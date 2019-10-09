Sports
‘UEFA Champions League Has Become Predictable’
European Club Association (ECA) chairman Andrea Agnelli believes the Champions League needs to change because it has become predictable.
Proposals for a revamp to European club football’s flagship competition, bringing in a promotion and relegation system, were reportedly shelved last month amid criticism and fears of a closed competition developing.
But Agnelli, who is also chairman of Juventus, insists there is no desire to move towards an effective European “super league”, even if he feels the Champions League current format is flawed.
“We started thinking, some months ago, about what is it that we want within the ECA. What are the principles we want to go by?” he said when addressing the Leaders Sport Business Summit at Twickenham, yesterday.
“When I say ‘we’, I mean representatives from Poland, Greece, Finland, Portugal and also representatives from the big leagues.
“What we felt was, if we want to create a platform that allows for all clubs to succeed on and off the pitch, more European football is good for the game. Possibly the introduction of a relegation system to deliver sporting dynamism across Europe.
“If we think about the group stage of the Champions League, all of us can guess 15 out of 16 who will qualify for the last 16. The first two teams in each group of the Champions League are probably written. We want to find more relevant games.
“Much has been said about wanting to kill domestic leagues. No, we want to maintain symbiosis with the leagues. We absolutely agree that champions should have access to international competitions.”
Agnelli believes football is now vying for attention against non-traditional competitors, heightening to the need for European club football to capture the imagination.
“We will now have to tackle a shift in consumer behaviour. We’re looking at ‘Generation Z’, the new digital natives who are turning into adulthood,” he said.
“We have to look at what is the behaviour of ‘Generation Z’. We should seriously start to think that the competitors are not clubs next door but League of Legends, e-sports, Fortnite. I think those are going to be the ones who are going to be our competitors going forward.
Featured
Tokyo 2020: Super Falcons Break Hearts
Nigeria’s women’s captain, Asisat Oshoala has described the Super Falcons’ exit from the race to 2020 Olympic Games as “heart-breaking”.
The African champions were knocked out on the away goals rule after drawing 1-1 with Ivory Coast in Lagos on Monday.
“It’s very disappointing and a real heartbreak for us,” said Oshoala.
“Obviously, it’s what I was looking forward to. I’ve never played at the Olympics and it’s important for us to participate in it as a team.”
“I actually thought this would be it, sadly it wasn’t meant to be,” she told newsmen.
The Ivorians led through Nina Kapho after just 12 minutes when she rifled home a free-kick in the second leg of the third round tie of the African qualifying.
But FC Barcelona forward Oshoala produced a moment of brilliance after the half-hour mark to level things for the nine-time African champions.
Despite Francisca Ordega and Rasheedat Ajibade going close for the Super Falcons and considerable late pressure, Les Elephantes held on to ensure Nigeria will miss the Games for a third consecutive time.
The nine-time continental champions were keen to return to the quadrennial event after missing out on the 2012 and 2016 Olympic tournaments.
Despite parading an array of overseas-based stars, they went out of the 2000 and 2008 Olympics football events at the group stage, but reached the quarter-finals of the Athens Games in 2004.
The BBC’s first Women’s Footballer of the Year winner insists Nigeria must use the latest disappointment of missing out on the global event as another lesson.
“Four years is a very long time for us and I believe we’ve all learned a great lesson from this exit,” the Barcelona star added.
“Hopefully we can pick ourselves up on and off the field. We can only apologise to our fans and try to build on from here.”
This latest setback under caretaker manager Christopher Danjuma comes after the uncertainty surrounding the future of substantive Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby.
Under Dennerby, the Super Falcons reached the Last 16 of this year’s World Cup after they won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last year.
The 60-year-old threatened to leave due to ongoing problems with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and excused himself from the two-legged tie against the Ivory Coast.
Continental giants Nigeria are the only African team to have played in all eight Women’s World Cups since 1991, but they have failed to translate their continental dominance on the world stage.
Their best performance at the World Cup came when reaching the quarter-finals in 1999.
Sports
Tension Mounts As CAF Club Draws Hold
The groups for the CAF Champions League and the playoff round ties for the CAF Confederation Cup will be revealed today when the Confederation of African Football holds a glittering draw in Egypt.
This event will take place at the Hilton Pyramids Resort, 6th October City just outside of Cairo. The 16 teams which have progressed into the group phase of the Champions League are arranged into pots according to their ranking (based on performances in CAF competitions in recent years), with one team drawn from each of the four divisions and placed into a group (four groups of four teams each).
In the Confederation Cup, the 16 teams which have progressed through the first two preliminary rounds will be paired against a team which lost in the second preliminary round of the Champions League. Again a seeding system is derived using CAF rankings.
However, the exact line-up for each draw is yet to be 100 percent finalised as CAF’s decision regards to the Champions League last 32 tie between Zamalek (Egypt) and Generation Foot (Senegal) is being awaited as at press time.
The Senegalese team held a 2-1 lead from the first leg of their tie against the White Knights, but refused to fulfil the return game on the final weekend of September when CAF, at late notice, shifted the date and venue of the return game.
This led to a 3-0 win being awarded to Zamalek, who have been bracketed into the Champions League draw as a result, but CAF said they are investigating the issue, with Generation Foot threatening to take the issue to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Regardless, the draw promises to be an engrossing affair, as we find out the fate of continental heavyweights such as current Champions League title holders Esperance de Tunis, Egyptian giants Zamalek and DR Congo’s imperious TP Mazembe, right down to a club like TS Galaxy, a second-tier South African side which has enjoyed a fairytale run into the playoff round of the Confederation Cup and stand just 180 minutes away from the lucrative group stages.
Sports
Man Utd’s Performances Are Unacceptable -De Gea
Manchester United, goalkeeper David de Gea has said that the team’s performances this season have been “unacceptable” and this is the “most difficult” period he has experienced since joining the club.
The Red Devils lost 0-1 at Newcastle United last Sunday to extend their worst start to a league season for 30 years.
They are 12th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.
“The game isn’t acceptable,” said Spain international De Gea, 28. “The whole season isn’t acceptable for us.”
Speaking to Tidesports source, he added: “We didn’t create any proper chances. We have a lot to improve. I don’t know what to say. We need to step up.
“We have injuries but it’s not an excuse. We are Manchester United. We need to train hard to keep fighting and to get back to winning games.”
Midfielder Matty Longstaff, 19, scored the only goal on his Premier League debut to secure the points for Newcastle at St James’ Park.
It extends Manchester United’s winless away run in the league to eight matches, going back to a 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace on 27 February. It is their worst run on the road since September 1989.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side host league leaders Liverpool on 20 October, after the international break.
For De Gea, it is the most difficult spell he has endured since joining the Old Trafford club from Atletico Madrid in 2011.
The Spaniard won the Premier League in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in 2013. Since then, they have finished second once but failed to mount a serious title challenge.
He has also worked with four permanent bosses and two caretakers during that time – including Solskjaer, who was appointed manager in March after a successful spell in temporary charge.
When asked what the team needed to do to improve, De Gea replied: “Everything. A lot of things to improve.
“Keep trying, keep trying, keep fighting every day. It’s a hard moment for us – but we are United and we need to keep fighting.
“It’s probably the most difficult time since I’ve been here. I don’t know what is happening. We cannot score even one goal in two games. Sorry to the fans. We will keep fighting, for sure. We will come back, but at the moment we’re in a difficult situation.”
