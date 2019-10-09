Niger Delta
Immigration Grants 7,747 Facilities In Edo
The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Edo State Command has granted 7,747 immigration facilities between July and September, Mr Kayode Eniolorunda, State Comptroller of the Service said.
Eniolorunda, who spoke with The Tide’s source in Benin yesterday, disclosed that the facilities included 6,794 e-passport, 17 e-pass and 23 Combined Expatriate Resident Permit and Alien Cards (CERPAC) renewals.
Others, he said, included 835 ECOWAS Travel Certificate (ETC), 15 Resident Permits, 32 Arrivals and 31 Departures.
A breakdown of the figures showed that the command issued 3,372 e-passports in July, 1,969 in August and 1,453 in September.
He added that nine e-pass were issued in July, five in August and 17 in September.
Eniolorunda said that of the 23 CERPAC issued within the period under review, seven eaach were issued in July and August with nine issued in September.
“295 ETC were issued in July, 225 in August and 315 in September, just as six, three, six resident certificates were issued in July, August and September respectively,” he said.
The State NIS boss explained that one arrival was recorded in July, 16 in August and 15 in September, while three departures were recorded in July, 12 in August and 16 in September.
Niger Delta
UNICAL VC Lists Gains Of Formal, Informal Education
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu has identified formal and informal education as a veritable tool for national development, adding that no country can achieve meaningful development without investing in education.
Prof. Akpagu stated this recently at the Institution’s Senate Chambers during the 9th Annual Conference of the Faculty of Education with the theme, “Inclusive Education, Entrepreneurship and National Development.”
While noting that, no country can attain real national development without emphasis on formal and informal education, the Vc said the citizenry needs to be educated and trained in entrepreneurial skills to enable them create wealth for themselves.
“The citizenry needs to be educated for skills development through concerted efforts on entrepreneurship to create wealth and instill balanced development amongst young entrepreneurship’’, he said.
The Vice Chancellor, who was represented by the Vice Chancellor, Academic, Prof. Uche Amalu, also described the theme of the conference as apt.
Prof. Akpagu who also underscored the importance of research in any institution added that any institution devoid of research cannot function effectively.
In his welcome address, the Dean of the Faculty of Education, Prof. Simon Akpama said the Faculty’s determination to sustain sacred Academic tradition in a knowledge driven economy in tandem with global best practices.
Prof. Akpama urged participants to dissect the theme and also emphasize the synergy between inclusive education and entrepreneurship to midwife national development. Acting Vice Chancellor of the Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH), Prof. Akon Joshua said education moulds a child, adding that without it the society will be valueless. She urged parents to strive hard to provide their children with qualitative education, which she said, will prepare them for the challenges of the 21st century.
Also speaking, former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Prof. Chigozie Asiabaka described inclusive education as the fundamental principle that children must learn together. Prof. Asiabaka, who was also the keynote speaker, explained that inclusive education has also evolved with different nomenclatures such as normalization, mainstreaming and integration.
He stated that inclusive education focuses on supporting all learners, educators and the system to address the full range of learning needs.
The keynote speaker enumerated benefits of inclusive education to include: creating opportunities for children with varying abilities when motivated, encouraging involvement of parents in the education of their children, fostering a culture of respect, and to provide all children with opportunities to develop friendships with one another.
Speaking on the theme, ”Inclusive Education, Entrepreneurship and National Development’’, Prof. Asiabaka stressed that inclusive education focuses on providing education for all, irrespective of inabilities, adding that education can be formal or informal.”
He also said inclusive education provides equal opportunities for learners irrespective of handicapping condition or severity.
In a paper presentation, Prof. Samuel Killian Bassey from Cross River State University of Technology said equipping learners in an inclusive education system with self employable skills can ginger national development.
Niger Delta
Fruit Garden Market: ‘Wike Saved Many Souls’
The pioneer Chairman of Ogbum-Nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market, Mr Patrick Anyanwu, says Governor Nyesom Wike, has saved many souls by rebuilding and giving N400,000 to each of the traders whose goods and shops were destroyed during the inferno that engulfed the market.
Mr Anyanwu, who said this during an interview with The Tide recently in Port Harcourt, described the Governor as a good and kind leader with humility and sensitivity, noting that his gesture saved many families whose hopes of livelihood would have been precarious after the fire incident.
According to him, “there is no governor like Wike who has done that he did in Rivers State. He saved a lot of lives. When the market was gutted by fire, he gave each of the traders N400,000 and now he has rebuilt the market. All efforts by the church close to the market to buy the land failed curtseys of Wike, we thank him graciously”.
He urged governors of other states and future Governors of the state to emulate Wike’s leadership style and charged traders of the market to reciprocate his kind gesture by keeping the environment and the structures clean, and also imbibe the spirit of maintenance culture in order to attract more good things to themselves, while giving their unalloyed support and cooperation to the Wike-led government.
Anyanwu used the opportunity to appeal to the Governor for the canalization of the Rumuomoi-Rumuorosi-Rumuola-Rukuruka river to save the residents of the area from the incessant flooding experienced during rains, noting that the situation has for years caused several untold damages to the people.
Anyanwu, who is also the Vice Chairman of a street environmental committee in Rumuomoi community, said several appeals to previous administrations concerning the problem of flooding in the area did not yield result.
“The people residing around this area will be very happy if the Governor, well known for his listening ear and projects execution, comes to their aid in this regard”, he said.
Also speaking, the chairman, tomato section of the market, Mr Fubara Mathew who appealed that the main traders should be allocated the shops before members of the host community to give them a sense of belonging and thanked the Governor for his kind gesture.
A one-time secretary of the market, Mr Vincent Okeh, enjoined the Fruit Garden Market traders not to do anything that would destroy the good work done by the Governor, saying “you must reciprocate the work and keep the market clean, obey the rules and regulations of the market and be law-abiding in all your dealings at the market”.
Shedie Okpara
Niger Delta
RSTV Dissociates Self From Metro Digital TV
The management of the Rivers Television (RSTV) has dissociated itself from the operation of Metro Digital Television.
A copy of a statement signed by the General Manager of the station, Dafini Gogo Abbey, and made available to The Tide, said the Television Authority is not aware of the operations of Metro Digital TV, premises.
According to the statement, “we, the management body dissociate ourselves from the operations of that organisation as they operate outside RSTV Facility at Elelenwo.
“Metro Digital only hoisted their signal antenna on our mast with the express permission from our supervising ministry in 2008”, she said.
The General Manager used the opportunity to “urge all media organisations, including Nigeria Info 92.3 fm to stop linking the operations of Metro Digital to RSTV in all their broadcast content”.
