News
2020 Budget Scales 2nd Reading, As Reps Decry Poor Education Allocation
After two days of debate, the House of Representatives has passed the 2020 budget for second reading.
The bill was extensively debated by members of the House for straight two days, and when it was put to vote by the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, the “ayes” had it.
Wase subsequently referred the bill to the committee on appropriation and other relevant standing committees of the House.
The N10.3trillion bill was submitted, last Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.
While debating the budget, the House of Representatives said that the N48billion capital budgetary allocation for education in the 2020 appropriation was poor.
This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Rep. Babajide Benson (APC-Lagos) in commemoration of World Teachers’ Day at plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday.
Education, however, got an additional N112billion allocation under Universal Basic Education Commission.
There is also TETFUND, which has a budget in three figure billions.
Nevertheless, the House stressed on the need for an increase in the budgetary allocation to the Education sector in the 2020 appropriation bill to better equip teachers with the required training and adequate facilities in schools.
It also expressed concern that teachers in the country were overworked and remained among the worst paid in the world with poor welfare packages and teaching environments in spite of their contributions to societal development.
The green chamber also urged the Federal Government to improve on the welfare and support schemes for teachers.
It called for more training for teachers using the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) approach to address education policy and curriculum choices in schools.
The legislature emphasised that the training would improve competitiveness in science and technology development in the country.
The green chamber also called for the employment of more teachers to address the issue of inadequate staffing and low productivity within the education sector.
The House further mandated the committees on Tertiary Education and Services, and Basic Education and Service to ensure implementation.
The legislature, however, recognised and honoured the best teacher and principal in Nigeria to appreciate and show support for their selfless sacrifices towards societal development.
However, senators belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for adhering strictly to the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act by ensuring the timely submission of the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly.
The lawmakers, during the second day of debate on the 2020 Budget estimates, said the early submission of the appropriation bill will facilitate its quick passage by the National Assembly, as well as return the country’s budget cycle to the January-December timeline as provided by Constitution.
Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South) applauded Buhari over his determination to reverse the poor annual budgetary practice that characterised late submission of the appropriation bill to the National Assembly.
He said: “What President Buhari did this year, is a complete deviation from what we have been seeing in terms of procedure in the presentation of our annual budget estimates to the National Assembly.
“For the first time, the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) were strictly adhered to. Last year, we had the budget presented to the National Assembly before the MTEF/FSP came.
“We know the Act states very clearly that MTEF/FSP must come first, and the National Assembly must pass it, before the budget estimates come.
“This is the first time we are adhering strictly to this procedure. It is commendable on the path of President Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly.”
Urhoghide, while calling on the Federal Government to ensure that capital expenditure in the 2020 budget benefits Nigerians, added that “the provisions of the FRA as regards the budgetary execution and meeting of targets must be adhered to.”
“It is the responsibility of the Finance Minister to meet with the joint Committee of Finance of the Senate and House of Representatives, so that there is a quarterly briefing of releases and distribution of funds. This is lacking, that is why there are mistakes in the execution of the budget,” Urhoghide said.
Another lawmaker, Senator Bassey Akpan (PDP, Akwa-Ibom North-East), also commended Buhari for throwing his weight behind the amendment of the Deep Offshore Inland Revenue Act.
According to the lawmaker, Nigeria stands to benefit “an additional N400billion for this year” with an amendment to the Act.
He, however, stressed that the Committees on Appropriation and Finance of the National Assembly have a task to balance the submission of the President.
“What we do as a National Assembly must reflect equitable distribution of available resources to the good of all Nigerians,” Akpan said.
Senator Clifford Ordia (PDP, Edo Central), while lending his voice to the debate of the budget estimates, said “this budget of growth and job creation is apt at this point in time in the history of our national development because when fully implemented, it will go a long way in removing our youths from the streets.”
He added: “The infrastructural development of this country needs to be handled holistically with timelines. This is the only way we can be able to attract investors to this country.”
While commending Buhari for providing N296billion sinking fund for payment of local contractors, Ordia urged the Federal Government to ensure that those owed over a period of time are duly paid.
Speaking on the manufacturing sector, the lawmaker said “It is supposed to be one of the major sectors contributing to our GDP. Unfortunately, this is not the case.
“Presently, the manufacturing sector and in fact the private sector only contribute about nine percent to our GDP.
“This will not create the right environment that would create jobs for our young school leavers,” Ordia added.
Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central) bemoaned the high level of unaccountability by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government charged with the responsibility of revenue generation.
According to him, revenues accruable to agencies such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) if accounted for, are sufficient to fund the Nigeria’s annual budget.
He said: “Not much emphasis is made in the revenue of government. The revenue of NNPC if accounted for can fund the national budget.
“The internal revenue of the immigration is not accounted for. They are made away with by contractors.
“When we talk about increase in VAT, the Federal Inland Revenue must double its efforts when it comes to remittance of revenues.”
Akinyelure, however, advised that if revenues accruable to government are properly allocated to several projects, same would go a long way in bringing about the much desired development expected by Nigerians.
The Senate adjourned debate on the 2020 budget estimates till next week Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a senior lawyer, Dr Olisa Agbakoba has written to President Muhammadu Buhari on issues surrounding the 2020 appropriation bill laid before the joint session of the National Assembly, last Tuesday.
In the letter, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, yesterday, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), applauded the President for laying the budget estimate in good time. He, however, drew the president’s attention to salient issues regarding the budget and made some recommendations.
The letter reads, “I applaud the unusual departure of the Government of Nigeria by laying the budget estimates in good time and the reciprocity of the National Assembly to pass the estimates in 2019! This is record-breaking, but alas, this is only as good as can be said of the budget estimates.
“In a country of 200 million and 50 per cent living in poverty, the budget reflects many missing fundamentals. The starting point with this budget is a diagnosis of our condition. I would diagnose that Nigeria is afflicted with malignant metabolic economic syndrome complicated by high inflation, high interest rates, mass unemployment, weak infrastructure, slow growth, unclear borrowing policy, unaccountable subsidy, etc.
“To turn things around, I like to assume that you have charged the new Economic Advisory Council to give us short and immediate solutions. Working from my diagnosis of Nigeria’s economic disease, we need to work out a macro-economic development framework that lays out a harmonized fiscal, monetary, investment, legal, institutional and regulatory agenda. Fiscal policy or rate at which government spends, must be dramatically expansionary. We cannot have an anaemic budget of N10trillion for 200 million Nigerians, which is equivalent to N50,000 per person, per annum. This will keep us in poverty abysmal when we need double digit growth!
“On the basis of a GDP of $400billion, the baseline annual budget should be 20 per cent which approximates N20-30trillion annual spend rather than the miserly N10trillion budget. Our annual spend is anaemic and we have to infuse large money. For monetary policy, we need urgent quantitative easing, which is easing of all interest rates in particular to slack the heavy burden of high-interest rates on lending afflicting long-suffering Nigerians. We must be very proactive to look for new funds.
“Traditionally, public revenue has depended on tax and oil receipts but there are far too many other sources- the maritime sector is laden with cash, agriculture and the blue ocean, trade, the real sector, and controversial as it may appear, revenue that can be derived from new legislation on immunity from criminal prosecution. Government must consider legislation on criminal immunity to those who have plundered us, and we will likely see massive inflows of our money in foreign banks back to us. At present, the money is out of our reach anyway! I estimate $100billion will flow back if we grant immunity from criminal prosecutions but with civil sanctions.
“Engagement of the private sector in partnerships will yield a massive stock of revenue. We need our Dangotes, Jim Ovias, Mike Adenugas, Innosons to be involved, just like the Chaebols of South Korea. I know that the Onitsha-Nnewi-Ogidi market axis can generate up to N10trillion if the proper incentives are offered.
“Foreign and domestic investments in infrastructure is possible if the proper legal institutional and regulatory environment is established. Public revenue will be enhanced by, at least, N3trillion if we rebase foreign exchange rates from N305 to N360 and remove fuel subsidy at once.
“Additionally, we must review public expenditure. Far too much money is consumed by recurrent receipts. Downsizing government is a task that needs immediate attention by implementation of the Oronsaye report. Our public sector borrowing requirement needs review so that our revenue to debt ratio is less than 30 per cent. Banks must focus on their primary function of lending not trading as we have seen in purchase of Treasury bills in excess of N400billion. Tax collection efficiency and not increase should be the policy and chairman of FIRS, Fowler, and Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor are two public servants deserving special mention for their innovation.
“As an expert in shipping and hydrocarbons, I query why government only sees dollars from a barrel of crude when the value chain has at least 34 soft and hard by-products other than crude oil. In my field, there is banking, shipping, legal and insurance, but very little of the cash from this value chain from crude oil stays in our economy. We need to reset the clock. I will assume that that the budget estimates is just the start of a turnaround process of economic transformation.
“Having held their meeting with you, can the Economic Advisory Council give us a short turnaround plan to create jobs, opportunities and double digit growth? A good plan can create 10 million jobs annually, open the economy, expand local production and put the economy into double digits and pull millions out of poverty in addition to good education and healthcare.”
News
Sex-For-Grades: RSU, UNIPORT Vow To Expose Lecturers
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Rivers State University and the University of Port Harcourt, Choba, have said they would not shield any lecturer found culpable of corrupt practices or sexual harassment of students in their institutions.
ASUU Chairman at the RSU, Dr. Emmanuel Ekwuolo, stated this while speaking on the sex-for-grade undercover video released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), recently.
Ekwuolo advised students of the university with evidence of corrupt practices or sexual harassment by any lecturer to submit same to him.
“There are things that can be determined and some of the persons dismissed. But most importantly, it is for us to encourage those students who are victims to report the matter.
“I assure you that if such things happen, the first thing we do is to get to the Dean and the Head of Department and tell them that we don’t want to see any student victimized.
“We ensured that no one did so. We monitor from the beginning to the end. We encourage students to confide in us.
“If they think they cannot confide in the administration, maybe, their Deans or Heads of Department, they can confide in the union and provide evidence. No matter how high ranking you are, if you are found guilty, you will face justice,” he warned.
Similarly, the ASUU Chairman at the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Austen Sado, challenged students in the institution to submit evidence of sexual harassment against any lecturer, promising to help them get justice.
“I am challenging anybody in the University of Port Harcourt who has information about anybody, and you can give us evidence about it, to bring it forth.
“Lecturers have been sacked in the University of Port Harcourt for misconduct, and to a reasonable extent, we worked with the administration to make sure that some lecturers were disciplined,” Sado stated.
He recalled that lecturers found to have committed one infraction or the other in the past were disciplined for acts such as ‘extortion and people doing more than one job,” noting that “the union is fighting to expose it.”
Meanwhile, the 2019 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, commended the senate for reintroducing the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill.
Atiku expressed hope that the move would be an intervention in addressing the sex for grades scourge ravaging Nigeria’s universities.
The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, had, yesterday, during plenary reintroduced the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill.
He had explained that the reintroduction of the bill was due to call by concerned parents and youth that law be enacted against sexual harassment in workplaces and educational institutions.
Reacting, the former Vice President, in a tweet wrote: “I welcome the reintroduction of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill, a carryover from the 8th @NGRSenate.
“I hope that it will be one among several interventions in addressing the #SexForGrades scourge and in ensuring that our campuses are rid of predators.-AA”
This is coming at a time a documentary by BBC exposed a lecturer with the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Boniface Igbeneghu, after he was caught on camera demanding sex from an undercover journalist who posed as an admission seeker.
Igbeneghu is a former sub-dean of the Faculty of Art and head pastor of local Foursquare Gospel Church.
The church has since suspended the alleged randy pastor and distanced itself from Igbeneghu.
Dennis Naku
News
NYSC Appoints Attah First Zonal Coordinator For South-West
The immediate past state Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun State, Mr Emmanuel Attah, has been appointed as the first Zonal Coordinator of the newly established zonal office of the corps in the state.
The Tide’s source learnt that Attah was given the appointment (letter) by the National Headquarters of the corps on Monday and he is expected to resume at the NYSC Zonal Office in Osogbo.
The source reports that Attah, who served as Osun NYSC coordinator from January 2017, was recalled to the corps headquarters in Abuja in June 2019 to become the Deputy Director, Training and Executive Decisions.
While he served as the state coordinator in Osun, Attah facilitated the construction of a modern bakery, garri processing plant and a clinic at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ede.
The bakery and garri processing plant now produces bread and garri which are used to feed corps members during their orientation programme, while the clinic offers healthcare services to both the NYSC members and their host community.
He also put in place medical outreaches in various locations in the state under the NYSC Health Initiative for rural dwellers, while CCTV cameras were also installed at the NYSC permanent orientation camp.
News
E-Governance: Gov Inaugurates Free ICT Training For Workers
Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State yesterday, inaugurated a three months training on Information Communication Technology (ICT) for workers to enhance e-governance in the state.
Sule, while inaugurating the training in Lafia, noted that it had become imperative in order for the state to be in tune with global best practice.
“The essence is to bring our civil and public servants up to date on digital technology.
“When our administration came on board, we reviewed the operation of the civil service and discovered that a lot of our workers, including some permanent secretaries were not computer literate,’’ Sule said.
He pointed out that transparency, a core principle of his administration, could only be attained through e-governance.
“E-governance will reduce bureaucracy, improve ease of doing business, reduce wastages, block leakages and improve our revenue base,’’ he said.
He said that apart from providing ICT training, government would also provide workers with laptops and other accessories on a loan basis to be deducted from their salaries.
Mr Abari Aboki, the state Head of Civil Service explained that the training was targeted at 10,000 workers from grade level 7 to directorate cadre.
Aboki said the programme would feature one month theoretical and two months practical for all the participants.
According to Aboki, the training will hold, at least two hours daily in various ministries.
The head of service explained that the laptops would be given to willing civil servant at the rate of N140, 000 per unit.
He added that the cost would be deducted from their salaries for a period of 12 months.
Mr Bright Adeola, Manager Brightland Computer, technical partners for the training commended the State Government for the initiative.
Adeola said the training would equip workers with ICT knowledge and put them at par with their counterparts all over the world.
