Business
Online Firm Promises 10m Jobs In Two Years
Worried by the rising level of poverty in the country, an Online trading company, ‘Resolution Technologies, has promised to create about 10 million jobs in two years by stepping up telecommunications business across the country.
Chief Executive Officer of Resolution Technologies, Faithful Samuel, made the promise while speaking with newsmen shortly after the official opening of its Port Harcourt office at the weekend.
He debunked claims in some quarters that online trading is a scam.
Samuel said the company already exists with visible offices in six states,, including Abuja, Lagos, Aba and now Port Harcourt, adding that the company is legally registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC).
According to him, “The purpose of opening this place is to alleviate poverty and make people understand the benefits of telecoms business. We are legally registered with board of directors and it is not a Ponzi scheme that will come today and go tomorrow.”
Samuel explained that many people spend money on telecommunications business, unlike the oil and gas sector where only the rich people that have generators and cars would buy fuel.
“When it comes to telecoms, even the less privilege are using it. Those N100 airtime they are buying on daily basis, if they are to be given, maybe five per cent of the worth of airtime they have been buying, it will come up with some big of money. So what we are doing is that small N100 that they are buying, we are giving them percentage on daily basis.
“Not only on their purchases but when other rich people also purchase. So, this money will circulate to everybody, in that way, we will be able to alleviate poverty.
“This is our six months in business and we have over ten thousand subscribers on our platform currently. But our target is to have at least ten million Nigerians in this business within two years.
“Coming in as a partner, you have the privilege each time we recharge and those that will buy after you. It is a very great privilege because airtime business has taken over. Banks, government, everybody is doing this business and that is why it is attractive,” he said.
In his remark, Senior Partner, Resolution Technologies, Kelechi Ohams also assured that the business would take millions of Nigeria out of poverty, adding that the company is an online trading platform where people can come and do all manner of shopping such as telecoms, e-commerce, ticketing, electricity bill, hotel and reservations and crypto currency.
Describing the offer as irresistible, Ohams said, “We have all of these on the platform and we modelled it in a networking way and everything comes at a discounted rate. Imagine N100 recharge card that people usually buy, we sell it below that amount and in addition we pay you commission for using our platform to consummate that transaction.
“For electricity bills that you recharge online and the bank will take commission; we pay you back the commission for using our platform”.
Dennis Naku
Business
World Post Day: PH District Counts Benefits
As the world celebrates World Post Day today, the Port Harcourt District Manager, Mrs Funmilayo Esiri, says the Nigerian Postal Service ((NIPOST), has adjusted favourably to rank among the best in the world.
Esiri who spoke with newsmen yesterday in Port Harcourt , said that NIPOST had done enough to beat any kind of challenge in the industry.
She recalled how the introduction of the information technology into the system nearly threatened the industry, but expressed satisfaction that NIPOST had remained in business.
She listed some innovations of the post to include Post Cash that enabled online cash transfer, saying the system was useful for those who move cash around for business transaction.
The district manager, also listed E-commerce and Logistic as one of the innovations in the postal system, which according to her aided in transfer of larger items from the country to overseas at a subsidized rate, as well as Post Shop, which aids in bringing services closer to the people.
She expressed regrets that people were yet to utilize the numerous business opportunities available in NIPOST.
“This celebration is an opportunity for me to brief and assure you that our leadership position in the postal industry and existing goodwill with Government of Rivers State under Governor Nyesom Wike, will be maintained”, she added.
She further hinted that the POST had since left its traditional service delivery system and joined the modern practice.
It would be recalled that this year’s celebration was the 145th anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), since its inception in 1874 by an agency of the United Nations Organization (UNO), which is marked every October 9.
Housing/Property
Expert Wants State Of Emergency In Housing Sector
The Chief Executive of Fesadeb Communications Limited, Mr Festis Adebayo, has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the housing sector to address effects of population growth.
Adebayo, who was the convener of the just-concluded 13th Abuja International Housing Show, made the call in Abuja.
According to him, the population of the country is growing at a geometric rate, while the government is working at arithmetic progression.
He said the Federal Government’s efforts could not match the country’s population growth rate.
“The 18 million deficit cannot still be same, everyday we are increasing in number without increasing in ideas, policies and political will.
“The government should declare state of emergency in the area of housing; you cannot be selling cement for N2,500 and then ask one to deliver a house for two million naira.
“The cost of building is very high, so government should act now before it will be late, “ said.
Adebayo said that government should not be involved in building houses, but it should come up with policies that would encourage people to invest in the sector.
He advised relevant authorities to focus more on what is called “Rental Housing Scheme’’ which he defined as “own and pay accordingly” .
Adebayo also called on the government to ban importation of building materials to encourage the use of local materials.
The Tide that the United Nations Special Rapporteur on adequate housing, Leilani Farha, had advised Nigeria to address its housing problem during her visit to the country. According to her, the United Nations estimates that Nigeria’s population will double by 2050 to around 400 million people to make it the world’s third-largest nation after India and China.
She said that there was lack of adequate housing in a country where most inhabitants lived on less than two dollars a day in spite of being Africa’s largest economy.
Housing/Property
S’Africa APC Moves To Tackle Nigeria’s Housing Challenges
The South African Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to work with President Muhammadu Buhari to solve problems of housing, healthcare and energy in the country.
The group, in a letter addressed to the President and jointly signed by Mr Bola Babarinde and Prof. Folorunso Fasina, respectively, said these were critical issues demanding urgent attention of the President.
A copy of the letter, titled “On the National Question: Critical Issues Demanding Urgent Attention of Mr President,” was made available to The Tide last Monday.
The group, which expressed pleasure in meeting with the President during his visit to South Africa, said that the low income earners and civil servants were hardly remembered by developers of mass housing schemes in the country.
“The issues of affordability hampers ordinary citizens from access to good housing and a recent research done for Niger State shows that most civil servants die a few years after retirement from active service.
“Life after service is hard because things change sharply post-retirement, including housing. The Diaspora can assist in the provision of quality and affordable housing for the low to middle income earners, particularly civil servants.
“Using modern technologies, we can provide housing solution through mortgage financing supported by single digit interest rates. Workers will have between 15 and 25 years to repay, depending on the years of service left.
“It will be credit to this government to provide housing solution and reduce the suffering of the people,” the group said.
On the health sector, the group said that the country was not doing well taking into consideration the flight of medical personnel and the amount spent on medical tourism to countries like India, South Africa, Egypt and UK.
The group said that Nigerians in Diaspora, especially professionals in South Africa, were ready to partner the government at various levels on healthcare (primary, secondary and tertiary) to confront the health issues.
They said that this would also include mentorship of young medical personnel, exposure to the state- of-art-equipment, information exchange and sustainable, but affordable medical missions and training.
The group added that infrastructure including roads, water, school buildings, hostels accommodation and other facilities also needed attention of the government.
