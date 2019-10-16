Law/Judiciary
Ikeja Computer Village: Court Hears Suit Challenging Levies Imposition, Nov 19
A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday, adjourned until November 19, to hear a suit challenging the imposition of levies in the Ikeja Computer Village.
The Fundamental Rights suit, marked FHC/L/CS/1568/19, is filed by one Prince Ochokwu Obieze through his lawyer, Mr Ikechukwu Chiaha.
Joined as first to fourth respondents are: Inspector- General of Police, Commissioner of Police Lagos Police Command, Area Commander Area F Command and one IPO, Jennifer.
Also joined as fifth to seventh respondents are: Mr Tony, Mrs Bisiola Azeez, (Iyaloja) and Mr Adeniyi Olasoji (Babaloja).
Obieze, the applicant, is seeking a declaration that the incessant molestation, threat to kill, harassment and his detention by the first to fourth respondents at the instance of the fifth to seventh respondent is illegal.
The Tide source reports that the case could not proceed yesterday as the court did not sit, hence the new date for the hearing of the suit.
In the originating motion, applicant seeks declaration that the forceful invasion of his business premises at the Computer Village, Ikeja on August 8, by tugs for refusal to pay “unjustifiable levies” made by the fifth to seventh respondents is unlawful and illegal.”
He also wants a declaration that his beating, harassment, and intimidation in the market place by the fifth to seventh respondents in company of their tugs, due to his refusal to accede to an illegal levy in the computer village is unlawful.
The applicant also seeks a declaration that the inhuman treatment meted on him during his detention by agents of the first to fourth respondents at the instance of the fifth to seventh respondents, is a flagrant violation of his fundamental rights.
He, therefore, seeks an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the respondents from further infringing or violating his rights.
The applicant also seeks an order, restraining the respondents from further “forcefully and exploitatively” demanding payment of the said levies from him.
Applicant wants an order restraining the respondents from forcing and torturing him to denounce his membership of the Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN).
Besides, the applicant seeks payment of damages in the sum of N25 million against the respondents for the violation of his rights as well as aggravated and exemplary damages in the sum of N2 million.
He also wants a public apology from the respondents to be published in two national dailies.
Law/Judiciary
Fish Farming’ll Reduce Cultism, Crime – NFAN
The National Fish Association of Nigeria (NFAN), South-South region, has said that a venture into agriculture particularly fish farming would help to curb the rising spate of cultism, pipeline vandalisation and other related crimes not only among youths but Nigerians.
The National Vice President, National Fish Association of Nigeria, South/South Zone, Comrade Billy Prekunoma-a Thankyou, stated this at the one-day NFAN South/South Zonal Summit at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) House, Port Harcourt, recently.
Thankyou, who regretted that the agricultural sub-sector, fish farming, had long been neglected and abandoned noted, however, that the sector has the capacity of generating millions of jobs across the nation thereby engaging the youths and idle-minds and reducing the violence and crime pervading the region and nation at large.
Thankyou, who recalled the recent outcry by the inhabitants of the zone on the upsurge of soot said it was due largely to the activities of youths involved in illegal refining of crude oil popularly known as bunkering.
According to him, fish industry is one major vista of hope for replacing Artisanal Refining and its attendant problems of health challenge and economic sabotage.
The Vice President, South/South Zone of NFAN maintained that the association was living up to its mandate and urged the government of the z\one to work in synergy to create a wealthy, healthy and crime-free region through the strengthening of weak agricultural institutions and better policy framework to enable the youths start up micro and macro-businesses within the region.
“By doing this, the issue of cultism, pipeline vandalisation, artisanal refining and soot would be laid to rest permanently within the region, he said.
In attendance were the representative of the BoT, NFAN, Mr Tanko Osamwonyi, from Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, Mrs Hajara Abdulahi, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Martina Usang, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Mike Asebake Brooks, University of Port Harcourt, Dr (Mrs) Nene Jamabo, HOD, Fisheries, River State University, Prof. Deekae Suanu, Head DFO, CNB, Mrs A. O. Osuya and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Port Harcourt, Mr Goodluck Nwoko and other dignitaries from Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State, Delta State and Bayelsa State. Also Assistant National Organising Secretary, NFAN, Mrs Mary Onota-Akemu, National PRO, NFAn, Chief Mazi Okoh and National Vice President, South East, Mr Patrick Mbah.
Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Law/Judiciary
Court Orders Military To Pay N20m Damages To LG Boss, Two Others
A State High Court sitting in
Port Harcourt has ordered the Nigerian Army to pay the sum of N20 million as damages to the Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Council, Mr Roland Sekibo and two others for harassment during the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.
The Tide gathered that the Nigerian Army had raided the homes of Roland Sekibo, Tobins Tobins and Damiete Dokubo during the 2019 Presidential election and declared same wanted over allegations of sponsoring hoodlums to truncate the electoral process to favour the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.
The judgment was delivered Monday by Justice Gorge Omerji in Port Harcourt.
The court declared that the actions of the military against the three persons were anti-democratic, thus the reason for the judgment.
Hon. Justice Omereji condemned the military for issuing a statement indicting the Executive Chairman of Council, Mr Sekibo and the others as masterminds of events that occurred on the 23rd of February, 2019 Presidential and National Assembly polls.
According to the learned judge, it was wrong for the military to have issued a statement, declaring the three persons wanted without the opportunity of fair hearing.
Omereji, however, ordered the Nigerian Army and the Chief of Army Staff to pay the sum of N20 million, as damages for the raid of the private homes of the parties.
In a chat with newsmen, Counsel for Roland Sekibo, Mr Ibim Dokubo, pointed out that the judgment of the court so far, had proven that his client and the two others were innocent when they participated in the general elections.
“It gave a clear landmark judicial pronouncement, stating that the event of the 23 of February which happened in the course of the general election as it applied to Roland Sekibo, Tobins Tobins and Damiete Dokubo were an infringement on their fundamental human rights.
“The court granted all the prayers we sought and condemned in clear terms the involvement and actions of the military in the electoral process. The sum of 20 million naira was awarded in favour of all the applicants as against the military.
“This means that our clients were not wrong in participating in the election, but it was undemocratic for the military to have arrested them and invaded their homes in any manner.”, he said.
The counsel for the First and Second respondents, Nigerian Army and the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division Port Harcourt and the Chief of Army Staff, Mr Samuel Edewede, hinted that the Army would appeal the judgment.
”The judgment went against us and the court resolved that my clients carried out the act complained about by the applicants. We do not feel satisfied because we have said we were not election agents. In this era when people go about with military uniform and carry military guns and carry out acts, but court agreed with them that it was the military,” he stressed.
Law/Judiciary
Body Wants Effective Enforcement Of Correctional Service Act
Executive Director, Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), Dr Uju Agomoh, yesterday called for effective enforcement of the Correctional Service Act, for better service delivery.
Agomoh, who said this in an interview with The Tide in Abuja, described the prisons change of name as long-awaited.
The Tide reports that bills sponsored by eight senators and members of the House of Representatives were harmonised to give birth to the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill.
The lawmakers include Senators Shaaba Lafiaji, Oluremi Tinubu, Babajide Omoworare and Gershom Bassey, while their House of Representatives counterparts were Henry Nwawuba, Ochiglegor Igagbor, Danburam Abubakar and Johnbull Shekarau.
The draft harmonised bill of the 8th Assembly was reviewed by the Committee of Interior of the Senate in April 2018 and July 2018.
In early August, the president assented to the bill in early August.
According to Agomoh, enforcement of the act would change the notion that it was meant to punish offenders, rather than correcting them.
“You will agree with me that sending one to a prison is already a punishment. But what is important is that while the person is there, we should be able to reduce the chances of that person committing the same offence when out of the service.
