed the allegation, and challenged Ndume to provide a proof to substantiate his statement.

Musa said, “If he says so, then, he should substantiate. What is his source? Let him provide it”.

Similarly, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has raised the alarm that no fewer than 48 medical doctors have been abducted across the country in the last two years.

Its National President, Dr Francis Faduyile, who said this in Akure during the association’s 2019 Physicians Week, described the development as worrisome and unacceptable.

Faduyile lamented that “Some of our members that were kidnapped in some cases even died in the kidnappers’ den.

“At least, two doctors have been kidnapped in two-third of the states across the country within the last two years.

“It is worthy of note that all is not well with Nigerian doctors, the kidnapping of our members in the course of discharging their duties to the Nigerian state with some still in captivity.

“Incessant harassment/assaults by patients and their relations and the unfortunate maltreatment by employers (government), ranging from poor general working environment and emoluments to irregular payment of salaries with arrears running to 12 months or more in some states.

“Our members, two in number, kidnapped in Taraba in the last six months have not been released by their abductors.

Faduyile, therefore, appealed to government at all level to be more responsive and responsible to the welfare of Nigerian physicians who are making selfless sacrifices to sustain healthcare delivery in the country amidst challenges, including incessant harassment, kidnapping in the line of duty.

“The abysmal physicians to patients ratio and rise in brain drain brought about mainly by the poor general working condition in the health sector”.

He said the theme of this year’s Physicians Week, “Care of the Unknown Patient” was chosen to bring to fore issues affecting Nigerians who suddenly find themselves in an unconscious state from traumatic cause to majorly road traffic accident or medical conditions.

The NMA regretted that the government “has not deemed it pertinent to accord the desired attention and value to this category of patients.

“There is a lack of commitment to the implementation of the National Health Act which provides for the care of patients in an emergency situation.

“There is no enduring policy to cater for victims of a road traffic accident which accounts for large numbers of unknown patients”.

Faduyile equally lamented that there is no policy statement that clearly addresses the various components of the emergency care service for victims of gunshot injury.

The association, therefore, called for “an enduring and unambiguous policy statement that takes into consideration the critical aspects of care in an emergency.

“We advocate for the provision of defibrillators at the strategic public arena and health facilities for the prompt care of patients with a heart attack and related conditions either in the hospital setting or before taking such patients to a health care facilities for proper care”, he added.