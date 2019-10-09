Featured
Boko Haram Kills 22 Health Workers, Destroys 60 Hospitals In Yobe …150 Rustlers Attack Sokoto Villages, Cart Away Cows
The Director Public Health at the Yobe State Ministry of Health, Dr. Hauwa Larai Goni, has disclosed that a total of 22 health workers lost their lives with 60 health facilities destroyed during the peak of Boko Haram insurgency.
The director made the disclosure at a one day workshop on improving access to healthcare services in post conflicts setting leads to building a resilient health system in Yobe State held, yesterday in Damaturu, the state capital.
She added that, over 300 health were also displaced during the period.
“A total of 90 health workers were attacked, 22 were killed, over 300 were displaced while 60 facilities were completely destroyed during the insurgency”, Goni said.
She noted that curfews, ban on motorcycles and GSM services cut-off for 6 months among others hindered access to healthcare delivery in the state.
The director, however, pointed out that responsive policies, resources flow, developing institutional and individual capacities, livelihood support as well as community coercion were some the resilience and recovery methods adopted in reversing the ugly trend.
The state deputy governor, who is also the Chairman of the Task Force on Immunization and Primary Healthcare, Idi Barde Guban, represented by Alhaji Baba Ali, said the activities of the insurgents have resulted in the destruction of 1098 of public buildings and private properties including healthcare facilities in the state.
The workshop has a theme: “improving access to healthcare services in post-conflict setting: a case of Yobe State health system resilience.”
But in Sokoto State, unknown gunmen numbering about 150 reportedly stormed Tarana Mahuta and Bagurba villages, Tureta Local Government Area, and made away with undisclosed number of cows at gunpoint.
The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the attack and the rustling of the cows, but refused to mention the number of those alleged to have been killed in Tureta.
The confirmation came from the Sokoto Command PPRO, ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, in a two-paragraph statement issued, yesterday, 24 hours after the attack that took place in the early hours of last Monday.
According to the statement, “Unknown gunmen numbering about 150 stormed Tarana Mahuta and Bagurba villages of Tureta Local Government Area, carted away undisclosed number of cows from the villagers at gunpoint.
“The state command has intensified patrols along the axis, and deployed special trailing forces with a view to retrieving all that was made away with.”
Information gathered, however, indicated that the bandits ransacked villages in Tureta, killed the villagers after stealing foodstuffs and cows.
However, a civil rights group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has condemned the reported gruesome killing of nine soldiers by suspected armed bandits in Zamfara State.
HURIWA charged Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, to pay the sum of N900million compensation for the soldiers killed by the bandits in the state.
The rights group gave the call while reasserting its rejection to the negotiations by Northern governors with armed bandits in Zamfara, Katsina and Niger states.
It would be recalled that armed bandits killed nine soldiers in an attack last weekend in an area reportedly wracked by cattle rustling and kidnappings.
However, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko directly linked the “killings of soldiers by armed bandits to the atmosphere of illegality, anarchy and impunity created by the negotiations and decision to grant amnesty to armed mass killers by some Northern state governors.
In a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, Onwubiko said it was “absolutely wrong to permit a situation whereby armed freelance hoodlums are treated like sacred cows which has now snowballed into the mindless slaughter of our armed soldiers trained professionally with huge public and taxpayers’ fund.”
The rights group insisted that such killings must never be swept under the carpet.
Describing the negotiations and granting of amnesty to armed bandits as an affront to the Nigerian constitution, the rights group condemned the killing of soldiers by armed bandits.
It tasked the Zamfara State governor and Federal Government to arrest, prosecute and punish the killers of the soldiers.
“Negotiating with criminals under any guise by state governors is tantamount to defecating openly on top of the Nigerian constitution and the fact that the cocktails of coordinated mass killings by armed bandits in parts of Zamfara State and other northern states have continued unabated shows that it is foolhardy for elected officials to fail to enforce relevant laws against terrorism and mass murders.”
The right group also called on Nigerians of goodwill to speak up in rejection of the “institutionalization of impunity and official recklessness exhibited in the ongoing negotiations with armed bandits by northern governors.
“We demand that the Zamfara State Government be compelled to pay N100million compensation each to all the soldiers killed by armed bandits in Zamfara State.”
Meanwhile, troops of 7 Division Nigeria Army have rescued 27 persons displaced by insurgents in Borno State.
A statement by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, yesterday, said that the first clearance was carried out by Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre, troops of 7 Division Garrison in conjunction with troops of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole and elements of Nigerian Army Super Camp 4 along Goni Gambomi, Kadamari, Melim, Gondori and Jantilu in Kaga LGA of Borno State.
Iliyasu stated that the troops rescued 15 persons, comprising eight adult males, one adult female, and six children.
He said after interrogation, they revealed that they spent three days wandering in the bush, trying to link up with any community where they could find succour.
“Preliminary investigation reveals that they spent three days wandering in the bush trying to link up with any community where they could find succour.
“They were promptly evacuated and the adult females and children were handed over to NYSC IDP Camp while the adult males were handed over to 7 Military Intelligence Brigade for profiling and subsequent integration into the IDP Camp.”
Similarly, troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion at Strong Response Area while conducting clearance operations.
The statement added that in Ngoshe and Pulka general area in Gwoza LGA of Borno State troops also rescued 12 locals.
They were later screened, documented and handed over to officials of the International Organization for Migrants at Pulka IDP Camp.
Featured
Experts Blast Buhari For Basing 2020 Budget On 7.5% VAT …As President Presents N10.33trn Budget, To Service Debt With N2.45trn …Budget’ll Impoverish, Mortgage Future Of Nigerians, PDP, CUPP Laments
Some economic experts have expressed concern over the Federal Government’s decision to base the estimated revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) in 2020 on 7.5 per cent instead of five per cent.
Dr Patricia Auta, an Economic Analyst, while reacting to the N10.33 trillion budget submitted to the National Assembly yesterday in Abuja said that the government had acted prematurely in using 7.5 per cent instead of five per cent.
He told our correspondent that the proposed hike in VAT would have to be approve by the National Assembly before it comes into effect, adding that it had not been done.
According to him, the government should not have used it in calculating its revenue estimates.
“It’s my opinion that the government cannot just assume that the National Assembly will approve the VAT increment from five per cent to 7.5 per cent.
“As much as it’s important for the government to increase its tax revenue, increasing VAT is not the right way to go.
“VAT is a multi-level tax on consumption and the burden rest on the final consumer and not the business so the people are the ones who will bear the brunt of the increase.
“Government needs to pay attention to expanding the tax net and ensure that businesses pay tax, especially those multinational companies. That’s where the money is,” she said.
Another expert, Mr. Jibrin Ibrahim said that the government was overly optimistic in their revenue targets, which includes the VAT component.
He said that as much as increasing revenue was important, it should not be done at the expense of the people.
Ibrahim also expressed his concern over the sum allocated to education and health compared to other sectors.
He said with the infrastructure gap in the education and health sectors, it was surprising that only N48 billion was budgeted for Education and N46 billion for Health, out of the N2.46 trillion earmarked for Capital Expenditure.
Ibrahim urged the National Assembly to examine the major components of the budget for the benefit and development of the nation.
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday presented a budget proposal of N10.33 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly.
Buhari puts the Federal Government’s estimated revenue in 2020 at N8.155 trillion, comprising oil revenue of N2.64 trillion, non-oil tax revenues of N1.81 trillion and other revenue of N3.7 trillion.
President Buhari said debt servicing in the 2020 budget will gulp N2.45trn, out of which local debts would take N296bn.
Overhead cost will be N426.6bn, he said.
Other estimates are N556.7 billion for statutory transfers; N2.45 trillion for debt servicing and provision of N296 billion as sinking fund.
The 2020 budget is based on an oil production estimate of 2.18 million barrels per day, oil price benchmark of 57 dollars per barrel and an exchange rate of N305 to a dollar.
Other benchmarks are: real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), growth rate of 2.93 per cent while inflation rate “is expected to remain slightly above single digits in 2020’’.
Mr. President during the declaration said that N125 billion was allocated to the National Assembly while N110 billion was allocated to the Judiciary.
For allocations to ministries, the president affirmed the following allocations to respective ministries.
Works and Housing – N262 billion, Transportation – N123 billion, UBEC – N112 billion, Defence – N100 billion, Agriculture – N83 billion, Water Resources – N82 billion, Education – N48 billion, Health – N46 billion, North East Development Commission – N38 billion, SIPs – N30 billion, FCT – N28 billion and Niger Delta – N24 billion.
However, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan in his speech charged all government ministries, departments and agencies to defend their proposals before lawmakers before the end of October.
He also said the lawmakers should ensure the budget got passed before the end of the year.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in its reaction yesterday, said the N10.7trillion 2020 budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly would further impoverish Nigerians and mortgage the future of the nation and its citizens.
This is even as the party urged the legislature to redirect the fiscal proposal to serve the interest of the vast majority of Nigerians.
A statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the appropriation bill as “hazy, showing streaks of padding, fraudulent duplication, replete with false performance indices, deceptive projections and inexplicable expenditure assertions which create openings for continued looting of our national patrimony by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and persons close to the Presidency.”
It read in part: “The PDP insists that it is inexcusable that despite the huge natural resources at President Buhari’s reach, he articulated an N10.7trillion budget that is completely lacking in concrete wealth creation strategy but relies on further squeezing of Nigerians through excruciating taxes, levies and agonizing tolls.
“The party described as unacceptable that the budget is skewed to serve the interest of the opulent, as projects that have a direct bearing on the wellbeing of the masses were not substantially accommodated in the overall expenditure profile.
The party also criticized the Buhari-led administration for “not being transparent in the mammoth allocations for alleged vague projects, particularly the Ministries of Works and Housing as well as Transportation, where allegations of diversion of public funds were endemic in the last budget.
“Standing with millions of Nigerian youths and women, our party rejects the paltry budgets of N48billion for Education and N46billion for Health, and urges the National Assembly to review the allocations in the interest of Nigerians.
“Furthermore, the PDP notes, as unacceptable that President Buhari, in his budget speech, could not give an account of his handling of the 2019 budget and had to resort to lame excuses and unsupported figures, particularly on the various unimplemented subheads in critical sectors of the economy.
“Moreover, Mr President failed to explain why his administration has remained hugely corrupt and how his Presidency depleted our foreign reserves to an all-time low of $41,852billion accumulated huge foreign and domestic debts and kept the naira at its knees at about N360 to $1 under his watch.”
The party also challenged the Presidency to make public the details of the Presidency allocation for Nigerians to “see the billion being spent to finance the opulent lifestyle of the Buhari Presidency, despite Mr President’s claims of prudence and sacrifice.”
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also urged the National Assembly (NASS) to redirect the 2020 budget to areas that would better serve the interest of majority of Nigerians.
Ologbondiyan said that the budget as it is would further impoverish Nigerians and mortgage the future of the nation.
These, according to him, would create openings for diversion of public funds.
Also, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described the 2020 Budget presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari as heavy buy lacking substance.
This came as it announced that it was heading for the court to challenge the planned increment in the Value Added Tax (VAT), by the Federal Government.
CUPP particularly said the budget was similar to a heavy travelling bag that has no substance in it.
In a statement issued by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinye, yesterday, the opposition political group, said it regretted to announce to the nation that with the budget presented by the president,” the days of the nation’s suffering are not any way close to an end.”
The statement reads, “The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), having listened critically to President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2020 Appropriation Bill as presented to the joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, regrets to inform Nigerians that the days of the nation’s suffering are not any way close to an end.
“The president has by today’s budget presentation shown that he has no formula to save the nation’s economy from the impending final ruins that his mismanagement has caused.
“Opposition parties see this fiscal document as an empty document that is not worth the paper on which it was written. It is full of rhetoric; Buhari’s appropriation bill can best be described as a heavy travel bag that is empty in substance or value.
“The CUPP notes that this document is a final weapon to consolidate Buhari’s next level of economic ruins, poverty, looting and visionlessness. It is a come and chop document meant to further impoverish many and prosper the privileged few.
”The ppposition rejects the inclusion of the illegal proposed increment in VAT as part of the 2020 budget expected source of funding. This has shown that the budget is built in the sky with no serious source of funding except taxing the people to death.
“The opposition coalition has therefore resolved to head to court this week to stop the planned insensitive move to tax the suffering citizens of Nigeria to death with the proposed increment in VAT from 5% to over 7%.
“The president should not force the suffering citizens to bear the consequences of his leadership failures.”
Featured
Tokyo 2020: Super Falcons Break Hearts
Nigeria’s women’s captain, Asisat Oshoala has described the Super Falcons’ exit from the race to 2020 Olympic Games as “heart-breaking”.
The African champions were knocked out on the away goals rule after drawing 1-1 with Ivory Coast in Lagos on Monday.
“It’s very disappointing and a real heartbreak for us,” said Oshoala.
“Obviously, it’s what I was looking forward to. I’ve never played at the Olympics and it’s important for us to participate in it as a team.”
“I actually thought this would be it, sadly it wasn’t meant to be,” she told newsmen.
The Ivorians led through Nina Kapho after just 12 minutes when she rifled home a free-kick in the second leg of the third round tie of the African qualifying.
But FC Barcelona forward Oshoala produced a moment of brilliance after the half-hour mark to level things for the nine-time African champions.
Despite Francisca Ordega and Rasheedat Ajibade going close for the Super Falcons and considerable late pressure, Les Elephantes held on to ensure Nigeria will miss the Games for a third consecutive time.
The nine-time continental champions were keen to return to the quadrennial event after missing out on the 2012 and 2016 Olympic tournaments.
Despite parading an array of overseas-based stars, they went out of the 2000 and 2008 Olympics football events at the group stage, but reached the quarter-finals of the Athens Games in 2004.
The BBC’s first Women’s Footballer of the Year winner insists Nigeria must use the latest disappointment of missing out on the global event as another lesson.
“Four years is a very long time for us and I believe we’ve all learned a great lesson from this exit,” the Barcelona star added.
“Hopefully we can pick ourselves up on and off the field. We can only apologise to our fans and try to build on from here.”
This latest setback under caretaker manager Christopher Danjuma comes after the uncertainty surrounding the future of substantive Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby.
Under Dennerby, the Super Falcons reached the Last 16 of this year’s World Cup after they won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last year.
The 60-year-old threatened to leave due to ongoing problems with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and excused himself from the two-legged tie against the Ivory Coast.
Continental giants Nigeria are the only African team to have played in all eight Women’s World Cups since 1991, but they have failed to translate their continental dominance on the world stage.
Their best performance at the World Cup came when reaching the quarter-finals in 1999.
Featured
Nobody Contested Against PDP On March 9, Wike Declares …Gov, Stakeholders Offer Thanksgiving, Secondus, Obuah, Eke, Odiari Hail Judgements …As Tribunal Dismisses AAC, ADP’s Petitions, Affirms Wike’s Victory
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has insisted that nobody ran election against him and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the March 9, 2019 Governorship election.
Wike and other Rivers leaders proceeded to the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace for Thanksgiving on the tribunal judgment that affirmed his victory.
Reacting to the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal judgement, Wike said but for reliance on connection, all PDP candidates had no opponents in the state.
The governor said: “It is so painful that someone could say that no election held in Rivers State. There was nobody who ran the election against us.
“But for connection, how can anyone say he ran election against us in Rivers State”.
Wike said that he would never be distracted by the antics of the opposition, as he will continue to promote the interest of Rivers State.
“I will never be distracted. I will do everything in the interest of Rivers State. I will continue to work. Nothing will distract me”, he said.
The Rivers State governor expressed happiness that justice has been done in the petition, and thanked his legal team for their commitment.
Ahmed Raji, SAN, attributed the victory to God who has brought the state thus far, saying that from the very beginning, God showed His hand in favour of Rivers State.
Raji said that God crowned the efforts of the legal team with success, emphasising that the judgment was a judicial confirmation of the votes of Rivers people.
Also speaking, Ferdinand Orbih (SAN) said Wike was a winner anytime, stressing that what God has done, nobody can change it.
In his remarks, National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus congratulated Wike on his victory at the tribunal, adding that justice has been served on Rivers people through the judgment.
Secondus said that in a normal setting, nobody would challenge the victory in court, because Rivers people spoke clearly.
Earlier, the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal had affirmed the re-election of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike following the dismissal of the petition filed by the defeated African Action Congress (AAC) Governorship Candidate, Engineer Biokpomabo Awara seeking the nullification of the March 9, Rivers State Governorship Election.
Also on Saturday, the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the defeated Action Democratic Party (ADP) Governorship Candidate, Mr Victor Fingesi against the election of Wike.
“We affirm the election of Nyesom Wike as duly elected”, the tribunal declared.
The tribunal said that both petitioners failed to prove their petitions beyond reasonable doubt, and stressed that they failed to adduce evidence to prove that the election was marred by violence and irregularities.
The judgment of the tribunal in the AAC petition was read by Justice K. B. Olawoyin.
The said that Wike won 19 out of the 21 local government areas where elections held, while the petitioner won in two local government areas.
The tribunal said the petitioner failed to call any witness to give credible evidence that there were malpractices during the election that favoured Wike.
It also held that the first petitioner can no longer lead any general and nebulous evidence on violence.
The tribunal noted that what was suspended was the collation of results for six local government areas, insisting that as at the time of the suspension of collation, INEC had concluded collation of results in 17 local government areas.
The Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal stated that by participating in the collation process, the petitioner waited his right to complain.
The tribunal said that the petitioner called 20 witnesses, adding that it had earlier struck out the evidence of two witnesses.
It ruled that the results tendered by the petitioner, Engineer Biokpomabo Awara while giving evidence were inadmissible, and therefore, expunged from the records.
According to the tribunal, the AAC Governorship Candidate tendered certified true copy of the state Governorship Election and the declaration of results by INEC, stating that neither Awara nor any of his witnesses tendered any results different from that of INEC.
The tribunal said Awara failed to call his polling unit agents to testify, even though he admitted that they were all alive, and held that PW3 to 19 who testified were alleged ward or local government agents, whose testimonies have been found not to be credible.
It added that even the results tendered by Awara had no names of polling unit agents, no signatures of polling unit agents and had no INEC stamp, and therefore, declared the said results inadmissible and of no value.
The tribunal ruled that the petitioner witness three (PW3) was not a credible witness; hence his evidence was disregarded, and held that the evidence of PW3 was contrary to the petitioner’s pleadings in his petition.
It further said that Exhibits AA1 to A12 tendered by PW4 were inadmissible in evidence, because PW4 was not the maker, and ruled that the documents were dumped on tribunal, with no polling agents called to give evidence.
While expunging the exhibits from its records, the tribunal said that the evidence of PW4 has no value as it has not proved any electoral malpractice.
The evidence of PW6 of the AAC Governorship Candidate was discredited under cross-examination, the tribunal noted, adding that the evidence of PW6 contradicted his answers during cross examination.
The tribunal noted that PW6 said that the election was peaceful, but insisted that PW6 was not a credible witness, as he lied under oath.
According to the tribunal, aside the names of the witnesses and their respective wards, the witness statements of all of them were the same and each had seven paragraphs.
It held that the evidence of PW7 and the Ward Collation Agent in Omuma LGA, Stanley Nweke, was at variance with the pleadings of the petitioner, and held that the evidence of PW7 was of no value, and therefore, discountenanced.
The tribunal also threw out the evidence of PW9, Henry Iyalla, whose name was not found in INEC’s official list of collation agents, and described him as an imposter, just as it said that Iyalla’s evidence did not contradict the fact that election held in Degema LGA.
On PW10, it held that he did not tender any results of elections in the polling units.
According to the tribunal, the evidence of PW10 goes to no issue because it contradicted the results pleaded by the petitioner.
It held that most of the witnesses of the AAC were not credible, as they discredited themselves through contradictory statements.
The tribunal noted however, that PW21 and the State Collation Agent of AAC, Mr Nenye Kocha, was consistent in his testimony from collation centre to the tribunal that the AAC lost the Governorship election.
According to the tribunal, Kocha was a truthful witness, whose evidence was credible, just as it placed probative value on his testimony.
The tribunal also accepted the testimony of PW22, Joseph Osademe, a producer with AIT, who tendered the video clip showing INEC officials declaring the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike winner of the election.
It also placed value on the document tendered by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, ACP Victor Onugbo.
The document tendered by the police before the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, authenticated the electoral victory of Governor Nyesom Wike during the March 9, 2019 election.
The tribunal aligned with the testimony of the police, saying that it was credible.
It further stated that the fact that the first and second petitioners were opposed to each other was another ground to dismiss the petition.
Determining the petition of the ADP Governorship Candidate, Mr Victor Fingesi on its merit, the tribunal held that the petitioner failed woefully to prove that Wike did not score the highest number of lawful votes during the March 9, 2019 Governorship election.
Justice Kingsley Orjiako said that the petitioner’s complaint was vague and merely speculative.
The tribunal stated that the first petitioner did not know the number of registered voters in the state, and further noted that the petitioner under cross examination said he had no knowledge of the number of registered voters in his own polling unit in Okrika LGA.
It noted that the allegation that the winner did not score the highest number of votes was an invitation to compare figures, and held that the petitioner ought to plead his own results and that of the winner for the court to cross check.
Justice Orjiako noted that there was no evidence of any alleged inflation of results, as the evidence remains vague.
The tribunal held that the burden of proof was strictly on the petitioner and not on any weakness of the defence of the respondents.
It agreed with INEC that election was conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.
The tribunal explained that the testimonies of the witnesses of the ADP were mere hearsay, since most of them were not at the respective polling units where elections took place, and described most of the witnesses of ADP as impostors who capitulated in the face of cross-examination.
It said that it examined the testimonies on a local government by local government basis, adding that despite the litany of documents pleaded by the petitioner, he could only tender poorly investigated newspaper reports.
The tribunal said that INEC has the power to suspend an election, in line with Section 26 (1) of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended, and also held that the ADP Governorship Candidate lacks the locus standi to file the petition, having sued the first petitioner, instead of Wike who won the governorship election.
Reacting to the judgment, the Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah, expressed delight over the judgment of the Rivers State Election Petitions Tribunal, which dismissed the petition of the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Victor Fingesi, in the March 9, 2019 Governorship Election in Rivers State.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, Obuah commended the tribunal for rising to the occasion, stressing that justice has, once again, been dispassionately dispensed.
The state PDP boss also commended the wise decision and forthrightness of the tribunal Chairman, Justice Kingsley Orjiako, reiterating that Wike’s re-election was a divine order, which any attempt by man to upturn, would be an exercise in futility.
Stressing that Wike was God-sent to Rivers people and that no weapon formed against him shall succeed, Obuah said the time was rife for those still agitated over the outcome of the 2019 General Election, to put the elections behind for the overall interest of the state, adding that what God has approved, no man can reverse.
The Rivers PDP chairman said the Olive branch offered the opposition politicians was a demonstration of Wike’s large heart, and enjoined people, irrespective of political affiliation, to join the progressive train of the Wike administration to move the state forward.
Obuah restated his conviction that the Wike-led administration has demystified governance in the state with remarkable improvement in all sectors of the economy, saying the door was wide open for good ideas that would benefit all and sundry.
Also reacting, the Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Hon. Solomon Eke lauded the judgment of the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal for dismissing the petitions of the ADP Governorship Candidate, Mr Victor Fingesi and that of the AAC candidate, Engineer Biokpomabo Awara in the March 9th governorship election in the state.
In a message released via the Chairman’s social media handle, Eke described the judgement as a victory for all Rivers people.
“Today’s judgment is a true reflection of the peoples mandate given to His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike. This is a victory for all Rivers people.”
The message also congratulated the governor and Rivers people over the victory at the tribunal.
“I heartily felicitate with the good people of Rivers State and congratulate our amiable governor over this victorious judgement. This is indeed the people’s verdict,” the statement read.
Similarly, the Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Council, Chief Odiari Princewill and the good people of ASALGA celebrated as Governor Nyesom Wike recorded another judicial milestone in the Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal.
In a statement shortly after the judgment, last Saturday, Odiari said that with the four-hour unanimous judgement, the tribunal judges have shown that the Judiciary remains the last hope of the ordinary man.
He described the AAC petition as an effort aimed at building castle in the air.
Odiari noted that the tribunal’s order that a cost of N900,000 be paid to PDP, Wike and INEC by Awara was justifiable and would serve as punishment for taking the people of the state through the tribunal without any reason.
He said, “Once more, this is a victory for democracy and Rivers people”.
Trending
