Don’t Retrench Workers, SAN Urges Ayade

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has applauded the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) for being at the cutting-edge in the care of mothers, girls and the family.

Dr. Banigo stated this during the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) Week 2019, Investiture and Award Luncheon at the NMA House in Port Harcourt last Saturday.

According to Dr. Banigo “Right from the time our initiator Dr. Bernadette Korubo started we have not stopped. One of the things we do at the every woman centre at Marine Base which the State Government approved during my tenure as Director of Public Health Services for the use of MWAN is to reach out to the communities and I am happy that MWAN is doing well in that centre it is growing in leaps and bounds.”

Dr. Banigo who said it is different when you care with the love of a mother disclosed that the women centre is attracting more and more people and all the contagious communities are happy for the services they get there.

The Deputy Governor assured MWAN that the state government under the watch of Governor Wike would continue to partner with it in the years ahead, noting that the Rivers State observatory on the violence against women and girls 2015 to 2017 where you could get information on violence against our women and girls was actually managed and coordinated by MWAN.

Dr. Banigo who congratulated Dr. Vetty Agala and members of her team wished them successful tenure in office.

In her remarks the newly sworn in President of MWAN, Rivers State, Dr. Vetty Agala said MWAN under her leadership would go a step further to support investigation and treatment for indigent women who are found with abnormal results from breast and cervical cancer screening programmes.

She said the Wife of the State Chief Executive Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom Wike would be decorated as a Matron of the Association for her support to the Medical Women’s Association in the State.

The Medical Women’s Association is a non-Governmental and Non-Profit Organization made up of Female Medical and Dental Practitioners in Nigeria, which is affiliated to the Medical Women’s International Association and the Nigeria Medical Association.

