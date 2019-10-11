Team Manager Tasks Players On Education

Sports
The Manager of the King Football Academy (KFA) in Port Harcourt, Alhaji Hassan Ndabagi, has advised his players not to toy with their education as it is the foundation of any skill that could be acquired.
He explained that they should not allow their training to come before their education.
Ndabagi gave the advice over the weekend after a training session at the Baptist High School old Port Harcourt Township.
“It may interest you to know that the King football Academy was the team that represented Banham Model Primary School that won this year’s edition of the Channels Television Kids cup in Lagos.
“I am here to help you to achieve your dream. Don’t come here and do negative things. Stay away from bad morals . Education is a key,” Ndabagi said.
According to him, many players did not have the opportunity playing in the football academy adding that they would not take it kindly with players who did not take their studies seriously.
He further explained that some players are greater than some of their contemporaries playing aboard saying that some local players did not make use of their advantage in their early age.
“ Most of you should be looking at yourself that in your early age you are going to aboard. We are continuously looking for the best player in the game,” he said.
The number one man of the academy lauded the players for their commitment to training, adding that they should be thankful for having the opportunity to gain the knowledge of the ladder game.
Kiadum Edookor
2019/2020 NPFL: Rangers FC Picks Four Feeder Players
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, have promoted four players from their feeder team into the senior team, an official said yesterday.
The club’s Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, told newsmen in Enugu that the move was part of efforts to fortify the team for the 2019/2020 NPFL season.
“The integration of the budding talents from the feeder team into the main team was to fortify the senior team for the 2019/2020 NPFL season. That is what we do in order to encourage young talents.
“The promoted players are Alex Nnaji, Anthony Ogba, Chinedu Nwangwu and Ifebuche Nweke, and they are all doing well with the big boys in training,’’ he said.
Commenting on the friendly match between Rangers International and Heartland FC of Owerri, Okolie hailed the resilience and technical depth of the Flying Antelopes, saying these earned them the victory.
Tidesports source reports that Rangers International won the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu 1-0, with 75th minute substitute Christian Madu scoring the goal in the 90th minute.
“The game was a good test for both teams as they make final preparations for the forthcoming season,’’ the club spokesman said.
Boxing: Usyk Faces Witherspoon, ’Morrow
Oleksandr Usyk will fight 38-year-old Chazz Witherspoon in his first fight at heavyweight on Saturday after original opponent Tyrone Spong returned an adverse doping test.
Usyk, 32, has not fought since he defended all four world cruiserweight titles against Tony Bellew last year.
Witherspoon has had four days’ notice for the fight in Chicago.
“I have been in training ready for a big fight, and it doesn’t get bigger than this,” Witherspoon said.
· “I can’t wait to face Usyk. Oleksandr is stepping up to heavyweight, and he’s going to find out that it’s a totally different game.
“I’ve won my last eight fights and I really feel that I’ve been waiting in the wings for a huge opportunity like this.”
Witherspoon is 74th on Boxrec’s heavyweight ratings, four places below Spong, with a record of 38 wins and three losses.
Spong, 34, spent much of his combat career in mixed martial arts and also competed in kickboxing before winning his first 14 fights as a boxer.
Senegal Holds Brazil In Singapore
Senegal fought back to hold Brazil to a 1-1 stalemate in a friendly match which was played at Singapore’s National Stadium yesterday.
The Lions of Teranga’s head coach Aliou Cisse named a strong starting line-up with Sadio Mane spearheading the attack.
While Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino all started for the Little Canary.
Brazil got off to the perfect start as they broke the deadlock just nine minutes into the encounter through Firmino.
Jesus set-up the Liverpool FC attacker, who made no mistake as he hit the back of the net to make it 1-0 to Brazil.
Senegal then pushed for the equalising goal and they managed to level matters through Famara Diedhiou after the Africans were awarded a penalty.
The Bristol City striker fired past Brazil goalkeeper Ederson on the stroke of half-time and the score was 1-1 at the interval.
Cisse introduced Sidy Sarr after the restart as Senegal looked to take the lead for the first time on the day.
However, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) runners-up found it difficult to penetrate the Little Canary’s defence which was led by Thiago Silva.
Ultimately, the maiden meeting between Senegal and Brazil ended in a 1-1 stalemate.
