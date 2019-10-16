Law/Judiciary
Children’s Right To Privacy
Section 37 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and section 8 of the Childs Rights Act provides for Childrens Right to Privacy. Who is a child? In international law, a child is a person under the age of 18. But according to Abraham Lincoln;
“A child is a person who is going to carry on what you have started. He is going to sit where you’re sitting, and when you’re gone, attend to those things which are important. You may adopt all the policies you please, but how they are carried out depends on him. He will assume control of your cities, states and nation. He is going to move in and take over your churches, schools, universities and corporations. The fate of humanity is in his hands”.
Children’s right to privacy is multifaceted. In general children’s privacy is more likely to be respected in a digital environment where;
-Children’s can privately and securely access information.
– Children communication and personal data are sufficiently protected from unauthorized or intrusion. Going online can put children’s right to privacy at risk of intrusion, although the internet gives children instantaneous access to huge quantities of beneficial content, and offers a uniquely participatory pathways to empowerment. It is worthy to note that well intended measures to prevent children from being exposed to potentially harmful messages or materials, such a s parental controls may in some circumstances end up hindering children’s development into skilled, confident and responsible digital citizens. As true as this maybe, am still an advocate of parental control, because on a scale of balance, harmful material weigh equally with the educative ones.
How then can the children’s right be preserved and protected? In my opinion, reasonable regulations must be put in place. The use of interment and social media is a global thing, so we can align with the International Telecommunication Union child online protection initiative, that takes a holistic approach to promoting child online safety by developing a strategy that covers five key areas, to wit:
1. Legal measures
2. Technical and procedural measures
3. Organisational structures
4. Capacity building
5. International corporation
Children’s privacy and freedom of expression should be protected and respected in accordance with their evolving capacities. Rather than trying to keep children off the interment, which lets face it, isn’t going to be easy. we should focus on educating the children on media literacy. Schools and parents must work together to teach children how to protect their privacy online.
Law/Judiciary
Fish Farming’ll Reduce Cultism, Crime – NFAN
The National Fish Association of Nigeria (NFAN), South-South region, has said that a venture into agriculture particularly fish farming would help to curb the rising spate of cultism, pipeline vandalisation and other related crimes not only among youths but Nigerians.
The National Vice President, National Fish Association of Nigeria, South/South Zone, Comrade Billy Prekunoma-a Thankyou, stated this at the one-day NFAN South/South Zonal Summit at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) House, Port Harcourt, recently.
Thankyou, who regretted that the agricultural sub-sector, fish farming, had long been neglected and abandoned noted, however, that the sector has the capacity of generating millions of jobs across the nation thereby engaging the youths and idle-minds and reducing the violence and crime pervading the region and nation at large.
Thankyou, who recalled the recent outcry by the inhabitants of the zone on the upsurge of soot said it was due largely to the activities of youths involved in illegal refining of crude oil popularly known as bunkering.
According to him, fish industry is one major vista of hope for replacing Artisanal Refining and its attendant problems of health challenge and economic sabotage.
The Vice President, South/South Zone of NFAN maintained that the association was living up to its mandate and urged the government of the z\one to work in synergy to create a wealthy, healthy and crime-free region through the strengthening of weak agricultural institutions and better policy framework to enable the youths start up micro and macro-businesses within the region.
“By doing this, the issue of cultism, pipeline vandalisation, artisanal refining and soot would be laid to rest permanently within the region, he said.
In attendance were the representative of the BoT, NFAN, Mr Tanko Osamwonyi, from Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, Mrs Hajara Abdulahi, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Martina Usang, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Mike Asebake Brooks, University of Port Harcourt, Dr (Mrs) Nene Jamabo, HOD, Fisheries, River State University, Prof. Deekae Suanu, Head DFO, CNB, Mrs A. O. Osuya and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Port Harcourt, Mr Goodluck Nwoko and other dignitaries from Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State, Delta State and Bayelsa State. Also Assistant National Organising Secretary, NFAN, Mrs Mary Onota-Akemu, National PRO, NFAn, Chief Mazi Okoh and National Vice President, South East, Mr Patrick Mbah.
Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Law/Judiciary
Court Orders Military To Pay N20m Damages To LG Boss, Two Others
A State High Court sitting in
Port Harcourt has ordered the Nigerian Army to pay the sum of N20 million as damages to the Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Council, Mr Roland Sekibo and two others for harassment during the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.
The Tide gathered that the Nigerian Army had raided the homes of Roland Sekibo, Tobins Tobins and Damiete Dokubo during the 2019 Presidential election and declared same wanted over allegations of sponsoring hoodlums to truncate the electoral process to favour the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.
The judgment was delivered Monday by Justice Gorge Omerji in Port Harcourt.
The court declared that the actions of the military against the three persons were anti-democratic, thus the reason for the judgment.
Hon. Justice Omereji condemned the military for issuing a statement indicting the Executive Chairman of Council, Mr Sekibo and the others as masterminds of events that occurred on the 23rd of February, 2019 Presidential and National Assembly polls.
According to the learned judge, it was wrong for the military to have issued a statement, declaring the three persons wanted without the opportunity of fair hearing.
Omereji, however, ordered the Nigerian Army and the Chief of Army Staff to pay the sum of N20 million, as damages for the raid of the private homes of the parties.
In a chat with newsmen, Counsel for Roland Sekibo, Mr Ibim Dokubo, pointed out that the judgment of the court so far, had proven that his client and the two others were innocent when they participated in the general elections.
“It gave a clear landmark judicial pronouncement, stating that the event of the 23 of February which happened in the course of the general election as it applied to Roland Sekibo, Tobins Tobins and Damiete Dokubo were an infringement on their fundamental human rights.
“The court granted all the prayers we sought and condemned in clear terms the involvement and actions of the military in the electoral process. The sum of 20 million naira was awarded in favour of all the applicants as against the military.
“This means that our clients were not wrong in participating in the election, but it was undemocratic for the military to have arrested them and invaded their homes in any manner.”, he said.
The counsel for the First and Second respondents, Nigerian Army and the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division Port Harcourt and the Chief of Army Staff, Mr Samuel Edewede, hinted that the Army would appeal the judgment.
”The judgment went against us and the court resolved that my clients carried out the act complained about by the applicants. We do not feel satisfied because we have said we were not election agents. In this era when people go about with military uniform and carry military guns and carry out acts, but court agreed with them that it was the military,” he stressed.
Law/Judiciary
Body Wants Effective Enforcement Of Correctional Service Act
Executive Director, Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), Dr Uju Agomoh, yesterday called for effective enforcement of the Correctional Service Act, for better service delivery.
Agomoh, who said this in an interview with The Tide in Abuja, described the prisons change of name as long-awaited.
The Tide reports that bills sponsored by eight senators and members of the House of Representatives were harmonised to give birth to the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill.
The lawmakers include Senators Shaaba Lafiaji, Oluremi Tinubu, Babajide Omoworare and Gershom Bassey, while their House of Representatives counterparts were Henry Nwawuba, Ochiglegor Igagbor, Danburam Abubakar and Johnbull Shekarau.
The draft harmonised bill of the 8th Assembly was reviewed by the Committee of Interior of the Senate in April 2018 and July 2018.
In early August, the president assented to the bill in early August.
According to Agomoh, enforcement of the act would change the notion that it was meant to punish offenders, rather than correcting them.
“You will agree with me that sending one to a prison is already a punishment. But what is important is that while the person is there, we should be able to reduce the chances of that person committing the same offence when out of the service.
