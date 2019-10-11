Team Manager Tasks Players On Education

The Manager of the King Football Academy (KFA) in Port Harcourt, Alhaji Hassan Ndabagi, has advised his players not to toy with their education as it is the foundation of any skill that could be acquired.

He explained that they should not allow their training to come before their education.

Ndabagi gave the advice over the weekend after a training session at the Baptist High School old Port Harcourt Township.

“It may interest you to know that the King football Academy was the team that represented Banham Model Primary School that won this year’s edition of the Channels Television Kids cup in Lagos.

“I am here to help you to achieve your dream. Don’t come here and do negative things. Stay away from bad morals . Education is a key,” Ndabagi said.

According to him, many players did not have the opportunity playing in the football academy adding that they would not take it kindly with players who did not take their studies seriously.

He further explained that some players are greater than some of their contemporaries playing aboard saying that some local players did not make use of their advantage in their early age.

“ Most of you should be looking at yourself that in your early age you are going to aboard. We are continuously looking for the best player in the game,” he said.

The number one man of the academy lauded the players for their commitment to training, adding that they should be thankful for having the opportunity to gain the knowledge of the ladder game.

Kiadum Edookor