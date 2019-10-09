Politics
Senate Tasks FG On Oloibiri Oil, Gas Centre
The Senate yesterday, urged the Federal Government to direct the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and concerned contractors to begin immediate construction of the oil, gas and research centre at Oloibiri in Bayelsa.
The call is sequel to a motion by Sen. Degi Biobarakuma (PDP Bayelsa) and co -sponsored by 28 other Senators.
The motion centres on the need to ensure immediate commencement of the Oil and Gas Research Centre and Museum in Oloibiri in Bayelsa.
Presenting his lead debate at plenary, Biobarakuma said that 63 years after discovery, exploitation and production of crude oil, the Oloibiri oil field and its surrounding communities had suffered neglect and environmental degradation.
He also said the inhabitants of the area had suffered and some deaths recorded from epidemics and terminal diseases due to oil spills and flaring of natural gas.
The Senator said the national oil gas and research centre was conceptualised given the need to develop great foreign exchange earnings and improve on the living standard of host communities.
Biobarakuma recalled that the designed and foundation stone was laid by ex President Shehu Shegari in 1983, noting that the project was however halted, no sooner than it commenced.
He said the Federal government had removed the project from the National Commission for Museum and Monuments and domiciled it with the PTDF in 2011.
According to him, the project remains moribund, despite the transfer.
He said it was worrisome that the contract, valued at about N35 billion, was yet to be completed, leaving inhabitants of the host communities with negative memories of oil exploration and production.
Senators, who supported the motion include George Sekibo, (PDP Rivers), Ibrahim Oloriebe ( APC Kwara ) among others.
Following affirmative voice vote,the Senate accordingly resolved to commend the Federal government for the conceptualisation,design and award of contract for the establishment of oil, gas research centre and Museum in Oloibiri.
It also urged the government to give priority attention to the development of the heritage institutions such as Oloibiri oil and gas research centre and museum.
The Senate, therefore, directed its relevant committees to carry out intensive oversight on the implementation of the project.
The Senate also at plenary received the report of bipartisan Ad-hoc Committee on the alleged assault by Sen. Elisha Isaku.(PDP Adamawa).
It also considered the first reading of 10 bills.
The bills are:Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Act, sponsored by Sen. Boroffice Ajayi,(APC Ondo),Federal University of Gusau Bill, sponsored by Sen Ya’u Sahabi(APC Zamfara).
Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta Bill, sponsored by Sen.
Amosun Ibikunle (APC Ogun) and Nigeria Metallurgical Industry Bill,2019 by Sen Theodore Orji (PDP Abia).
Others are: Federal Polytechnic, Orogu, Delta, sponsored by Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC Delta), Dormant Accounts Fund Management Bill, 2019 also by Sen. Ovie Omo- Agege (APC Delta), Social Assistance Bill,2019, sponsored by Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP Enugu).
Others are: the Federal Polytechnic, Silame,Sokoto state sponsored by Sen .Aliyu Wamakko (APC Sokoto), NDDC Act Amendment Bill 2019, sponsored by Sen .Mpigi Barinada (PDP Rivers) and Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Bill,2019, by Sen. Gyang Istifanus(APC Plateau).
In the same vein, a Bill for an act to amend the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract, sponsored by Sen.Akpan Bassey (PDP Akwa-Ibom while Sen. Ubah Ifeanyi (YPP Anambra) was considered for second reading.
Contributing on the bill, Sen .Theodore Orji, urged the Senate to ensure the bill is passed into law for the president’s assent, given its importance.
According to him, the bill has earlier been presented in the 8th Senate but was not passed when it was sent for further legislative input at the committee stage.
Serial Killings: CCTV Footage Was Doctored, Rivers Assembly Insists
The Rivers State House of Assembly Ad hoc Committee set up to investigate the serial killer, Gracious David-West says it would do its best to ensure that justice is served in the matter, just as it insisted that the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage provided by one of the hotels where the suspect allegedly carried out the killings was doctored.
Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Kelechi Wogu disclosed this after members of the committee watched the footage at the State Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt.
Wogu, who is the lawmaker representing Omuma Constituency in the state legislature also said he would not believe that the suspect disappeared from the footage.
According to him, “We invited the hotel to come and tell us what is happening when we saw the CCTV footage trending. A lot of questions came up. Some people said he disappeared, some said he vanished, some said the CCTV camera was doctored.
“The hotel has come with their engineer who installed the CCTV and he said it was not doctored. He is also saying that what has happened there beats him. That he doesn’t understand what played out there. Well, I still maintain my ground that the CCTV camera was doctored.”
The lawmaker commended security operatives and the Rivers State Government for their efforts in arresting the suspected serial killer, noting that the committee would not relent in its efforts to ensure justice prevailed.
Wogu further said, “So a lot of things are not correct. So I think we will brief the security agencies of our findings and we will report back to the House. But believe me there was no disappearance, no vanishing. I want to assure Rivers people that we have confidence in the police. Let me also thank the Commissioner of Police, he has not just saved the lives of people living in Rivers State, he has saved the lives of the entire Nigerians.”
Dennis Naku
Tribunal Judgement Affirms Credibility Of Election – Ortom
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says the judgement of the Benue State Governorship Election Tribunal is victory for the people of the state who elected him for a second term.
The Governor stated that the verdict of the tribunal had confirmed the unanimous decision of Benue voters and had proven that his re-election was credible.
He returns all the glory and praise to God Almighty for honouring him with the mandate to lead the state for another term.
Governor Ortom also appreciated the leadership and members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state, as well as other Benue people for the support given to him before, during and after the polls.
He specifically commended his Legal Team for its sterling performance during proceedings of the tribunal to secure the mandate.
The Governor declares that the victory at the tribunal was for every Benue person and stressed that the task of building the state is the responsibility of all its people.
Governor Ortom extended a hand of fellowship to the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2019 governorship election, Barrister Emmanuel Jime and other contestants in the election.
He maintained that politics is over; now is time for governance, and assured that his administration would collaborate with Benue sons and daughters irrespective of political differences, ethnicity, religion and place of origin.
He restated the commitment of the present administration to the provision of selfless service to the people.
Dickson Advises Sylva To Attract Dev To Bayelsa
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has urged the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, to use his position to attract development to the state and not use ‘federal might’ to cause violence during the November 16 governorship election.
The Tide reports that Dickson stated this last Monday in Yenagoa during the official flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign in the state.
He urged Sylva, a former governor of the state, to realise that it was time to bring back the Brass NLNG, Brass fertilizer project and other infrastructure, which would impact positively on the lives of an average Bayelsan.
The governor insisted that PDP would win the governorship election, based on his achievements and performance in governance, which, he said, had made the party very popular among Ijaw people.
He explained that the party’s governorship candidate, Sen. Douye Diri, had garnered the requisite experience in governance and was, therefore, prepared to take over the mantle of leadership and continue with the giant strides that PDP was known for in the state.
Dickson said: “I want to advise the leader of APC, Timipre Sylva; while we know he is a politician, let him not forget to bring our needed development to us.
“This is the time to bring back Brass NLNG, which is in his local government, and the Brass Fertilizer; this is the time to work with me and the government of Bayelsa to bring infrastructures to this state.
“Let him not use ‘federal might’ for politicking only; federal might is meant for development. We, on our part, are doing our best; everything you have here is courtesy of the PDP government.
“From Alamieyesigha to our former president; and even Sylva, some of the good things he did was done under the PDP government; since he went to the other side, he has not added any value to our state.
“But he has the opportunity now, and we thank the president for appointing him. Let him not use that federal might to bring soldiers and police to kill and intimidate us during election again as it was used in 2015.
“We heard people saying that Bayelsa State can be won by APC; what you see here is a tip of the iceberg. It will take you one hour to get here; it’s like this in every local government, ward and community; this state is totally PDP”.
The governor cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies against intimidation and harassment of the electorate.
“Please don’t use your power to advance the evil ambition of any politician; our state has been peaceful, and we will continue to work with security agencies to make it even more peaceful,” he said.
Dickson asked the people of the state to form themselves into units, adding “that is how we will continue to defeat the ‘federal might’.
