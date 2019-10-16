Court Orders Military To Pay N20m Damages To LG  Boss, Two Others

A State High Court sitting in

Port Harcourt has ordered the Nigerian Army to pay the sum of N20 million as damages to the Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Council, Mr Roland Sekibo and two others for harassment during the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Tide gathered that the Nigerian Army had raided the homes of Roland Sekibo, Tobins Tobins and Damiete Dokubo during the 2019 Presidential election and declared same wanted over allegations of sponsoring hoodlums to truncate the electoral process to favour the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The judgment was delivered Monday by Justice Gorge Omerji in Port Harcourt.

The court declared that the actions of the military against the three persons were anti-democratic, thus the reason for the judgment.

Hon. Justice Omereji condemned the military for issuing a statement indicting the Executive Chairman of Council, Mr Sekibo and the others as masterminds of events that occurred on the 23rd of February, 2019 Presidential and National Assembly polls.

According to the learned judge, it was wrong for the military to have issued a statement, declaring the three persons wanted without the opportunity of fair hearing.

Omereji, however, ordered the Nigerian Army and the Chief of Army Staff to pay the sum of N20 million, as damages for the raid of the private homes of the parties.

In a chat with newsmen, Counsel for Roland Sekibo, Mr Ibim Dokubo, pointed out that the judgment of the court so far, had proven that his client and the two others were innocent when they participated in the general elections.

“It gave a clear landmark judicial pronouncement, stating that the event of the 23 of February which happened in the course of the general election as it applied to Roland Sekibo, Tobins Tobins and Damiete Dokubo were an infringement on their fundamental human rights.

“The court granted all the prayers we sought and condemned in clear terms the involvement and actions of the military in the electoral process. The sum of 20 million naira was awarded in favour of all the applicants as against the military.

“This means that our clients were not wrong in participating in the election, but it was undemocratic for the military to have arrested them and invaded their homes in any manner.”, he said.

The counsel for the First and Second respondents, Nigerian Army and the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division Port Harcourt and the Chief of Army Staff, Mr Samuel Edewede, hinted that the Army would appeal the judgment.

”The judgment went against us and the court resolved that my clients carried out the act complained about by the applicants. We do not feel satisfied because we have said we were not election agents. In this era when people go about with military uniform and carry military guns and carry out acts, but court agreed with them that it was the military,” he stressed.