Editorial
Minimum Wage: Averting National Strike
Nigerians, especially workers across the country, heaved a sigh of relief when President Muhammadu Buhari finally signed a new National Minimum Wage of N30,000 into law on April 18, 2019.
However, six months after the presidential assent that eventually ended nearly two years of gruelling negotiations (and about four years after it was due), threats and counter-threats, promises and broken promises and industrial actions that nearly shut down the economy of the nation, the implementation of the law has remained the subject of another long-drawn cat and mouse battle between organised Labour and the Federal Government.
Pissed by the government’s obvious lacklustre attitude towards ending negotiations and commencement of payment to workers, organised Labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), after a meeting with the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPS NC-Trade Union Side) on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, issued a clear warning to the Federal Government that it could no longer guarantee industrial peace and harmony in the country if workers’ demands are not met at the close of work on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
In a statement jointly signed by NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, the Acting Chairman, JNPSNC (Trade Union side), Comrade Simon An Chaver and JNPSNC Secretary, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, Labour demanded that the issue of consequential adjustment, which the government has used to delay the commencement of the implementation of the new minimum wage should be concluded within one week.
According to the statement, organised Labour insists on 29 per cent for workers on Grade Levels 07-14 and 24 per cent for workers on Grade Levels 15-17 while in the same breath rejecting government’s offer of 11 per cent for public service workers on Grade Levels 07 -14 and 6.5 per cent for officers on Grade Levels 15-17.
In the statement, Labour also demanded “the reconvening of the meeting of the committee negotiating the consequential adjustment with a view to concluding the process that started on May 28, 2019, within one week”, while noting that it had, out of its patriotic disposition, demonstrated a great deal of restraint, consideration and patience with government.
It further noted that since the last minimum wage of N18,000 came into effect and now, “the Naira had suffered devaluation from N150 to $1 in 2011 to N360 to $1 in 2019, a depreciation of 140 per cent” and accused the government of insensitivity to the plight of workers who ultimately bear the brunt of the negative economic climate in the country.
While labour leaders have since reiterated the resolve of workers to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike without further warning, the Federal Government, through the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, has only responded with a threat of a consequential retrenchment of workers if government must accede to Labour’s demand.
The Tide views as callous and insensitive the Federal Government’s response to Labour’s demand for a marginal improvement in the excruciating economic circumstance of the average Nigerian worker through the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage. In a country where politically exposed persons turn instant millionaires upon assumption of office, it is inexplicable that government would invent all manner of excuses and adopt absurd and ridiculous subterfuge to deny the suffering worker an enhanced living condition.
While we acknowledge that the full implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage as demanded by Labour would significantly increase the recurrent budget profile of the Federal Government and others, we refuse to accept that government cannot rise up to the challenge and still remain afloat. We insist that with a little bit of creativity and diversification of the economy, government is very likely to raise more money to meet its capital needs as well.
In order to end this perennial cry of inadequate funds, government needs to cut its overall cost of governance while taking heed to expert advice on exploiting other sources of revenue to meet its obligations. Some well canvassed measures of reducing recurrent expenditure and conserving funds for other uses include downsizing the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, a downward review of the emoluments of elected and appointed political office holders, the abolition of constituency projects of lawmakers, among other steps.
The Tide is not completely in opposition to the idea of reducing the workforce of the government. However, government must be prepared to fully meet the financial requirements needed to settle all workers to be disengaged.
Finally, we think that the position of organised Labour for a quick resolution of implementation talks on the new National Minimum Wage is reasonable and should be attended to with all the urgency it deserves.
We also believe that the nation can ill afford another industrial action on the scale threatened by Labour as the present state of the economy is too tenuous to withstand such pressure. Government should, therefore, do the needful by immediately re-engaging Labour with a view to averting the looming strike, strengthening the prevailing industrial peace and giving the workforce in the country a reason to smile, even though government’s intention to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) and the re-introduction of toll gates, and sundry measures will significantly eat into the accruable benefits.
Editorial
OML11: RSG’s Bold Step
The history of Oil Mining Lease (OML11) in Ogoniland in Rivers State is a long and tortuous one. But the most important thing about this vast oil and gas producing oil field is that the Rivers State Government, under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike, has purchased a stake in it.
Governor Wike, in a state broadcast on September 30, 2019, announced that the state government had acquired the 45 percent equity stake belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) which had operated the facility since 1958.
According to him, the government acquired the SPDC’s equity interest in OML11, situated in Ejama-Ebubu Community in Eleme Local Government Area.
While espousing what the State stands to benefit from such a bold initiative, the Governor indicated that the interest of the State was paramount, as it acquired the SPDC’s 45 per cent equity interest to the tune of $150 million.
Governor Wike said “that rather than stand by and watch other persons or group purchase SPDC’s 45 per cent interest in that OML11 and further exacerbate the poverty of the people of the State, a responsible and responsive state government should weigh in and bid for the purchase of SPDC interest already set down for auction”.
He further indicated that it would be in the overall interest of the State, the other Federating States and the Federal Government to do so, stressing that he had further directed the relevant government agencies to take immediate steps to liaise with any financially capable companies to partner with the Rivers State Government to ensure that the said oil field comes on stream within 15 months.
He equally disclosed that the State government would graciously concede some portion of its 45 per cent equity interest to all oil-producing communities within OML11, to enhance mutual ownership, participation and sharing in the benefits of these resources.
While further advancing reasons for the State government’s action, the Governor said an oil spill caused by SPDC’s oil pipeline in Ejama-Ebubu Community since 1970, which had been an issue of litigation, has remained unattended to uptill this day, contending that Rivers State has suffered the worst impact of environmental degradation resulting from oil-related operations.
Most importantly, he noted that it has become unlikely that for peace and security, the people of Ogoni would welcome SPDC on their land forming part of OML11, coupled with the fact that a lot of revenue is lost to the Federation Account accruable to the 55 percent stake of the Federal Government in OML11 and the rest of the Federating States due to non-production by the facility.
According to him, Rivers State Government has continued to lose 13 percent of its derivation fund from the 55 percent stake of the Federal Government in that field for nearly 30 years now, which revenue would have transformed the state and its people for the better.
The Tide recalls that OML11 is one of the most important oil blocks in Nigeria, in terms of oil and gas production in the country, accounting for production of 28,000bpd of crude, and contains 33 oil and gas fields scattered in the four Ogoni-speaking local government areas of Rivers State.
Unfortunately, the operatorship of the oil facility has been dormant for 26 years now after the Ogonis sacked SPDC following the hanging of environmental activist and writer, Ken Saro-Wiwa and nine of his kinsmen, among other factors.
To say that Ogoniland, home to OML11, has a very chequered history when it comes to oil and gas exploration and engagement with international oil companies, is to state the obvious. We say so because from 1958, when SPDC began oil exploration in Ogoniland till date, the entire landscape has apparently been at the receiving end of the various environmental hazards that have accompanied oil and gas production. Curiously enough, the people of the area and by extension, the whole of Rivers State have continued to bear the brunt of oil politics over the years.
The Tide agrees no less with Governor Wike that the investment in OML11 would not only address the debilitating problem of poverty but also open vast socio-economic opportunities for Rivers people and all those resident in the state. We, therefore, commend the government for this bold initiative of going into investment in the oil and gas sector.
The decision by the government to concede some portion of its 45 percent equity interest to all the oil-producing communities in OML11 is a welcome development. This would no doubt offer all the stakeholders a sense of belonging.
We, however, implore the State government to give special consideration to local content in partnering with competent companies to drive the project. There is no denying the fact that several qualified Rivers citizens are out of job or not accommodated within the oil and gas sector due to extraneous and other primordial considerations. Expectedly, this bold step by the government would bridge this yawning gap and offer the people the much-needed succour and hope.
There is also the need for the government to carry along all stakeholders for this lofty venture to achieve the desired results.
Also, this is the time for all stakeholders to throw their weight behind the government, and eschew all forms of bickering and agitation that may thwart or truncate the good intention of the Wike administration in acquiring the oil facility.
It is a good thing that this is coming at a time when the dust raised by the varied conflicts surrounding the OML 25 in Kula Kingdom in Rivers State has settled. The Belemaoil Development Model can be replicated in Ogoniland for the overall wellbeing of the people. This is definitely not the time to play politics with this current Rivers State Government’s bold initiative.
Editorial
Presidential Broadcast: Matters Arising
In Nigeria, it has been the norm for a sitting president to address the nation on the anniversary of her Independence which is marked every 1st October, since 1960.
President Muhammadu Buhari has performed this ritual five times since assuming office on May 29, 2015; and none of these national speeches has drawn more flak from the Nigerian public than the one delivered on Tuesday.
Led by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which described the 59th Independence Anniversary presidential speech as insulting to the psyche of the nation and a mockery of democracy, many prominent Nigerians took turns to flay Mr. President and his All Progressives Congress (APC). Among these notables were Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Chief Edwin Clark, Chief Olu Falae, Mr. Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Mr. Reno Omokri.
According to a statement credited to the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, “The PDP notes that President Buhari, in his recorded address, failed to forcefully address the key issues of freedom, social justice, constitutional order, separation of powers, rule of law, human rights, credible elections, national cohesion, accountability and transparency in government, the very fundamentals of an independent state, because his administration had violated them all…”
On his part, Balarabe Musa, former Governor of old Kaduna State, condemned Buhari’s tone which, he said, sounded rather authoritarian than conciliatory. According to him, Nigerians had the right to complain and engage in peaceful protests if their leaders were not performing as promised; but instead of encouraging the suffering people, the president was threatening dire consequences against any protesters.
The Tide is equally disappointed that the presidential address did not throw sufficient light on what the APC-led Federal Government hopes to accomplish, going forward; especially on issues relating to the Niger Delta region.
Moving the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is obviously not the solution to the apparent lethargy and systemic corruption going on in the commission. We say so because even the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) being supervised by the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry has not fared any better, particularly in the area of equipping already trained ex-militant agitators from the region.
Our disappointment also stems from the president’s reference to the Ogoni clean-up even when it is obvious that nothing tangible is happening on the ground. For a project that has such global appeal, having been birthed by a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the president has not considered it worth his while to visit the area and see things for himself. What’s more, the East-West Road which runs across all the South South States has been abandoned for a very long time whereas work is steadily progressing on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kano Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge in Onitsha. We can only pray and hope that the N205 billion said to have been earmarked for the construction of 19 roads and bridges totalling 794.4 kilometres across 11 states includes the East-West Road and the Oyigbo section of the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway.
It is no longer in doubt that the Federal Government’s attitude towards issues concerning the Niger Delta has remained rather lukewarm. Since 2016 when elders of the region, under the aegis of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), submitted a 16-point request to the Buhari administration, part of which was quick passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), completion of East-West Road and building of modular refineries, not much, if anything, has been accomplished by way of response. This for us is quite worrisome. The Federal budget in the past four years of Buhari’s dispensation, the region cannot boast of any significant milestone under the present regime.
On workers’ welfare, it is already obvious that the government does not intend to approve payment of a living wage for Nigerian workers. Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, had while advancing reasons why the government cannot meet Labour’s expectations on consequential adjustments in the N30,000 New Minimum Wage only stopped short of telling the world that Nigeria’s economy is the worst across the globe. This is against the official claim made daily by his principal that the nation is recording tremendous progress in every sector.
President Buhari’s claim to have impacted significantly on agriculture within the four years he has been on the saddle cannot be totally true as the Goodluck Jonathan administration had already worked out a promising agricultural roadmap which his successor readily latched on to. Then came the herders/farmers clashes and, with it, the wanton destruction of human lives, houses and farm crops across the land.
In all, and like some of his critics had already observed, the president should have been less belligerent, even if more patronising, in his latest nationwide broadcast. There is no doubt that even his staunchest supporters are beginning to be disillusioned, especially on account of his rather slow style of governance. Nigerians are really suffering and are understandably in search of a quick fix to the nation’s economy. Why not, if that was part of what Mr. President promised during his electioneering campaigns?
Editorial
Real Madrid Football Academy, PH
Penultimate Saturday, the Real Madrid Football Academy was commissioned in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, signalling the commencement of quality grooming of young football talents in a world class facility, modelled after that of one of best football club sides in the world, Real Madrid FC.
The project, delivered by the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike was commissioned by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde. According to Governor Makinde, “The project will allow the early discovery and harnessing of football talents in Rivers. There has always been great football talents from the state … This project will create more stars”.
The Tide commends the vision and commitment of Governor Wike in matching action with words in his promise to put in place the world class facility for the development of Rivers youths and others. In fact, the facility, arguably, one of its kind in Nigeria and Africa as a whole took a little above one year to be completed. Furthermore, in demonstration of utter commitment, passion and willingness to domesticate the institution, nine coaches drawn from Rivers State and other states were sent to Spain to be trained first hand at the mother academy in Madrid by the Rivers State Government. It is these coaches that are expected to lead the training of intakes at the academy in Port Harcourt.
We are happy that young Rivers boys and girls, now have the platform and opportunity to explore and express their talents in football at their door steps. With the academy, many youngsters will have access to quality coaching and exposure to high-tech equipment and practices that will help develop their football artistry faster and cheaper, rather than the days of searching and paying, often times expensively, for such experiences outside the country.
Interestingly, the academy would not be exclusively for Rivers indigenes. Other Nigerians are to be given access to benefit from the facility. That the academy’s intakes give 70 percent consideration to Rivers indigenes and 30 percent to other Nigerians underscores the consideration to protect the interest of the state, as well as carry other parts of the country along.
We, therefore, call on the management of the academy to ensure that the policy and founding ideals of the institution are neither mortgaged nor politicised. The vision and cardinal principles of the academy must be maintained at all times to ensure its viability and sustainability.
We are elated that the Rivers State Government has resolved to construct a school and hostels in addition to current facilities at the academy. Thus, the facility will not afford only football grooming to the intakes but also academic knowledge that will aid them in their chosen career, even after their active days in sports.
In addition to football and academic lessons to intakes, the academy is set to synergise with schools in the state toward training their Physical Education tutors in modern ways of physical exercises to enhance the physical and mental development of students. This, we believe, will be a bonus to the school environment in Rivers State.
Football academies all over the world apart from their primary function of identifying and grooming top talents also provide career opportunities for their products. In addition, they equally serve as sources of revenue through transfer of players to clubs and sundry services.
We, therefore expect the Real Madrid Football Academy to not only raise top class footballers from Rivers State and beyond, it should within a couple of years be able to earn revenue through systematic management of its products.
All things being equal, the academy is in a position to be a nursery bed of talents to football club sides within Nigeria, Africa and the world at large. More so, with players graduating from the academy and being fixed into clubs, football in Nigeria will hopefully take a positive leap. Even the country’s playing culture, style and pattern would experience some revolution.
Indeed, expectations from the academy are very high. That is why we call on the state government and the management of the institution to guard the facility jealously. The academy must not be allowed to go the usual way of government establishments. We urge all stakeholders to ensure that sustainable policy that will engender effective maintenance is put in place.
Also, adequate security measures that will guarantee safety of lives and property, particularly, that of students and facilities are adopted.
We are happy with the quality of the partners behind the project and at the assurances of the Area Manager of Real Madrid Foundation for Africa and Middle East, Inigo Vallejo, who declared that the club has keyed into the academy and would help drive it.
The Tide is confident that with the academy running at full steam and opportunities given to prospective students, the days of Rivers State-based football clubsides and others scrounging for players would be a thing of the past.
Rivers youth and indeed others have gotten a world class platform to use to strive for successful career in football. We urge the youth and parents to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the vision of Governor Wike’s exemplary strides in sports infrastructure development.
