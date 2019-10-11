Sports
Senegal Holds Brazil In Singapore
Senegal fought back to hold Brazil to a 1-1 stalemate in a friendly match which was played at Singapore’s National Stadium yesterday.
The Lions of Teranga’s head coach Aliou Cisse named a strong starting line-up with Sadio Mane spearheading the attack.
While Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino all started for the Little Canary.
Brazil got off to the perfect start as they broke the deadlock just nine minutes into the encounter through Firmino.
Jesus set-up the Liverpool FC attacker, who made no mistake as he hit the back of the net to make it 1-0 to Brazil.
Senegal then pushed for the equalising goal and they managed to level matters through Famara Diedhiou after the Africans were awarded a penalty.
The Bristol City striker fired past Brazil goalkeeper Ederson on the stroke of half-time and the score was 1-1 at the interval.
Cisse introduced Sidy Sarr after the restart as Senegal looked to take the lead for the first time on the day.
However, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) runners-up found it difficult to penetrate the Little Canary’s defence which was led by Thiago Silva.
Ultimately, the maiden meeting between Senegal and Brazil ended in a 1-1 stalemate.
Sports
2019/2020 NPFL: Rangers FC Picks Four Feeder Players
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, have promoted four players from their feeder team into the senior team, an official said yesterday.
The club’s Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, told newsmen in Enugu that the move was part of efforts to fortify the team for the 2019/2020 NPFL season.
“The integration of the budding talents from the feeder team into the main team was to fortify the senior team for the 2019/2020 NPFL season. That is what we do in order to encourage young talents.
“The promoted players are Alex Nnaji, Anthony Ogba, Chinedu Nwangwu and Ifebuche Nweke, and they are all doing well with the big boys in training,’’ he said.
Commenting on the friendly match between Rangers International and Heartland FC of Owerri, Okolie hailed the resilience and technical depth of the Flying Antelopes, saying these earned them the victory.
Tidesports source reports that Rangers International won the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu 1-0, with 75th minute substitute Christian Madu scoring the goal in the 90th minute.
“The game was a good test for both teams as they make final preparations for the forthcoming season,’’ the club spokesman said.
Sports
Boxing: Usyk Faces Witherspoon, ’Morrow
Oleksandr Usyk will fight 38-year-old Chazz Witherspoon in his first fight at heavyweight on Saturday after original opponent Tyrone Spong returned an adverse doping test.
Usyk, 32, has not fought since he defended all four world cruiserweight titles against Tony Bellew last year.
Witherspoon has had four days’ notice for the fight in Chicago.
“I have been in training ready for a big fight, and it doesn’t get bigger than this,” Witherspoon said.
· “I can’t wait to face Usyk. Oleksandr is stepping up to heavyweight, and he’s going to find out that it’s a totally different game.
“I’ve won my last eight fights and I really feel that I’ve been waiting in the wings for a huge opportunity like this.”
Witherspoon is 74th on Boxrec’s heavyweight ratings, four places below Spong, with a record of 38 wins and three losses.
Spong, 34, spent much of his combat career in mixed martial arts and also competed in kickboxing before winning his first 14 fights as a boxer.
Sports
Why Nigeria Failed At WAFU Cup – Boboye
Nigeria’s assistant coach Kennedy Boboye is unimpressed by the team’s performance at the 2019 West Africa Football Union Cup of Nations and admitted it as a failure.
The Super Eagles did not win a game in Senegal before they were knocked out of the biennial competition after defeats to Togo and Cape Verde.
The early exit came as a disappointment for Nigeria who were finalists in the 2017 edition in Ghana.
Boboye described the country’s outing in Thies as awful and he cited various reasons for the underwhelming display.
“It was awful because we came here with the thinking of getting something in this tournament but it didn’t work out the way we planned,” Boboye told Tidesports source.
“I think it is a learning process for us to go back and re-strategise in many aspects of the department that we failed. For me, as far as I am concerned, I think we failed in this tournament.
“The reason we find ourselves in this position was because we did not take our chances in front of goal because we missed so many chances and we conceded some stupid goals that we are not supposed to, which cost us dearly.
“First thing is most of the players are making their first appearance in a big tournament like this. It is a different thing being in a club and being in the national team.
“You can not bring the club attitude to the national team. The tournament is once you are out, you are out it is unlike a league where you can still play the same opponent again. I think we did not take our chances and we were wasteful in front of goal”, he said.
A 2-1 loss to Togo in their opening fixture condemned Nigeria to the quarter-final of the plate competition.
However, they were stunned by Cape Verde who held them to a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time and later came out victorious with a 3-2 win via penalty shoot-out.
He said: “Anybody that watched the game would know that Cape Verde were no match to the Nigeria team,” the former Sunshine Stars and Plateau United coach continued.
“We played better and we were in control of the game until that equaliser came in.
“Sometimes you lose grip, you cannot be on top of your feet for the whole of 90 or 120 minutes. Sometimes you make mistakes and when it happens, they punish you for it.”
Following the Super Eagles’ defeat to Togo on September 29, head coach Imama Amapakabo revealed the objective in Senegal was to build a team for the future.
The team is largely dominated by the Olympic Eagles who are preparing for the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt next month and Boboye is optimistic they will fly the country’s flag high in years to come.
“We’ve got some quality players from this tournament that we think in the next three of four years, they will be better players in the national team. Sometimes, the biggest problem from where we come from is patience,” he said.
“We don’t have patience in building with one instant result. Most of the teams in this tournament have been together for quite some time. We just assembled these players in two or three months and where we come from, they still want magic. These players are like tomorrow’s players for the Super Eagles.”
The early exit might come as a blessing in disguise for Nigeria who now have time to prepare for the return fixture of their clash against Togo on October 18, after a 4-1 loss in Lome last month.
Boboye, a former Nigeria Professional Football League title-winning coach, revealed the tasks ahead of the team as they look to make fans happy again.
“We have two tasks ahead of us now. We lost to Togo in Lome and we have the return leg next week. That is a must-win game for us to take us back to CHAN,” he added.
“The second one is for us to go to Egypt for the U23 Afcon and make sure we qualify for the Olympic. Those are two big tasks for us and I don’t think we will have any distraction than to go back and prepare very well.”
