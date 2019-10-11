Business
AFREXIM Bank Moves To Facilitate AfCFTA Implementation
The African Export Import Bank (AFREXIM) says it has created trade financing programmes to facilitate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.
President, AFREXIM Bank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, made the disclosure yesterday at the 2nd Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria – Export Promotion Group (MANEG) in Lagos.
The event was themed: “Leveraging On The African Continental Free Trade Agreement for Export Expansion in Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector”
Oramah, who was represented by Managing Director, Intra Africa Trade Initiative, Mrs Kanayo Awane, said the policies were borne out of the need to upscale the Nigeria’s manufacturing sector in the intra African trade arena.
“Between 1980 and 2018, Asia’s share of contribution to global trade increased from 4.4 per cent to 20 per cent, while Africa’s share fell from 6 per cent to 2.3 per cent.
“The marginalization of Africa in global trade is a consequence of a number of factors.
“Most notably is the continued reliance on the imports of private commodities in a world where global trade is increasingly dominated by manufactured products.
“Private commodities and natural resources continue to account for a significant share of Africa’s total import.
“We have to reposition African economies as competitors rather than collaborators,” he said.
Oramah noted that AfCFTA held phenomenal growth and export opportunities for Nigeria, adding that AFREXIM was working with the African Union to support its implementation in Nigeria.
Oramah, therefore, called on stakeholders in the manufacturing sector to work together to place Nigeria in its rightful place as the largest economy in Africa.
Similarly, the Executive Director, Business Development, Nigeria Export Import Bank (NEXIM), Mrs Stella Oketete, said the bank had approved over N54 billion since 2018 to support exporters in the country.
“We also developed a programme to support Small and Medium scale businesses called Small and Medium Export Development Fund, she said.
According to Oketete, the bank is working with the Central Bank of Nigeria Financial System Strategy 2020 (CBN) and other key stakeholders to promote the introduction of factoring in Nigeria.
“This is a financial inclusion strategy that would be an alternative financing instrument for small and medium scale enterprises, thereby broadening local trade financing instruments,” she said.
Earlier in his address, the Chairman, MANEG, Mr Ede Dafinone, lauded the Federal Government for the part payment of the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) for the 2017 EEG applications.
He, however, expressed optimism that the Federal Government would pay the balance to exporters.
“Total non-oil export earnings data received through the banks as reported by CBN revealed a marginal increase of 1.5 per cent at the end of 2018.
“The low performance would need for a more export friendly government and in particular the need to restart EEG which is on record as the most successful export incentive deployed by the Federal Government,” he said.
Dafinone also urged the Federal Government to consider opening the border soon to facilitate the exportation of goods.
Bodo Women Fault Julius Berger On Bodo/Bonny Road
Women, numbering about 200, from Bodo Community in Gokhana Local Government Area of Rivers State, have staged a peaceful protest over the ongoing construction of the Bodo/Bonny Road.
The women, who took to the streets on Wednesday, claimed that the construction activities being carried out by Julius Berger Construction Company, posed a threat to their survival.
The women, who were accompanied by their children, alleged that the construction company had blocked the creeks and channels to their fishing routes.
The leader of the protesting women, Mrs Priscilla Barile, lamented that the action of the construction company, jeopardised their fishing business, thereby throwing them into untold hardship.
Barile stated that since November 2018, when the construction company resumed and blocked the creeks, they had not been able to do any fishing business, adding that they no longer have access to the mangrove.
She alleged that Julius Berger failed to create an alternative channel for them and charged the construction giants to compensate them for disrupting their means of livelihood as well as create alternative channels for them.
Barile, who spoke in Pidgin English, called on the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to intervene on their behalf, by calling on the construction company to take measures that would alleviate their suffering.
After a long wait outside the Government House premises with no official of the government coming to address them, the women left their protest letter with the security agents at the Government House gate for onward transmission to the governor.
Our correspondent reports that efforts to get the reactions of the Julius Berger proved abortive.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Rivers BPP Harps On Transparency, Due Process
The Acting Director-General, Rivers State Bureau of Public Procurement (RSBoPP), Mr Igonibo Emmanuel Thompson, says his agency’s core mandate is to ensure transparency and due process.
Thompson gave this explanation at a recent workshop organised for 23 local government chairmen in the state, in Port Harcourt.
He said that the aim of the workshop was to ensure that council chairmen and all those involved in procurement follow the laws and regulations in procurement.
The RSBoPP boss also pointed out that the exercise was to keep the concerned people afloat in the system due to the frequency of changes in the system, as well as discourage what he described as wasteful spending, thereby promoting economic growth in all sectors of the economy.
He attributed most of procurement challenges in the local government administration to the inability of key players to correctly portray the items in the budget.
Thompson was of the view that if local government authorities could follow due process, procurement challenges would be easy to overcome.
He warned the local government administrators on the need to obey the laws and regulations of the agency, saying there was a monitoring team to regulate their activities.
On sustenance of the exercise, he said that the Bureau was prepared for regular training and retraining of council chairmen and workers until the system became part of them.
The Chairman of Ahoada-West Local Government Council, Mr Hope Ikiriko, called for the flexibility of procurement law, saying it would enhance awareness in local government administration.
The ex-lawmaker who is also the image maker of the Association of Local Government Chairmen (ALGON) in Rivers State, appealed to the Bureau to work out modalities on how to get feedback from the local government councils.
Group Moves To Attract Investments To Ogoniland
A pro – Ogoni non-governmental organisation, the Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI), in partnership with some foreign investors, has designed incentives to encourage entrepreneurship in Ogoni area of Rivers State.
The Director of the initiative, Mr Douglas Fabeke, disclosed this in Lagos recently while speaking at a one-day conference organised by the Global Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the initiative.
He stated that the incentives were being designed to encourage local and international investors.
According to him, the key aim of partnership is to create a fresh concept in education, hi-tech, health, marketing entertainment, tourism and deliver programmes that meet the specific needs of the Ogonis.
This initiative according to him will shift the focus of Ogoni youths away from the belief that they can be enriched through the oil wealth, thus leading to agitations and arms struggle for oil sake.
“There are a lot of opportunities in Ogoni land and we as a group are ready to give the needed support to the youths and guide them through the possible challenges they might encounter”, he said.
The conference with the theme: “Start-up Founders Roundtable and Entrepreneurship”, according to Mr Douglas Fabeke was designed to provide N10 billion investment funds for the first phase development of entrepreneurship projects in Ogoni.
He stated that funding was the major problem facing business in Ogoni communities over the years, adding that, it is lamentable that the country’s banks have failed in this direction.
The OLI boss further explained that banks, by their strategic position, should assist the Ogoni sons and daughters who are in business, adding that since funding is a key factor, banks are best positioned to assist the growth of business in Ogoni land.
Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
