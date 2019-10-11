News
Atiku’s Appeal: CUPP Rejects Move To Handpick Panel’s Justices
As candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammad Buhari and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2019 president election shift their battle to the Supreme Court, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has alleged of plans in some quarters to jettison seniority in the selection of panel justices, and vowed to reject the move.
The CUPP, at a press conference, yesterday, in Abuja, claimed that the ruling APC-led Federal Government was mounting undue pressure on the Chief Justice of the Federation, Dr Ibrahim Tanko and the “entire court to accept a handpicked panel and jettison the age-long tradition of the court selecting the most senior justices of the Supreme Court to sit on the panel.”
Spokesman of the opposition coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who addressed the media, said the coalition would not accept such action.
“We have it on good authority that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has been mounting undue pressure on the Chief Justice of the Federation, and indeed, the entire court to accept a handpicked panel and jettison the age-long tradition of the court of selecting the most senior justices of the Supreme Court to sit on the panel,” it claimed. The text of the briefing read thus: “As you are already aware the opposition consensus candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has approached the Supreme Court of Nigeria to appeal the controversial and unpopular judgment of the Court of Appeal which dismissed his petition.
“By the provisions of the 4th Alteration of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has 60 days from the date of the filing of the Notice of Appeal. These processes have kick started and everyone is awaiting the composition of the names of the seven-man panel by the Chief Justice of Nigeria.
“The disquiet and bad blood caused by the APC in the Supreme Court now is a clear desecration of the highest temple of justice in the land.
“We have it on good authority that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has been mounting undue pressure on the Chief Justice of the Federation, and indeed, the entire court to accept a handpicked panel and jettison the age-long tradition of the court of selecting the most senior justices of the Supreme Court to sit on the panel.
“The opposition and most Nigerians will not accept a handpicked panel neither will the pronouncement of such panel command the requite respect and confidence of the people of Nigeria and we in the opposition.
“The Supreme Court is for the people the last hope of the judiciary. The actions of the Supreme Court must inspire national confidence and deliver not just judgment but justice and that path to justice is not only about the law but about the ordinary man believing that justice has been done. The Supreme Court is supreme and its words must be for the protection of the society and the people and the law.
“A grave error was done at Appeal Court and the nation is waiting to see how a man who violated the Electoral Act and was supposed to have been disqualified managed to survive at the Appeal Court. That court failed in both the issues of law and issues of national interest.
“Today, corruption has been permeated in the highest levels of the Presidency. Today, Nigeria is indebted more than ever before. Today, suffering citizens are being taxed to death. Today, there is a craze to generate revenue even at the risk of stripping citizens of their minimal purchasing power which has almost lost all its value due to mismanagement by this incompetent administration.
“Today, public funds are spent without appropriation and proper accountability. Today, they have increased VAT to 7.5%. Today, they tax citizens to deposit their money in banks. Today, they tax citizens for withdrawal of their money.
“Today, they ask citizens to pay stamp duty and the money is not accounted for. Today, citizens pay increased electricity tariff with no reciprocal electricity supply.
“Today, they have borrowed money both locally and internationally more than any other government in our history yet they cannot pay workers minimum wage. Beyond these obnoxious policies, citizens are daily denied their basic rights to freedom of expression.
“The government has failed in its basic duty which is protection of lives and property. Today, all parts of the country are insecure with bandits and terrorist raping and destroying.
“The economy is bad because the leader has no capacity to govern and has surrendered his functions to unelected people. Citizens are charged to court for terrorism for merely speaking out against this misrule, while his supporters are asking for 3rd term and working assiduously to achieve such unconstitutional ambition.
“This administration failed on electoral reform, it failed on security, it failed on economy, it failed on the fight against corruption, it has failed to make any worthy investment in the health sector, it has failed to record any success in education, foreign investments is lower than it used to be and Nigeria is daily sinking deeper into the poverty gully and our once growing economy is now the centre of poverty in the world.
“The Judiciary is daily being emasculated. Judges are petitioned against if they rule against government interest, this attack on judges was carried out to silence the judiciary and use it as clearing house. Disobedience to lawful orders of court by the government is now the order of the day.”
It, however, said all hope was not lost if the PDP candidate wins at the Supreme Court.
“The way out is in the hands of the Supreme Court justices who will be called upon to rule in the interest of the law, national interest, unification and enthronement of a competent leadership and that journey starts with the composition of the membership of the presidential election appeal panel that will hear Atiku’s appeal at the Supreme Court,” it said.
News
Sex-For-Grades: RSU, UNIPORT Vow To Expose Lecturers
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Rivers State University and the University of Port Harcourt, Choba, have said they would not shield any lecturer found culpable of corrupt practices or sexual harassment of students in their institutions.
ASUU Chairman at the RSU, Dr. Emmanuel Ekwuolo, stated this while speaking on the sex-for-grade undercover video released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), recently.
Ekwuolo advised students of the university with evidence of corrupt practices or sexual harassment by any lecturer to submit same to him.
“There are things that can be determined and some of the persons dismissed. But most importantly, it is for us to encourage those students who are victims to report the matter.
“I assure you that if such things happen, the first thing we do is to get to the Dean and the Head of Department and tell them that we don’t want to see any student victimized.
“We ensured that no one did so. We monitor from the beginning to the end. We encourage students to confide in us.
“If they think they cannot confide in the administration, maybe, their Deans or Heads of Department, they can confide in the union and provide evidence. No matter how high ranking you are, if you are found guilty, you will face justice,” he warned.
Similarly, the ASUU Chairman at the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Austen Sado, challenged students in the institution to submit evidence of sexual harassment against any lecturer, promising to help them get justice.
“I am challenging anybody in the University of Port Harcourt who has information about anybody, and you can give us evidence about it, to bring it forth.
“Lecturers have been sacked in the University of Port Harcourt for misconduct, and to a reasonable extent, we worked with the administration to make sure that some lecturers were disciplined,” Sado stated.
He recalled that lecturers found to have committed one infraction or the other in the past were disciplined for acts such as ‘extortion and people doing more than one job,” noting that “the union is fighting to expose it.”
Meanwhile, the 2019 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, commended the senate for reintroducing the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill.
Atiku expressed hope that the move would be an intervention in addressing the sex for grades scourge ravaging Nigeria’s universities.
The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, had, yesterday, during plenary reintroduced the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill.
He had explained that the reintroduction of the bill was due to call by concerned parents and youth that law be enacted against sexual harassment in workplaces and educational institutions.
Reacting, the former Vice President, in a tweet wrote: “I welcome the reintroduction of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill, a carryover from the 8th @NGRSenate.
“I hope that it will be one among several interventions in addressing the #SexForGrades scourge and in ensuring that our campuses are rid of predators.-AA”
This is coming at a time a documentary by BBC exposed a lecturer with the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Boniface Igbeneghu, after he was caught on camera demanding sex from an undercover journalist who posed as an admission seeker.
Igbeneghu is a former sub-dean of the Faculty of Art and head pastor of local Foursquare Gospel Church.
The church has since suspended the alleged randy pastor and distanced itself from Igbeneghu.
Dennis Naku
News
NYSC Appoints Attah First Zonal Coordinator For South-West
The immediate past state Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun State, Mr Emmanuel Attah, has been appointed as the first Zonal Coordinator of the newly established zonal office of the corps in the state.
The Tide’s source learnt that Attah was given the appointment (letter) by the National Headquarters of the corps on Monday and he is expected to resume at the NYSC Zonal Office in Osogbo.
The source reports that Attah, who served as Osun NYSC coordinator from January 2017, was recalled to the corps headquarters in Abuja in June 2019 to become the Deputy Director, Training and Executive Decisions.
While he served as the state coordinator in Osun, Attah facilitated the construction of a modern bakery, garri processing plant and a clinic at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ede.
The bakery and garri processing plant now produces bread and garri which are used to feed corps members during their orientation programme, while the clinic offers healthcare services to both the NYSC members and their host community.
He also put in place medical outreaches in various locations in the state under the NYSC Health Initiative for rural dwellers, while CCTV cameras were also installed at the NYSC permanent orientation camp.
News
E-Governance: Gov Inaugurates Free ICT Training For Workers
Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State yesterday, inaugurated a three months training on Information Communication Technology (ICT) for workers to enhance e-governance in the state.
Sule, while inaugurating the training in Lafia, noted that it had become imperative in order for the state to be in tune with global best practice.
“The essence is to bring our civil and public servants up to date on digital technology.
“When our administration came on board, we reviewed the operation of the civil service and discovered that a lot of our workers, including some permanent secretaries were not computer literate,’’ Sule said.
He pointed out that transparency, a core principle of his administration, could only be attained through e-governance.
“E-governance will reduce bureaucracy, improve ease of doing business, reduce wastages, block leakages and improve our revenue base,’’ he said.
He said that apart from providing ICT training, government would also provide workers with laptops and other accessories on a loan basis to be deducted from their salaries.
Mr Abari Aboki, the state Head of Civil Service explained that the training was targeted at 10,000 workers from grade level 7 to directorate cadre.
Aboki said the programme would feature one month theoretical and two months practical for all the participants.
According to Aboki, the training will hold, at least two hours daily in various ministries.
The head of service explained that the laptops would be given to willing civil servant at the rate of N140, 000 per unit.
He added that the cost would be deducted from their salaries for a period of 12 months.
Mr Bright Adeola, Manager Brightland Computer, technical partners for the training commended the State Government for the initiative.
Adeola said the training would equip workers with ICT knowledge and put them at par with their counterparts all over the world.
Trending
-
Editorial3 days ago
Minimum Wage: Averting National Strike
-
Sports3 days ago
Tension Mounts As CAF Club Draws Hold
-
Featured2 days ago
Boko Haram Kills 22 Health Workers, Destroys 60 Hospitals In Yobe …150 Rustlers Attack Sokoto Villages, Cart Away Cows
-
Politics5 days ago
Tribunal Verdict: APC Hopes To Upturn Outcome At Appeal Court
-
Transport3 days ago
Keke Operators’ Restriction: Buses, Taxi Cabs Hike Fare
-
Featured3 days ago
Tokyo 2020: Super Falcons Break Hearts
-
Politics3 days ago
Senate Tasks FG On Oloibiri Oil, Gas Centre
-
Sports5 days ago
Director Gets Query Over Doha Show Of Shame