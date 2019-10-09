Soldiers Rescue Kidnapped Boko Haram Victims In N’East …Raid Kidnappers’ Den In Rivers

The Nigerian Army has said that its troops have rescued some Boko Haram kidnapped victims in the North East and raided kidnappers’ den in Rivers State where some suspects were also arrested.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu which was made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Monday.

The statement, pointed out that the move, was part of the drive by the Nigerian Army to clear marauding criminal insurgents and other unscrupulous elements in the country.

The feat, it revealed, was recorded from Operation Lafiya Dole and other theatres of operations nationwide, troops of 151 insurgents.

“This rescue operation occurred at about 12:20 pm on 4 October, 2019 when the said troops, while acting on information volunteered by some patriotic indigenes, blocked and engaged the criminal insurgents in a fierce fire fight at a crossing point around Firgi village in Bama LGA of Borno State”, it added.

Iliyasu in the statement, explained that the operation, also led to the rescue of the civilians and a Canter truck loaded with grains.

It further hinted that the criminal insurgents, succumbed to the superior fire power of the troops, abandoned the hijacked truck and its occupants and fled into the forest. “The gallant troops are still on the trail of the criminal insurgents while the rescued victims have been escorted safely, back to their destination”. Troops continue to dominate the area and deny the criminal elements freedom of action within the entire Theatre of operation”, it stressed.

Similarly, it was learnt that the of troops of 114 Task Force Battalion, last Saturday, while on its clearance operations, discovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by criminal insurgents at Bitta – Yamteke Road, and added that the devices were successfully detonated by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, thus making the route safe again for commuters.

In the same vein, troops of Operation MESA, as the statement further noted, raided the criminal hideouts of some identified kidnap kingpins in Rivers State.

It was revealed that the suspected kidnappers who had been terrorising innocent citizens met their waterloo when troops of 29 Battalion simultaneously raided the said criminal hideouts in Obio/Akpor, Tai and Gokana Local Government Areas on 2nd October 2019.

According to the Army statement, the operation led to the arrest of four high profile criminals which included DUMBARI Bro from B-Dere community, Victor Dokara from K-Dere community, Gbaraco Kaviloba from Lewe and Confidence Friday from Bodo community. It informed that the suspects were undergoing interrogations and would soon be handed over to the appropriate Security Agency for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the statement, had on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, appealed to the general public to support the Nigerian Army’s resolve to completely rid their communities of criminal elements by providing useful information to effectively tackle the myriad of the security challenges facing the nation.