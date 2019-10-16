Sports
Minister Moves To Give National Stadium, Lagos Facelift
Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has embarked on a bid to give the National Stadium, Lagos a facelift.
Dare embarked on an inspection tour of the decaying edifice alongside Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Femi Hamzat at the weekend.
In a series of tweets, the sports minister is keen on refurbishing the sporting facility ‘to the glory it deserves’.
Built in 1961and expanded in 1972, the hallowed ground for Nigeria’s sporting glory hosted the 1973 All-Africa Games. On the ground, the country lifted her first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.
However, it has gone into disrepair since the Abuja National Stadium was constructed to host the 2003 All African Games.
The 2004 LG Cup Four Nations Tournament was the last football championship hosted inside the stadium’s main bowl. In the stadium, Senegal silenced Nigeria 1-0 thanks to Papa Khalifa Sangere’s 25th-minute strike to mark the country’s last outing at the imposing edifice popularly called sportscity.
Featured
Super Eagles’ Future Very Bright -Rohr
Nigeria national team coach, Gernot Rohr, believes that the Super Eagles have ‘good future’ after they played out a 1-1 draw against Brazil in last Sunday’s international friendly in Singapore.
The 66-year-old German tactician paraded a young team against the five-time world champions, following a spate of withdrawals by some of his experienced players, including Captain Ahmed Musa.
The team, however, gave a good account of themselves with Joe Aribo, making his second appearance for the Super Eagles, scoring the opening goal in the 35th minute before Casemiro’s second-half effort saved the South American champions from defeat.
The draw is the second in a row for the Brazilians after they were held by Senegal in last week’s friendly outing.
Rohr is impressed with the performance of his side but admitted the three-time African champions still have to improve.
“It was tough for us as the second game because Brazil would not have wanted to leave Singapore without winning, and it feels very good to know that we can play so well against some of the biggest names in football,” Rohr said in a post-match press conference.
“We didn’t have our best team here, but our wingers gave Brazil a lot of problems on the counter-attack and I am proud of our players. They can have a good future.
“We can still improve in defending set-pieces. We have height, with players as tall as two metres, but we have to be better in the air.
“It is not enough just to have good size, they need to jump well with good timing.”
Rohr believes African football is improving after both Nigeria and Senegal avoided defeat against the world number three.
“These results are good for African football when Senegal and Nigeria did not lose to Brazil, one of the strongest teams in the world,” he added.
Nigeria will hope to secure good results when they take on Benin Republic and Lesotho in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games in November.
Sports
Federer Still After Elusive Olympic Gold
Roger Federer has confirmed he intends to play in next summer’s Olympics in Tokyo as he chases an elusive gold medal in the men’s singles.
The Swiss great, who turns 39 during the Games, is one of the sport’s most decorated players but he has never won the Olympic singles title.
Federer won silver at London 2012 after losing to Britain’s Andy Murray.
“At the end of the day, my heart decided I would love to play the Olympic Games again,” Federer said.
Federer, who missed Rio 2016 through injury, did win a gold medal at Beijing 2008 in the men’s doubles alongside Stan Wawrinka.
In the singles, 20-time Grand Slam champion, Federer finished fourth at Sydney 2000, lost in the second round at Athens 2004 and reached the quarter-finals in Beijing.
“I’ve been debating with my team for a few weeks now, months actually, what I should do in the summer after Wimbledon and before the US Open,” added Federer, ranked third in the world.
“I carried the flag twice for Switzerland in Athens and Beijing, I’ve got a gold and a silver, and I would love to play again, so I’m very excited.”
Sports
2019/2020 NPFL Season To Kick Off At Last …As LMC Picks Nov 3 Date
The League Management Company (LMC), organiser of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), has now picked November 3 as a new kick-off date for the 2019/2020 NPFL season.
The new date is being backed by the conduct of the draw for the competition, held late on Monday in Abuja.
The draw was supervised by the LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salihu Abubakar.
According to the LMC, the league will revert to its original format of 20 clubsides represented in a single NPFL log.
During the course of the season, which will run from November to May, each club will play in a double round-robin system.
They will face each other once at their home stadium and once at that of each of their opponents, for 38 games each.
After a long consultative meeting which began at 6 p.m. and ended at 12 midnight, it was also agreed that the long-awaited season will now kick off the 3rd day of next month.
It is expected to end on May 30, 2020.
Trending
-
Health14 hours ago
Health Benefits Of Sugarcane
-
Politics3 days ago
2023: Why North’ll Not Support Igbo President – Song
-
News3 days ago
Adeboye Slams FG Over Border Closure, VAT Increase, Others
-
News3 days ago
Lawyers, Group Petition Malami Over Transfer Of NDDC To Ministry …Give Akpabio 14-Day Ultimatum To Reverse Action
-
Politics3 days ago
Lawmakers Eulogise Former Colleague
-
Featured2 days ago
Wike Talks Tough, Moves To Recover Govt Properties …Inaugurates Tasks Force, Road Maintenance Agency, Today …Orders Contractors To Deliver Projects On Schedule
-
Sports3 days ago
‘Osimhen Scored Highest Goals In A Single U-17 Cup’
-
Politics3 days ago
RSG, Ethiopian Airlines Sign Agreement On Permanent Flight To PH