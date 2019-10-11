Entertainment
N150m Up For Grabs As Access Bank, Star Lager Beer Unveil Promo
Two of Nigeria’s biggest brands are teaming up for a mega opportunity to discover new music talents across the country. The new talent hunt – Access The Stars-sponsored by Star Lager Beer and Access Bank will give exceptional Nigerians the chance to be refined, and empowered to reach superstar status in the music industry.
In addition to the fame of winning the hunt, the sponsors will give monetary awards of up to N150 million, to the winners of the hunt which will kick off this October.
Speaking on the initiative, Herbert Wigwe, Access Bank MD/CEO stated that Access The Stars is borne out of the desire of both brands to continue to connect with people through the one platform they both have in common which is music. “Both our brands share a long history of creating excellent musical experiences for not just own customers, but the wider Nigerian audience and this is us expanding on that,’’ he said.
Star Lager Beer is a well-known name in the Nigerian music scene, with hit concerts like Star Music – The Trek, Star Mega Jam, and famous talent show, Star Quest which was a launchpad for the likes of Kcee, DJ Switch and many more. With their concerts, the brand took stars around the country and gave them the platform to entertain fans in different cities.
Access Bank on the other hand recently made their foray fully into music with the Born in Africa Festival (BAFEST). The much talked about concert had a long list of top-rated stars in Nigeria’s music scene perform at a brilliantly produced event by Livespot360. Before this time, the bank has been a major sponsor of other concerts around the country and is now putting its full weight behind what would most likely be the biggest event in 2019.
Alongside the hunt for new talents, Access The Stars will also reward fans with music performances from A-list artistes in each city the discovery train hits. Much like the now-defunct Star Music – The Trek, acts such as Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Flavour, Phyno, Olamide, Kcee, and more will perform in different cities as Access Bank and Star Lager Beer tour Nigeria to in search of new talents.
Hosting Access The Stars will be music superstar Dare Art Alade, with television host and radio personality, Olive Emodi as co-host. Choreographer and CEO Imagneto Dance Company, Kaffy, Nigerian Music Producer, Tee-Y Mix and Nigerian Music Star, Seyi Shay will judge the talents to be found across Nigeria.
During a press conference to announce the event, Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Breweries, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel, said; “we have done this before, but this time, we want to bring something new and more entertaining to our consumers, where they not only enjoy good music but get the opportunity to have their own voices and music showcased to the rest of the world. We are really excited about this”.
The Enemy I Know Hits Cinemas, Today
A new movie, The Enemy I Know, will hit the cinemas across the country today. The blockbuster movie produced by veteran Nollywood artiste, Rita Daniels, will hit the cinemas from October 11, 2019.
According to the mother of the Nollywood fast-rising actress, Regina Daniels, the movie thriller is the first of its kind, produced to give Nigerian movie lovers a value for their money.
Reeling out the synopsis, she noted, “it is about billionaire Anthony Adewale who died under suspicious circumstances. Every member of his family scrambles for his wealth after his death. Who is the enemy within? Let’s find out in the cinemas.
“The movie will be hitting the cinemas on October 11, 2019. It has a very strong societal message. It is about the happenings in our every day life
“We have so far invested over N150 million in the movie product and with what we have invested, we know it is worth it.”
Starring Regina Daniels, Nollywood veterans, Jide Kosoko and Sola Sobowale,, Ken Eric’s, Tana Adelena, Broda Shaggi, hip-hop star, Naira Marley, Nino, Woli Arole, Sammywest, Rita Daniels and others.
The movie was shot in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.
“The core lesson in the thriller is that your worst enemy can be very close to you. That person you feel is less important might be your saviour, always be focused,” Daniels said.
Tonto Dikeh Leaks Chat With Mystery Lover
Nollywood actress, Tonto dikeh, may be in love again after she went on social media to reveal her chat with her mystery boyfriend.
In the chat, her boyfriend told her to stop taking his money without seeking his consent first, but she replied that he shouldn’t keep the money where she will see it, if he doesn’t want it to get missing.
“I said stop keeping it where I will see it cause if I see it and you ain’t using it, I take it”, she said.
Sharing the chat with love emojis, Tonto Dike wrote:
“Am I the only one who steals that doesn’t have time to lie about it when caught? Who keeps goat and leaf in one space. My clown my happy”.
However, a social media user, reacting to the post opined that the actress faked the chat just to get attention.
I Left EME Record Label Without A Penny – Wizkid
Nigerian music star, Wizkid has said that he left Banky W’s record label, Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) in 2014 without a penny.
In a video interview that surfaced online on Wednesday, October 9,2019. Starboy said he had to leave the record label without a penny because he felt he had got to a stage, where he had to move forward. He said. “I literally had to leave with zero naira and I was Wizkid like…I had to leave because I’m just like man, I can’t keep doing this. It was a great time in my life because I’m thankful to God and Banky W for everything he’s done for me, but you know at some point, you’ll definitely get to a stage where you want to move forward”.
