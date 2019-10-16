Sports
Bet9ja Ogba Elephant Cup Winners To Get N500,000
Ahead of the Bet9ja Elephant Cup, a grassroots football competition in Ogba Ashade, Agege, Lagos, the organisers have dangled N500, 000 for the winners at the end of the 2019/2020 season matches.
The Chairman, Ashade Ogba Football Committee, Mr Felix Ajanaku, made the disclosure at Ogba Ashade Palace during the draw and grouping of the 14 teams that would partake in the 2019/2020 season matches on Sunday.
According to him, 2019/2020 competition will be better organised than the last season.
“We are going to improve better than last season for both players and the best team this season.
“The most valuable player will be selected and the best team will all be compensated respectively.
“Also the best supporters group will be rewarded, all this has been put in place to encourage and engage our youths.
“The winners will be rewarded with N500,000, while the second and third place winners will also be rewarded with N250,000 and N100,000 respectively,’’ he said.
According to Ajanaku, all the teams are advised to appeal to their respective supporters during the matches to ensure there is peace and tranquility during matches.
Ajanaku said that with the cooperation of the teams and their supporters the 2019/20 season matches would be improved and advanced more than the previous ones.
“The success of the matches and security depend on our attitudes, we know ourselves very well and any team’s supporters that want to cause trouble will be sanctioned,’’ he added.
The committee’s chairman said stakeholders and team leaders had signed “No Violence Undertaken’’ to ensure everyone talked to his people when the matches kick off on October 20.
Ajanaku also tasked each team to pay any fine allotted to them during the competition before coming to the next match.
“Every team must be ready to abide by the rules and regulations which is very vital for the progress of the competition.’’
The competition has been existing for the 18 years where many of the teams’ players have earned both national and international offers.
“We thank the sponsors Bet9ja, Nigerbev, COMART, Ikeja and Agege Local Government Councils for their kind gesture toward the success of the Elephant Cup Competition yearly,’’ he said.
Chief Omokehinde Orejoko, the Matron of the Elephant Cup competition, also advised the players to imbibe fair play attitude during the matches, adding that the tournament was not a do or die affair.
“This is a competition, it is not a do or die tournament, and there must be fair play among the players.
“Teams must exercise brotherliness and ensure the matches are w0orthy to watch, the games should not scare the spectators away through violence because of the amount involved,’’ she said.
A player, Babatunde Baruwa, playing for Pokilee FC, also thanked the organisers, saying that such take away prizes would encourage them to perform better than in the previous seasons.
“I thank the sponsors of this year’s tournament, and the reward for the winners and I am still appealing to the ex-internationals to come and encourage grassroots football in the country.
“This will not only encourage the players but also take football to greater heights in the country,’’ he said.
Tidesports source reports that 14 teams were on Sunday drawn to groups to kick start the season’s matches at Ogba Ashade Place playing ground.
Group A has Great Achiever FC, Pokilee FC, Iyalode Mangoro FC, Sango Agege FC, and Oloke FC, while in Group B are Unique FC, Baddy Oosha FC, Keke United FC, Ghetto FC, Omo Better FC.
The third group has Getting FC, Scope FC, Adura Obi FC and Successful FC.
Tidesports also gathered that Elephant Cup competition 2019/2020 season will kick off on October 20.
Featured
Super Eagles’ Future Very Bright -Rohr
Nigeria national team coach, Gernot Rohr, believes that the Super Eagles have ‘good future’ after they played out a 1-1 draw against Brazil in last Sunday’s international friendly in Singapore.
The 66-year-old German tactician paraded a young team against the five-time world champions, following a spate of withdrawals by some of his experienced players, including Captain Ahmed Musa.
The team, however, gave a good account of themselves with Joe Aribo, making his second appearance for the Super Eagles, scoring the opening goal in the 35th minute before Casemiro’s second-half effort saved the South American champions from defeat.
The draw is the second in a row for the Brazilians after they were held by Senegal in last week’s friendly outing.
Rohr is impressed with the performance of his side but admitted the three-time African champions still have to improve.
“It was tough for us as the second game because Brazil would not have wanted to leave Singapore without winning, and it feels very good to know that we can play so well against some of the biggest names in football,” Rohr said in a post-match press conference.
“We didn’t have our best team here, but our wingers gave Brazil a lot of problems on the counter-attack and I am proud of our players. They can have a good future.
“We can still improve in defending set-pieces. We have height, with players as tall as two metres, but we have to be better in the air.
“It is not enough just to have good size, they need to jump well with good timing.”
Rohr believes African football is improving after both Nigeria and Senegal avoided defeat against the world number three.
“These results are good for African football when Senegal and Nigeria did not lose to Brazil, one of the strongest teams in the world,” he added.
Nigeria will hope to secure good results when they take on Benin Republic and Lesotho in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games in November.
Sports
Federer Still After Elusive Olympic Gold
Roger Federer has confirmed he intends to play in next summer’s Olympics in Tokyo as he chases an elusive gold medal in the men’s singles.
The Swiss great, who turns 39 during the Games, is one of the sport’s most decorated players but he has never won the Olympic singles title.
Federer won silver at London 2012 after losing to Britain’s Andy Murray.
“At the end of the day, my heart decided I would love to play the Olympic Games again,” Federer said.
Federer, who missed Rio 2016 through injury, did win a gold medal at Beijing 2008 in the men’s doubles alongside Stan Wawrinka.
In the singles, 20-time Grand Slam champion, Federer finished fourth at Sydney 2000, lost in the second round at Athens 2004 and reached the quarter-finals in Beijing.
“I’ve been debating with my team for a few weeks now, months actually, what I should do in the summer after Wimbledon and before the US Open,” added Federer, ranked third in the world.
“I carried the flag twice for Switzerland in Athens and Beijing, I’ve got a gold and a silver, and I would love to play again, so I’m very excited.”
Sports
Minister Moves To Give National Stadium, Lagos Facelift
Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has embarked on a bid to give the National Stadium, Lagos a facelift.
Dare embarked on an inspection tour of the decaying edifice alongside Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Femi Hamzat at the weekend.
In a series of tweets, the sports minister is keen on refurbishing the sporting facility ‘to the glory it deserves’.
Built in 1961and expanded in 1972, the hallowed ground for Nigeria’s sporting glory hosted the 1973 All-Africa Games. On the ground, the country lifted her first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.
However, it has gone into disrepair since the Abuja National Stadium was constructed to host the 2003 All African Games.
The 2004 LG Cup Four Nations Tournament was the last football championship hosted inside the stadium’s main bowl. In the stadium, Senegal silenced Nigeria 1-0 thanks to Papa Khalifa Sangere’s 25th-minute strike to mark the country’s last outing at the imposing edifice popularly called sportscity.
