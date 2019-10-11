Niger Delta
‘Recognition Of Stool Has Restored Odual Kingdom’s Rightful Position’
A clergyman, Pastor Standfast Robinson, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for recognising and classifying the ancient stool of the O’Lema of Odual Kingdom in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the State.
Pastor Robinson who made the commendation in Port Harcourt, the state capital also commended the Governor for classifying the stool as a second class stool, and issuing the certificate of recognition and staff of office to the incumbent, King Temple Macdonald Jamala, as the O’Lema of Odual Kingdom the XIX.
The General Overseer of the New Creation Model Church further thanked the governor for the recognition, which he said, has restored the Odual Kingdom to its rightful position in the comity of ethnic nationalities in the state, and for being the first Chief Executive of the State to do so for the Odual people in the over 50 years existence of the state. He, however, appealed to the governor to upgrade the ancient stool to First Class status in line with its contemporaries in the state, noting that, “the ancient Odual stool was first recognised in 1958 by the defunct Eastern region.
It would be recalled that while marking the first 100 days of his second tenure in office recently, Governor Wike upgraded some chieftaincy stools in the state, and issued them with certificates of recognition and staff of offices.
On Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, he said true freedom comes from God and that Nigeria can only be truly independent when her citizens draw closer to God.
Drawing his sermon from John 8 verse 36. Pastor Rebonson advised Nigerians to draw closer to God to experience true independence and freedom.
N-Power: FG Recruits 1,350 Extension Workers In C’River
The Federal Government has recruited no fewer than 1,350 unemployed youths under the N-Power programme to serve as agricultural extension workers in Cross River
The State Coordinator of Sasakawa Global 2000, Mr Ekok Ntua, disclosed this in an interview The Tide’s source shortly after inspecting a cassava demonstration farm at Okonde in Ikom Local Government Area of the state.
He said the youth, recruited under the N-agro component of the N-power scheme, had been trained on extension services to complement the 94 existing extension workers working under the state’s Agricultural Development Project (ADP).
“You know, according to World Bank, the ration should be one extension worker to between 800 and 1,000 farmers. But here, the ration is one extension worker to 4,000 farmers,” he said.
He said the recruitment of the N-agro agents had greatly supported farmers in the state by providing them the necessary farming techniques for improved productivity.
The source reports that the officials of team from SG 2000 were in Ikom, Cross River to meet with small holder farmers, under the Africa Cassava Agronomy Initiative (ACAI) project, to assess the new farming technologies being promoted in the area.
Earlier, the SG 2000 Country Director, Prof. Sani Ahmed-Miko, advised cassava farmers in the area to embrace the technology under the Africa Cassava Agronomy Initiative project.
He said that the research conducted under project was on its third stage of implementation.
“The output of the research on cassava/maize inter crop has been validated and the technology is ready for dissemination,” he said.
The source gathered that the visit will also give the farmers opportunity to meet with journalists to express opinion on the successes and challenges of the new farming technologies, especially on cassava production.
LG Boss Urges Youths To Shun Social Vices
The Executive Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Ben Ekeh, has urged youths of the local government to shun all forms of social vices and embrace peace, saying that there is no gain in evil doing.
Hon Ekeh gave the charge recently during a public event in Ahoada.
The executive chairman, who was represented by the Vice Chairman of the council, Dr Rose Ogbugo, stated that, peace was the only means that would move the local government forward.
He urged parents to serve as role models for their children by advising them to pay attention to their studies and other profitable ventures.
“Support the peace in the state put together by the state government led by Governor Nyesom Wike because he has the interest of the state at heart”, he said.
He assured that the people of the area would never regret for supporting the Governor, particularly against the back drop of his numerous achievements in the past four years.
“We will never fail in living up to expectations which was the reason we were voted into office. The council has what it takes to make the LGA better for everyone,” he enthused.
Also speaking, the Royal Father of the day, Eze Christian Edeozu commended the council boss for the peace in the area.
Eze Edeozu, a former Chairman of old Ahoada Local Government Area called on the people to support the peace initiative in the area made possible by the council chairman.
Kiadum Edookor
Expert Advocates Radicalisation Of Education Sector
A former lecturer in Education, Professor Pai Obanya, has called for the radicalisation of Nigeria’s educational sector in order to achieve global best practices in the field.
Making the proposal, Wednesday, at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education’s 10th Anniversary Public Lecture, the Emeritus Professor, Institute of Education, University of Ibadan, stated that radicalisation of the education sector is necessitated by the fact that a state of emergency needs to be declared in the sector.
“It (education) requires a paradigm shift from education for all, with all, and by all.
“It calls for concerted and radical action to be guided by a National Education Emergency Response Strategy (NEERS) that should tackle our education sector’s burning issues anchored on three pillars – politics/policy, planning/management, and operations/practicalisation”, he said.
According to Prof Obanya, under the first pillar (politics/policy), the entire citizenry has to be mobilized, with wide spread stakeholders/multisector synergy, and synergy from the beginning to the end of the policy development process.
It will also require the government to build social will to synchronise with political will, invest necessary funds, fully integrate private providers into the process, as well as have regular, inclusive policy dialogue at all levels.
In planning and management, he said, there should be planned development of education, ministerial strategic plan on education, commonality of interest in terms of pillars (policy makers) and enablers (policy executors).
He continued that there should be updating/harmonization and vigorous pursuit of policies, addressing of the data drought question, harnessing of ICT potentials and micro planning in the education sector.
The third pillar, Obanya stated, should be the era of “business unusual”, sowing/nurturing and reaping quality, instituting educative schools everywhere and returning quality teachers in their numbers to the system.
Others are institutionalization of teachers’ professional support, prioritization of lecturer psycho-social support, promotion of curriculum enrichment and mainstreaming of the implicit curriculum.
The emeritus professor, also known as the “Grand Sage of Education in Africa”, called for de-intoxication of the continuous assessment in its true form, and monitoring of learning achievement.
Earlier in his address, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, stated that the institution has achieved a lot in ten years.
He recalled that from awarding degrees in only education, the university first got National Universities Commission’s approval for 25 programmes, then another approval to run Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science in 25 new programmes, as well as creating four new programmes.
“By 2017, we applied and got approval from NUC to mount PGD, Masters, and Ph.D, and we can boast that we have one of the best Ph.D programmes in Nigeria”, he said.
He continues that “our students graduate in record time, with little hassles, and by the next convocation, we will be introducing our first Ph.D graduates”.
Sogbeba Dokubo
