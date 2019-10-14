Niger Delta
Okrika Youths Back IPMAN’s Boss’ Re-Election Bid
Wakirike Youth Federation (WYF), has drummed support for the candidature of Comrade Emmanuel Inimgba over his chairmanship re-election bid, at the forthcoming elections of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Rivers State Chapter.
The President of WYF, Charles Melford, said the members’ support was borne out of the fact that Comrade Inimgba has a proven track record of integrity, transparency and good governance.
Comrade Melford said this while fielding questions from newmen, shortly before Comrade Inimgba picked his intent form at the State IPMAN Secretariat in Eleme, last Saturday.
Comrade Inimgba, is currently the Chairman of IPMAN in the state following the death of the former Chairman, Comrade Adokiye Dede.
As it stands, Comrade Inimgba is seeking for a fresh mandate to consolidate on his achievements.
According to him, the Wakirike youths are benefitting from the chairmanship position of Comrade Inimgba. Besides, his administration has been receiving commendations from various quarters.
“Today, the Wakirike Youth Federation is in full support of Comrade Inimgba’s, candidature because he has a proven track record of integrity, transparency and good governance. IPMAN at this time needs effective leadership. What we want is employment and somebody who would carry the youths along, “Melford said.
Responding, Comrade Inimgba said he is seeking for a fresh mandate to consolidate on his good works and effective leadership.
According to him, since he took over 18 months ago, when the former Chairman, Comrade Adokiye Dede died, he has ensured that there is increment of allocations for independent marketers in all products from 20 percent to 40 percent.
“You see, I’m not just saying I want a fresh mandate, but my members and community want me to return to complete my good works. Apart from us making sure that they increase allocations for independent marketers, we have also dialogued to reduce the loading expenses for our members”, Comrade Inimgba said.
Tonye Orabere
Niger Delta
Banigo Applauds Medical Women’s Association
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has applauded the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) for being at the cutting-edge in the care of mothers, girls and the family.
Dr. Banigo stated this during the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) Week 2019, Investiture and Award Luncheon at the NMA House in Port Harcourt last Saturday.
According to Dr. Banigo “Right from the time our initiator Dr. Bernadette Korubo started we have not stopped. One of the things we do at the every woman centre at Marine Base which the State Government approved during my tenure as Director of Public Health Services for the use of MWAN is to reach out to the communities and I am happy that MWAN is doing well in that centre it is growing in leaps and bounds.”
Dr. Banigo who said it is different when you care with the love of a mother disclosed that the women centre is attracting more and more people and all the contagious communities are happy for the services they get there.
The Deputy Governor assured MWAN that the state government under the watch of Governor Wike would continue to partner with it in the years ahead, noting that the Rivers State observatory on the violence against women and girls 2015 to 2017 where you could get information on violence against our women and girls was actually managed and coordinated by MWAN.
Dr. Banigo who congratulated Dr. Vetty Agala and members of her team wished them successful tenure in office.
In her remarks the newly sworn in President of MWAN, Rivers State, Dr. Vetty Agala said MWAN under her leadership would go a step further to support investigation and treatment for indigent women who are found with abnormal results from breast and cervical cancer screening programmes.
She said the Wife of the State Chief Executive Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom Wike would be decorated as a Matron of the Association for her support to the Medical Women’s Association in the State.
The Medical Women’s Association is a non-Governmental and Non-Profit Organization made up of Female Medical and Dental Practitioners in Nigeria, which is affiliated to the Medical Women’s International Association and the Nigeria Medical Association.
Owupele Benebo
Niger Delta
Perm Sec Woos Media On Advocacy Campaign
The Permanent Secretary of Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has called for the support of media practitioners in the South-South zone towards repositioning the zone for investment.
Pastor Nsirim said this during “Our State Our Responsibility” advocacy visit to The Vortex Newspaper and its counterpart, The People’s Herald, all in Port Harcourt.
He said media practitioners in Rivers State and the entire South-South zone must no longer sit back and allow few individuals with negative perception continue to portray the state and the entire zone in bad light.
The Permanent Secretary said every patriotic media practitioner in the zone must see himself as a brand Ambassador of the state and the zone.
Nsirim said the consistent flight of Turkish Airline into Port Harcourt and the commencement of flight by Ethiopian Airline into the city show that Rivers State is safe for investment.
He also condemned attempt by some persons to whittle down the economic importance of Rivers State, and stressed the need for Rivers people to join hands with the government towards changing the narrative about the state as the prosperity of Rivers State is the prosperity of all.
He commended both publishers of The Vortex Newspaper, Dr. Alpheus Paul Worika, and that of The People’s Herald Newspaper, Abraham Dukuma, for their level of professionalism as well as their consistent appearance on the news stand, and urged them to key into the campaign to change the negative perception about the state.
Earlier in separate responses, Publisher/Editor-In-Chief of The Vortex Newspaper, Alpheus Paul Worika and the Publisher/Editor In Chief of The People’s Herald Newspaper, Abraham Dukuma, said they will continue to support every noble cause of the government.
They commended the state government for the level of infrastructural development of the state.
Niger Delta
Army Destroys 11 Illegal Refineries, 13 Storage Tanks In Rivers
The Nigerian Army has destroyed 11 illegal refineries and 13 storage tanks belonging to suspected crude oil thieves in Elele Alimini , Emohua Local Government Area of Rives State.
This was contained in a statement by the Nigeria Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Illiyasu Aminu and made available to newsmen at the weekend in Port Harcourt.
The statement revealed that the feat was the effort of the troops of 343 Artillery Regiment after it arrested a truck with Registration Number EPE 24 XG loaded with substance suspected to be stolen crude oil at Elele Alimini Road with three occupants.
Other items recovered from the suspected oil thrives include, two boats loaded with alleged stolen crude oil, 3,200 litres of illegally refined substance believed to be petroleum products and three metal tanks containing illegally refined petroleum products.
Iliyasu in the statement added that one speed boat mounted with 75 Horse Power engine, Four Cotonou boats, three welding machines, 3 generating sets, one gas cylinder, two iron plates, eight iron pipes, five pumping machines and seven boilers under construction were also confiscated.
According to the Army, the troop will not relent on the efforts to thwart the activities of miscreants and their collaborators until the nation was rid of criminal elements.
In another development, the Army in Edo state also smashed a notorious armed robbery gang which specialized in robbing commuters at Uhumwaede Local Government of the state
The statement further revealed that the operation led to the arrest of a member of the gang said to be known as Mr. Evans Obidili Ubaka.
Another achievement of the troops in team with the Nigerian Police, Oredo Command, it added, was the successful arrest of a notorious kidnappers’ informant named ‘Jaguar’.
It hinted that the suspect was the brain behind the kidnap of a certain man, his son and pregnant wife recently in the area.
