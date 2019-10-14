Education
Chancellor Advocates Inclusion Of Entrepreneurship Studies In School Curriculum
Prof Gregory Ibe, the Chancellor and Founder of Gregory University, Uturu, Abia, has advocated the introduction of entrepreneurship studies into the nation’s primary school curriculum.
He made the call in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia last Friday, saying that the development would help to inculcate critical skills in the school children.
Ibe, a professor of entrepreneurship, said Nigeria was in dire need of the type of education that would enhance creativity and ideas among the younger generation of students.
He said: “While I was consulting for the Federal Government, I had the privilege of working with the Nigerian Universities Commission to develop a curriculum on entrepreneurship course in the universities across the country.
“I wrote about 42 hands-on training modules on 42 skill areas and they wwere used by the United Nations to establish 547 skills acquisition centres in 547 Local Government Areas of the country.
The strength of our institution is in science and technology, we are a skilled university, graduating our scholars so that they can partake in the world of work.
“My job is to make a change in the youths of this country, to impart training and skills to all of them.”
The chancellor advised students to acquire basic skills, irrespective of their field of study in order to enable them to become job creators rather than job-seekers.
Don Identifies Importance Of DNA Markers
A Professor of Biotechnology at the Rivers State University, Prof Ebiamad Barisibe, says with the latest research in DNA, parents can know the sex of their unborn baby at the fotus in the womb of a woman within five weeks of development
This was the highpoint of Prof Brisibe’s keynote Lecture at the opening ceremony of a five-day Workshop on Basic Molecular and Computational Biology, organised by the Department of Medical Laboratory Science of the State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, recently
Speaking on the topic “DNA Markers: A Tool for Unlocking Challenges in Forensic and Diagnostic Sciences,” Prof. Brisibe noted that unlike in the past when expectant parents had to wait for several months to know the sex of their unborn child, with DNA Markers, they can get the same result within 5-6 weeks and also find out the likely diseases the child may have. He explained that the early discovery helps couples to take a decision on the pregnancy”.
Very individual carries a specific DNA identity code, which according to him, is found in the cells of the body, stressing that the DNA markers can be used to find out true identity of individuals.”
He expressed worries that inspite of this latest DNA markers technology, most of the people who indulge in criminal activities in Nigeria are hardly caught and prosecuted because security agencies are yet to explore the rich potentials in the technology for investigation.
He called on security agencies to adopt the DNA Markers as a tool for investigation, adding that the Federal Government can also use the technology to conduct proper census that will be accepted globally, pointing out that previous census have been bedeviled with fictitious results.
In her address, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Opuenebo Binya Owei commended the Department of Medical Laboratory Science for the initiative, noting that workshops and seminars of this nature are engaging avenue for fruitful collaboration and the sharing of ideas and discoveries.
Poly Seeks RSHA’s Support On Infrastructural Dev
The authorities of Port Harcourt polytechnics, Rumuola, has solicited the support of members of state house of Assembly Committee on Education towards rapid provision of infrastructural development in the institution.
The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Samuel B. Kalagbor made this appeal during the visit of members of the state house of Assembly committee on education who were on an oversight function to the polytechnic ,over the weekend
Dr Kalagbor told the visiting Lawmakers that the only challenge facing the school was lack of infrastructures ,adding that the institution was at the moment having influx of students seeking admission in to the school
“We do not have the Capacity to accommodate the upsurge of students interest in schooling here.
We are in dire need urgent massive needs of infrastructure and develop class rooms Laboratories” he stated
According to him the governing council of the institution has approved vertical construction of 3 storey buildings to address the building deficiency facing the polytechnic and urged members of the committee to help the school by appropriating sufficient funds to the institution
The Rector informed the state law makers that the National Board for Technical Education (NABTE) has approved 13 courses for National Diploma(ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND)out of the 15 courses, he said, the school presented to for approval during the last accreditation visit, adding that such gesture was the highest feats achieved by the school in recent time.
He further used the opportunity to request for expeditious passage of the Port Harcourt polytechnic amendment bill before the assembly to normalise the change of the institution’s name from Port polytechnic to Captain Elechi Amadi polytechnic
He told the law makers that passing the amendment bill in to law On time will help the polytechnic access Tetfund like every other higher institutions, adding that since the governor approved the change of name to Captain Elechi Amadi polytechnic the institution he said has operating with the former name because all the legislative frame works have not been effected.
“Since we became polytechnic we have not accessed Tetfund
The school has passed in to four stages before metamorphosed in to polytechnic “he added.
On the fight against cultism and examination mal practices ,the Rector said, management has embark on the profiling of its students through the aids of security Agents ,adding that those found culpable will be sanction in accordance with the rules of the polytechnic.
Earlier in his speech ,the chairman State House of Assembly committee on Education ,hon Christian Ahiakwo they were at school as part of the committee’s over sight function to have first hand information about the school as well as to interface with the management on its challenges.
NUT Restates Commitment To Education Dev In Rivers
The umbrella body of the teaching profession, Nigeria Union of Teachers, (NUT), has restated its commitment to the delivery of quality services for the development of the Rivers State’s education sector.
This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the NUT, Comrade Dumnaata Lucky Nkpogone while speaking with The Tide in an exclusive interview during the celebration of the 2019 edition of the World Teachers Day recently.
The chairman who described teaching as pivotal to the development of the society said teachers in Rivers State were committed to rendering their professional services towards achieving the objectives of quality educational development in Rivers State.
He said teachers in Rivers State have not shirked their responsibilities but remained committed to their duties.
He said, “ Both the Federal, State and Local Governments, including the private sector have complementary roles to play in bringing the Nigerian education sector out of the woods, to secure the future of the nation.”
While congratulating the Rivers State Government and teachers in Rivers State for the celebration of the World Teachers Day, he appealed to the Rivers State Government to encourage teachers in the state by giving them the right incentives to discharge their duties effectively, especially in promotion and other benefits.
The Chairman stressed the need for training and retraining of teachers through intensive programs to enable them develop the right capacity to contend with global challenges in the profession.
Beemene Taneh
