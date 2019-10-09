Online Firm Promises 10m Jobs In Two Years

Worried by the rising level of poverty in the country, an Online trading company, ‘Resolution Technologies, has promised to create about 10 million jobs in two years by stepping up telecommunications business across the country.

Chief Executive Officer of Resolution Technologies, Faithful Samuel, made the promise while speaking with newsmen shortly after the official opening of its Port Harcourt office at the weekend.

He debunked claims in some quarters that online trading is a scam.

Samuel said the company already exists with visible offices in six states,, including Abuja, Lagos, Aba and now Port Harcourt, adding that the company is legally registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC).

According to him, “The purpose of opening this place is to alleviate poverty and make people understand the benefits of telecoms business. We are legally registered with board of directors and it is not a Ponzi scheme that will come today and go tomorrow.”

Samuel explained that many people spend money on telecommunications business, unlike the oil and gas sector where only the rich people that have generators and cars would buy fuel.

“When it comes to telecoms, even the less privilege are using it. Those N100 airtime they are buying on daily basis, if they are to be given, maybe five per cent of the worth of airtime they have been buying, it will come up with some big of money. So what we are doing is that small N100 that they are buying, we are giving them percentage on daily basis.

“Not only on their purchases but when other rich people also purchase. So, this money will circulate to everybody, in that way, we will be able to alleviate poverty.

“This is our six months in business and we have over ten thousand subscribers on our platform currently. But our target is to have at least ten million Nigerians in this business within two years.

“Coming in as a partner, you have the privilege each time we recharge and those that will buy after you. It is a very great privilege because airtime business has taken over. Banks, government, everybody is doing this business and that is why it is attractive,” he said.

In his remark, Senior Partner, Resolution Technologies, Kelechi Ohams also assured that the business would take millions of Nigeria out of poverty, adding that the company is an online trading platform where people can come and do all manner of shopping such as telecoms, e-commerce, ticketing, electricity bill, hotel and reservations and crypto currency.

Describing the offer as irresistible, Ohams said, “We have all of these on the platform and we modelled it in a networking way and everything comes at a discounted rate. Imagine N100 recharge card that people usually buy, we sell it below that amount and in addition we pay you commission for using our platform to consummate that transaction.

“For electricity bills that you recharge online and the bank will take commission; we pay you back the commission for using our platform”.

Dennis Naku