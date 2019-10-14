Oil Firm Tasks Students On Healthy Reading Habits

Oil giant, Total E&P Nigeria Limited, has charged students to cultivate healthy reading habits in order to become useful to themselves and contribute positively to society, while urging them to steer clear of drugs that are capable of endangering their future.

Executive Director, Total E&P, Victor Bamidele gave the charge during the 2019 Book Reading and Open Day Forum for Secondary Schools in Rivers State, with the Theme ‘Beyond Boundaries’.

Bamidele said reading books provide an opportunity to get advice, share the experiences and knowledge of persons, including authors that one may never meet in ones’ life, noting that more often people may be defined by the materials they expose themselves to.

“You meet people in books and learn from what people have learnt in books. And because you have learnt their ways, it will begin to affect your life positively. That is why I said healthy reading habits. If you read junk, honestly, there is no way you will not have traits of junk in your life.

“If you want to be a distinguished person, start by being distinguished from what you choose to read now,” he said.

Bamidele further said Total started the event nine years ago to continue to emphasize the benefits of reading and how it promotes ones ability to be involved in critical thinking, which is required in the world today, as well as to add value, impact others positively and make life better.

While commending the students for their brilliant performances, he explained that Total is not just an oil and gas company, but that the company is into all spheres of energy, including refining of petroleum products and provision of electricity, which makes the firm different from others in related line of business.

On drug abuse, he advised, “If you really want to be like this people (resource persons from Total), you have to find a way to read more and do nothing concerning drugs. The drugs you are permitted to take are the once prescribed by the doctor and stay with the right dosage.”

Dennis Naku