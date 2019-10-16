Gov Obiano Receives SOS On State Of Sports

Proprietor of Rojenny Stadium and Games Village, Oba, Idemili North Local Government Area, Rommy Ezeonwuka,has described the state of sports in Anambra as leaving much to be desired.

Ezeonwuka, the sports facility investor, who spoke to journalists in Awka yesterday, also called on Governor Willie Obiano to investigate cases of revenue accruing to the state which was being paid into private accounts.

It will be recalled that members of Trinity Sports Club, Onitsha, who protested their ejection alleged that they paid stadium rent into a private account.

Ezeonwuka said there was no structure needed for systematic development of talented athletes and development of sports in the state.

“The sports system we have now is failing Anambra people because we are known for producing world class athletes, let them tell us the talents that have produced in the last one year.

“I must say that whoever is in charge of sports in Anambra at the moment lacks the basic knowledge of what sports development should be, he has not demonstrated that he knows what he has been called to do.

“On the recent allegation of people paying government money into private account, I advise the governor to look into the matter because to the people it is not acceptable under the government of our own meticulous Gov. Obiano.

“My advice to the masses is that they should wake up and find out the truth, anybody who takes money from you and put into a private account has only defrauded you because you have not paid to the government,” he said.

Rojenny hailed the success of the maiden Onitsha City Marathon which held on Oct. 5, but regretted the absence and the role of Anambra sports administrators at the event.

He condemned the spate at which athletes of Nigerian nationality abandon their states and country and move to other countries where they compete and conquer the world.

“It irks me to know that children who come to my stadium to train here are going to take up citizenship in Bahrain and winning world championships there, it shows total negligence on the part of our sports administrators.

“On the Onitsha City Marathon, it was unfortunate that we had such an event and nobody in government was on ground to cheer them, so, I call on our governor to take a second look at events in the sports sector strongly,” he said.