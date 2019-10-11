News
Imbibe Hand-Washing Culture, Minister Tells Nigerians
The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of using soap to wash their hands many times to prevent diseases and improve the health of the nation.
Adamu made the call at a news conference to commemorate the 2019 Global Hand Washing Day with the theme: “Clean Hands for All” yesterday in Abuja.
He said that the inequity in hand washing facilities and effective hand washing promotion programme would put individuals at higher risk for diseases that would impact their health, education and the economy of the nation.
”Approximately 15 per cent of the world population has a disability and accessing wash facilities is often one of the most significant challenges of their lives.
”This year’s theme reminds us that we must be inclusive when addressing hand washing disparity as it occurs across wealthy people, geographical locations and vulnerable groups.
”Hand washing with soap is critical to disease prevention and it not only helps to improve people’s health, but also removes barriers to economic opportunity, allows children to learn, grow and help strengthen communities,” he said.
He said that the importance of hand washing was to help ensured the sustenance of effort to end Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) such as river blindness, lymphatic filariasis, onchocerciasis, soil transmitted helminthes and schistosomiasis.
Sex-For-Grades: RSU, UNIPORT Vow To Expose Lecturers
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Rivers State University and the University of Port Harcourt, Choba, have said they would not shield any lecturer found culpable of corrupt practices or sexual harassment of students in their institutions.
ASUU Chairman at the RSU, Dr. Emmanuel Ekwuolo, stated this while speaking on the sex-for-grade undercover video released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), recently.
Ekwuolo advised students of the university with evidence of corrupt practices or sexual harassment by any lecturer to submit same to him.
“There are things that can be determined and some of the persons dismissed. But most importantly, it is for us to encourage those students who are victims to report the matter.
“I assure you that if such things happen, the first thing we do is to get to the Dean and the Head of Department and tell them that we don’t want to see any student victimized.
“We ensured that no one did so. We monitor from the beginning to the end. We encourage students to confide in us.
“If they think they cannot confide in the administration, maybe, their Deans or Heads of Department, they can confide in the union and provide evidence. No matter how high ranking you are, if you are found guilty, you will face justice,” he warned.
Similarly, the ASUU Chairman at the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Austen Sado, challenged students in the institution to submit evidence of sexual harassment against any lecturer, promising to help them get justice.
“I am challenging anybody in the University of Port Harcourt who has information about anybody, and you can give us evidence about it, to bring it forth.
“Lecturers have been sacked in the University of Port Harcourt for misconduct, and to a reasonable extent, we worked with the administration to make sure that some lecturers were disciplined,” Sado stated.
He recalled that lecturers found to have committed one infraction or the other in the past were disciplined for acts such as ‘extortion and people doing more than one job,” noting that “the union is fighting to expose it.”
Meanwhile, the 2019 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, commended the senate for reintroducing the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill.
Atiku expressed hope that the move would be an intervention in addressing the sex for grades scourge ravaging Nigeria’s universities.
The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, had, yesterday, during plenary reintroduced the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill.
He had explained that the reintroduction of the bill was due to call by concerned parents and youth that law be enacted against sexual harassment in workplaces and educational institutions.
Reacting, the former Vice President, in a tweet wrote: “I welcome the reintroduction of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill, a carryover from the 8th @NGRSenate.
“I hope that it will be one among several interventions in addressing the #SexForGrades scourge and in ensuring that our campuses are rid of predators.-AA”
This is coming at a time a documentary by BBC exposed a lecturer with the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Boniface Igbeneghu, after he was caught on camera demanding sex from an undercover journalist who posed as an admission seeker.
Igbeneghu is a former sub-dean of the Faculty of Art and head pastor of local Foursquare Gospel Church.
The church has since suspended the alleged randy pastor and distanced itself from Igbeneghu.
Dennis Naku
NYSC Appoints Attah First Zonal Coordinator For South-West
The immediate past state Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun State, Mr Emmanuel Attah, has been appointed as the first Zonal Coordinator of the newly established zonal office of the corps in the state.
The Tide’s source learnt that Attah was given the appointment (letter) by the National Headquarters of the corps on Monday and he is expected to resume at the NYSC Zonal Office in Osogbo.
The source reports that Attah, who served as Osun NYSC coordinator from January 2017, was recalled to the corps headquarters in Abuja in June 2019 to become the Deputy Director, Training and Executive Decisions.
While he served as the state coordinator in Osun, Attah facilitated the construction of a modern bakery, garri processing plant and a clinic at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ede.
The bakery and garri processing plant now produces bread and garri which are used to feed corps members during their orientation programme, while the clinic offers healthcare services to both the NYSC members and their host community.
He also put in place medical outreaches in various locations in the state under the NYSC Health Initiative for rural dwellers, while CCTV cameras were also installed at the NYSC permanent orientation camp.
E-Governance: Gov Inaugurates Free ICT Training For Workers
Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State yesterday, inaugurated a three months training on Information Communication Technology (ICT) for workers to enhance e-governance in the state.
Sule, while inaugurating the training in Lafia, noted that it had become imperative in order for the state to be in tune with global best practice.
“The essence is to bring our civil and public servants up to date on digital technology.
“When our administration came on board, we reviewed the operation of the civil service and discovered that a lot of our workers, including some permanent secretaries were not computer literate,’’ Sule said.
He pointed out that transparency, a core principle of his administration, could only be attained through e-governance.
“E-governance will reduce bureaucracy, improve ease of doing business, reduce wastages, block leakages and improve our revenue base,’’ he said.
He said that apart from providing ICT training, government would also provide workers with laptops and other accessories on a loan basis to be deducted from their salaries.
Mr Abari Aboki, the state Head of Civil Service explained that the training was targeted at 10,000 workers from grade level 7 to directorate cadre.
Aboki said the programme would feature one month theoretical and two months practical for all the participants.
According to Aboki, the training will hold, at least two hours daily in various ministries.
The head of service explained that the laptops would be given to willing civil servant at the rate of N140, 000 per unit.
He added that the cost would be deducted from their salaries for a period of 12 months.
Mr Bright Adeola, Manager Brightland Computer, technical partners for the training commended the State Government for the initiative.
Adeola said the training would equip workers with ICT knowledge and put them at par with their counterparts all over the world.
