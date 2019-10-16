Niger Delta
NDYC Opposes Placing NDDC Under N’ Delta Ministry
As reactions continue to trail the transfer of Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC ) from the office of the Presidency to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, a non-governmental organization, the Niger Delta Youth Coalition ( NDYC ) has opposed the move, saying it would be counter-productive.
The National Coordinator of the NDYC, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, said such move would make the commission less effective in delivering development to the Niger Delta region.
Ogba said in an interview with our correspondent in Port Harcourt that, “if the commission is finding it difficult to make needed impact on the people when it is under the direct supervision of the Presidency, it will even be worse under the supervision of the Niger Delta Ministry”.
Describing those behind the new move as enemies of the region, the group’s National Coordinator said the Federal Government should rather think of a better way of reviving the commission to provide development as an interventionist agency than transferring it to any ministry.
“ The whole idea is a funny one in the sense that even the Niger Delta Ministry we are talking about is showing obvious sign of a failed ministry. It needs help.
“ Since its creation, what reasonable impact can you attribute to the ministry in terms of meaningful projects execution.
Chris Oluoh
Niger Delta
Wike Approves Recognition Of New Monarchs
The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers now has new entrants, following Governor Nyesom Wike’s approval and the recognition of two monarchs, yesterday.
The two new government-recognised traditional rulers are, Okan-Ama of Ataba in Andoni Local Government Area, King Benson Mgbowiyi Egwenre, Orak XVII; and Amanyanabo of Opukula/Singiama in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, King Hope Daminabo Dan-Odopusingi, Odopusingi (V); both in Rivers State.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Felix Odumgweru who presided over a brief but colourful ceremony at the Ministry’s Conference Room, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, said the event was in fulfilment of the governor’s promise to recognize and upgrade more deserving monarchs.
Odumgweru said, “On September 13, 2019, there was an elaborate ceremony to give recognition to 84 government-recognized traditional rulers. His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike made mention that the windows and the doors for more recognitions, more upgrading will still be open to well-deserving traditional rulers as recommended by their various people and communities.
“To put effect to that, he (the governor) mentioned that some have also been recognized but could not take part in that ceremony. At this point, we want to inform you that His Excellency has graciously given approval to the recognition of the following persons as I would read out and you would sign off your papers of recognition.
“I humbly write to inform you that His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, we welcome and inform “HRH, King Benson Mgbowiyi Egwenre, Orak XVII, Okan-Ama of Ataba, Andoni LGA and HRH, King Hope Daminabo Dan-Odopusingi, Odopusingi (V), Amayanabo of Opukula/Singiama in Akoko/Toru LGA, both in Rivers State.
Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
CMD Lauds Wike Over Rivers Teaching Hospital Facelift
Management of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), has said that the facility has experienced increased patronage following massive renovation and reequipping of facilities by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government.
Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr. Friday Aaron, who disclosed this during an exclusive interview with The Tide in his office in Port Harcourt, stated that Governor Wike had last year upgraded the hospital to a teaching hospital for the College of Medical Sciences of the Rivers State University.
“It was in totality, a change that is in line with New Vision for quality health for Rivers people. What is happening here is phenomenal because there are so many ongoing projects in the hospital premises being carried out by the current administration.
“So, what it means is that the upgrade has brought a lot of changes in the hospital. What is happening here, we, the management and staff, doctors owe the government and people of Rivers State to offer quality services bearing in mind the enormous investment here because a lot is expected now from us.
“We’re very grateful to the Governor. That is why you see what is happening because the people have also responded. It is not just the change in the look, there is a change in the attitude of our people because they have seen government commitment to change the place and they can see the commitment. The processes also have to change for better. We have new management, new team, and new focus,” he said, noting that the hospital now has a clearer vision and mission.
“I must tell you we are having more patronage amidst work that is ongoing here because you will see that the number of functional beds that we here have reduced due largely to the quality of service we offer.
“The hospital used to be 375 to 380 bed capacity hospital, but now, with renovation, the number of beds went down to 200 to 240 depending on where they are renovating per time.”, he said.
Dennis Nku
Niger Delta
RSHA Passes Road Maintenance, Rehabilitation Agency Amendment Bill
After intense debate, last Monday, the Rivers State House of Assembly finally passed the state Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Agency Amendment Bill 2019 into law.
The bill, which scaled through the first and second readings before it was passed into law, witnessed robust debate on the floor of the House.
Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule, who presented the bill, said it seeks to increase the number of members of the board.
He suggested that the board should have 15 persons as against the nine persons in the principal law.
The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Edison Ehie; Chief Whip, Hon. Evans Bipi; and Hon. Michael Chinda of Obio/Akpor Constituency II and other legislators, aligned themselves by supporting the expansion of the board from nine to 15 members.
Meanwhile, the state House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 11 nominees of members of the Governing Board of Rivers State Road Maintenance Agency.
This follows a letter from the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the screening and confirmation of the nominees.
The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, urged the nominees to serve towards effective delivery.
The nominees include, Prince Timothy Nsirim and 10 others, who were screened and confirmed on the floor of the House, last Monday during plenary.
