NDYC Opposes Placing NDDC Under N’ Delta Ministry

Management of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), has said that the facility has experienced increased patronage following massive renovation and reequipping of facilities by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government.

Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr. Friday Aaron, who disclosed this during an exclusive interview with The Tide in his office in Port Harcourt, stated that Governor Wike had last year upgraded the hospital to a teaching hospital for the College of Medical Sciences of the Rivers State University.

“It was in totality, a change that is in line with New Vision for quality health for Rivers people. What is happening here is phenomenal because there are so many ongoing projects in the hospital premises being carried out by the current administration.

“So, what it means is that the upgrade has brought a lot of changes in the hospital. What is happening here, we, the management and staff, doctors owe the government and people of Rivers State to offer quality services bearing in mind the enormous investment here because a lot is expected now from us.

“We’re very grateful to the Governor. That is why you see what is happening because the people have also responded. It is not just the change in the look, there is a change in the attitude of our people because they have seen government commitment to change the place and they can see the commitment. The processes also have to change for better. We have new management, new team, and new focus,” he said, noting that the hospital now has a clearer vision and mission.

“I must tell you we are having more patronage amidst work that is ongoing here because you will see that the number of functional beds that we here have reduced due largely to the quality of service we offer.

“The hospital used to be 375 to 380 bed capacity hospital, but now, with renovation, the number of beds went down to 200 to 240 depending on where they are renovating per time.”, he said.

