‘69,123 Candidates Have Sat For TRCN Qualifying Exam’

The authorities of Port Harcourt polytechnics, Rumuola, has solicited the support of members of state house of Assembly Committee on Education towards rapid provision of infrastructural development in the institution.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Samuel B. Kalagbor made this appeal during the visit of members of the state house of Assembly committee on education who were on an oversight function to the polytechnic ,over the weekend

Dr Kalagbor told the visiting Lawmakers that the only challenge facing the school was lack of infrastructures ,adding that the institution was at the moment having influx of students seeking admission in to the school

“We do not have the Capacity to accommodate the upsurge of students interest in schooling here.

We are in dire need urgent massive needs of infrastructure and develop class rooms Laboratories” he stated

According to him the governing council of the institution has approved vertical construction of 3 storey buildings to address the building deficiency facing the polytechnic and urged members of the committee to help the school by appropriating sufficient funds to the institution

The Rector informed the state law makers that the National Board for Technical Education (NABTE) has approved 13 courses for National Diploma(ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND)out of the 15 courses, he said, the school presented to for approval during the last accreditation visit, adding that such gesture was the highest feats achieved by the school in recent time.

He further used the opportunity to request for expeditious passage of the Port Harcourt polytechnic amendment bill before the assembly to normalise the change of the institution’s name from Port polytechnic to Captain Elechi Amadi polytechnic

He told the law makers that passing the amendment bill in to law On time will help the polytechnic access Tetfund like every other higher institutions, adding that since the governor approved the change of name to Captain Elechi Amadi polytechnic the institution he said has operating with the former name because all the legislative frame works have not been effected.

“Since we became polytechnic we have not accessed Tetfund

The school has passed in to four stages before metamorphosed in to polytechnic “he added.

On the fight against cultism and examination mal practices ,the Rector said, management has embark on the profiling of its students through the aids of security Agents ,adding that those found culpable will be sanction in accordance with the rules of the polytechnic.

Earlier in his speech ,the chairman State House of Assembly committee on Education ,hon Christian Ahiakwo they were at school as part of the committee’s over sight function to have first hand information about the school as well as to interface with the management on its challenges.