Marathon: Kipchoge Expects Athletes To Run Under Two Hours

Eliud Kipchoge says he expects other athletes to emulate his feat of running a marathon in under two hours.

The Kenyan, 34, became the first person to break the two-hour barrier by running one hour 59 minutes 20 seconds in Vienna on Saturday.

He compared his achievement to Sir Roger Bannister running the first official sub-four-minute mile in 1954.

“Before Roger Bannister, everybody was scared to run under four minutes,” the Olympic champion told Tidesports source.

“But after, athletes from all over the world have broken the four-minute barrier,” he said,

After Britain’s Bannister ran three minutes 59.4 seconds in Oxford in May 1954, Australian John Landy beat the mark by clocking 3.58 in Turku, Finland, just 46 days later.

The sub-four-minute mile is now seen as standard for elite male runners, with Morocco’s Hicham El Guerrouj holding the current record of 3.43.13.

“I’m showing the world that no human is limited and they can go beat two hours in a marathon,” added Kipchoge.

He said: “I’m expecting we’ll see athletes train well and focus and try to beat two hours like I did.”

Kipchoge’s accomplishment in the Ineos 1:59 Challenge will not be not be recognised as the official marathon world record by governing body the IAAF because it was not in open competition and he used a team of rotating pacemakers, including many of the world’s best middle and long-distance runners.

He was also handed drinks and energy gels from coaches on bikes over 4.4 laps of a 5.97-mile course in the city’s Prater park.

Kipchoge does hold the official record of 2:01.39, set at the 2018 Berlin Marathon, while Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele fell two seconds short of that mark in this year’s race.

Four-time London Marathon winner Kipchoge clocked 2:00.25 in a similar attempt in Nike’s Breaking 2 Project at the Italian Grand Prix circuit at Monza in 2017, which was also not ratified by the IAAF.

When asked if he could break the two-hour barrier in competition, Kipchoge said: “For now I want to celebrate, I don’t want to pre-empt the future.

“I want to celebrate the history and more will come after getting a rest and starting again to think with my team.”