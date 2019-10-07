Featured
Patriotic Persons And Criminality
Professional journalists enjoy immunity from being compelled to disclose their sources of information, largely because of the risks which informants take. Audacious journalists are not immune from similar risks also, as we saw many years ago in the case of late Dele Giwa. Despite such risks, patriotic human beings are not lacking in every society who, out of higher perspectives of love and ethics, take some risks for the good of humanity.
What is known as information management in journalism is largely the skill and strategy of being mindful of what to publish even when it is true and factual, for the sake of security and stability in society. There are many issues of which a few people who know the details would rather stay their pens and let a sleeping dog lie, rather than plunge the society into chaos by being audacious.
Unfortunately, those who manage the affairs of the larger society often regard discretion as docility and silence of the masses for stupidity. Thus, in politics, information management becomes a process of disinformation or bamboozlement of the masses through the use of various strategies. Sometimes this may be done for good reasons, but those who know the antics of power politics would tell us that treachery and deceit are all part and parcel of the art of staying in power.
Criminality and the prosecution of criminal cases place emphasis on intention behind the act, making it necessary to separate criminality from acts committed without “mens-rea”. We are told that children below the age of 7 do not have mens-rea and therefore cannot be prosecuted for crimes, same as adults certified to be of unsound mind. Similarly, we can add here that patriotism and love in order to save humanity from serious perils.
We live in a world where ill-disposed persons prey upon their fellow human beings, especially the weak and helpless ones they can subdue. The situation becomes worse where the preying ones lure unsuspecting victims through various clever means, including abuse of the Name of God. We have had cases where drug producers, during the testing stage, use helpless and unsuspecting persons as guinea pigs. One example is the Trovan controversy, involving litigation.
There had been cases where patriotic insiders in gangsterist conspiracies became whistle blowers, alerting relevant authorities about proposed crimes against humanity. Such cases had been quite common, even though many were never reported. In view of the dangers and risks involved in exposing crimes against humanity from quarters that enjoy some immunity, some patriotic people commit crimes in secret in order to subvert criminality.
Expectedly, people of goodwill and patriotism who commit crimes in order to forestall greater perils for humanity would not stick out their neck to be hanged. Neither would obtuse humanity understand their deeper motives or intentions. They would not enjoy any immunity from prosecution or the sympathy and understanding of the masses for whose sake they took to crime. In the past such people were called martyrs.
However, martyrdom arising from fanaticism and religious obduracy is a different thing from crimes committed with noble intentions for the sake of saving a wider populace from perils. We cannot rule out the possibility of noble Nigerians losing their lives, limbs or liberty in the course of duty, in their efforts to save the lives of others. Some of such personal sacrifices come by accidents rather than design, where as there are some who make such sacrifices voluntarily and with patriotism. Such are rare patriots.
In the university community where one is more familiar with, there are innumerable but unknown cases of unsung heroes and patriots. Old and poor office cleaners have been known to save the lives of Vice-Chancellors and others engaged in battles of leadership and supremacy. There have been cases where fetish charms and other sordid rituals had featured in mean, petty and deadly politics in the university system.
Some years of service in the Nigeria Police afforded one great opportunities to know how seekers of power and positions can hire some willing hands to plant weapons, prohibited drugs and other things to bring down opponents. Women had featured shamelessly in many of such sordid exploits, including those that would raise allegations of being raped. One is aware of many honest and perhaps naïve persons who had lost their jobs as a result of gossip peddling. Envy and jealousy have been at the root of many acts to use non-orthodox means to get even in personal combats.
Activities of the military and governments in Nigeria have been such that it becomes difficult to tell who our great patriots are, from influence, rumour and gossip peddlers. Many have been called “great men” via the instrumentality of long knives, treachery and deceit; but the really great ones via patriotic criminality would hardly be known. It is to such silent and unsung heroes and patriots that this article is dedicated. Especially in the security and intelligence services there are unbelievable examples of patriotic criminality, just as there are those who serve dark purposes.
Bright Amirize
Experts Blast Buhari For Basing 2020 Budget On 7.5% VAT …As President Presents N10.33trn Budget, To Service Debt With N2.45trn …Budget’ll Impoverish, Mortgage Future Of Nigerians, PDP, CUPP Laments
Some economic experts have expressed concern over the Federal Government’s decision to base the estimated revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) in 2020 on 7.5 per cent instead of five per cent.
Dr Patricia Auta, an Economic Analyst, while reacting to the N10.33 trillion budget submitted to the National Assembly yesterday in Abuja said that the government had acted prematurely in using 7.5 per cent instead of five per cent.
He told our correspondent that the proposed hike in VAT would have to be approve by the National Assembly before it comes into effect, adding that it had not been done.
According to him, the government should not have used it in calculating its revenue estimates.
“It’s my opinion that the government cannot just assume that the National Assembly will approve the VAT increment from five per cent to 7.5 per cent.
“As much as it’s important for the government to increase its tax revenue, increasing VAT is not the right way to go.
“VAT is a multi-level tax on consumption and the burden rest on the final consumer and not the business so the people are the ones who will bear the brunt of the increase.
“Government needs to pay attention to expanding the tax net and ensure that businesses pay tax, especially those multinational companies. That’s where the money is,” she said.
Another expert, Mr. Jibrin Ibrahim said that the government was overly optimistic in their revenue targets, which includes the VAT component.
He said that as much as increasing revenue was important, it should not be done at the expense of the people.
Ibrahim also expressed his concern over the sum allocated to education and health compared to other sectors.
He said with the infrastructure gap in the education and health sectors, it was surprising that only N48 billion was budgeted for Education and N46 billion for Health, out of the N2.46 trillion earmarked for Capital Expenditure.
Ibrahim urged the National Assembly to examine the major components of the budget for the benefit and development of the nation.
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday presented a budget proposal of N10.33 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly.
Buhari puts the Federal Government’s estimated revenue in 2020 at N8.155 trillion, comprising oil revenue of N2.64 trillion, non-oil tax revenues of N1.81 trillion and other revenue of N3.7 trillion.
President Buhari said debt servicing in the 2020 budget will gulp N2.45trn, out of which local debts would take N296bn.
Overhead cost will be N426.6bn, he said.
Other estimates are N556.7 billion for statutory transfers; N2.45 trillion for debt servicing and provision of N296 billion as sinking fund.
The 2020 budget is based on an oil production estimate of 2.18 million barrels per day, oil price benchmark of 57 dollars per barrel and an exchange rate of N305 to a dollar.
Other benchmarks are: real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), growth rate of 2.93 per cent while inflation rate “is expected to remain slightly above single digits in 2020’’.
Mr. President during the declaration said that N125 billion was allocated to the National Assembly while N110 billion was allocated to the Judiciary.
For allocations to ministries, the president affirmed the following allocations to respective ministries.
Works and Housing – N262 billion, Transportation – N123 billion, UBEC – N112 billion, Defence – N100 billion, Agriculture – N83 billion, Water Resources – N82 billion, Education – N48 billion, Health – N46 billion, North East Development Commission – N38 billion, SIPs – N30 billion, FCT – N28 billion and Niger Delta – N24 billion.
However, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan in his speech charged all government ministries, departments and agencies to defend their proposals before lawmakers before the end of October.
He also said the lawmakers should ensure the budget got passed before the end of the year.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in its reaction yesterday, said the N10.7trillion 2020 budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly would further impoverish Nigerians and mortgage the future of the nation and its citizens.
This is even as the party urged the legislature to redirect the fiscal proposal to serve the interest of the vast majority of Nigerians.
A statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the appropriation bill as “hazy, showing streaks of padding, fraudulent duplication, replete with false performance indices, deceptive projections and inexplicable expenditure assertions which create openings for continued looting of our national patrimony by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and persons close to the Presidency.”
It read in part: “The PDP insists that it is inexcusable that despite the huge natural resources at President Buhari’s reach, he articulated an N10.7trillion budget that is completely lacking in concrete wealth creation strategy but relies on further squeezing of Nigerians through excruciating taxes, levies and agonizing tolls.
“The party described as unacceptable that the budget is skewed to serve the interest of the opulent, as projects that have a direct bearing on the wellbeing of the masses were not substantially accommodated in the overall expenditure profile.
The party also criticized the Buhari-led administration for “not being transparent in the mammoth allocations for alleged vague projects, particularly the Ministries of Works and Housing as well as Transportation, where allegations of diversion of public funds were endemic in the last budget.
“Standing with millions of Nigerian youths and women, our party rejects the paltry budgets of N48billion for Education and N46billion for Health, and urges the National Assembly to review the allocations in the interest of Nigerians.
“Furthermore, the PDP notes, as unacceptable that President Buhari, in his budget speech, could not give an account of his handling of the 2019 budget and had to resort to lame excuses and unsupported figures, particularly on the various unimplemented subheads in critical sectors of the economy.
“Moreover, Mr President failed to explain why his administration has remained hugely corrupt and how his Presidency depleted our foreign reserves to an all-time low of $41,852billion accumulated huge foreign and domestic debts and kept the naira at its knees at about N360 to $1 under his watch.”
The party also challenged the Presidency to make public the details of the Presidency allocation for Nigerians to “see the billion being spent to finance the opulent lifestyle of the Buhari Presidency, despite Mr President’s claims of prudence and sacrifice.”
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also urged the National Assembly (NASS) to redirect the 2020 budget to areas that would better serve the interest of majority of Nigerians.
Ologbondiyan said that the budget as it is would further impoverish Nigerians and mortgage the future of the nation.
These, according to him, would create openings for diversion of public funds.
Also, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described the 2020 Budget presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari as heavy buy lacking substance.
This came as it announced that it was heading for the court to challenge the planned increment in the Value Added Tax (VAT), by the Federal Government.
CUPP particularly said the budget was similar to a heavy travelling bag that has no substance in it.
In a statement issued by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinye, yesterday, the opposition political group, said it regretted to announce to the nation that with the budget presented by the president,” the days of the nation’s suffering are not any way close to an end.”
The statement reads, “The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), having listened critically to President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2020 Appropriation Bill as presented to the joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, regrets to inform Nigerians that the days of the nation’s suffering are not any way close to an end.
“The president has by today’s budget presentation shown that he has no formula to save the nation’s economy from the impending final ruins that his mismanagement has caused.
“Opposition parties see this fiscal document as an empty document that is not worth the paper on which it was written. It is full of rhetoric; Buhari’s appropriation bill can best be described as a heavy travel bag that is empty in substance or value.
“The CUPP notes that this document is a final weapon to consolidate Buhari’s next level of economic ruins, poverty, looting and visionlessness. It is a come and chop document meant to further impoverish many and prosper the privileged few.
”The ppposition rejects the inclusion of the illegal proposed increment in VAT as part of the 2020 budget expected source of funding. This has shown that the budget is built in the sky with no serious source of funding except taxing the people to death.
“The opposition coalition has therefore resolved to head to court this week to stop the planned insensitive move to tax the suffering citizens of Nigeria to death with the proposed increment in VAT from 5% to over 7%.
“The president should not force the suffering citizens to bear the consequences of his leadership failures.”
Boko Haram Kills 22 Health Workers, Destroys 60 Hospitals In Yobe …150 Rustlers Attack Sokoto Villages, Cart Away Cows
The Director Public Health at the Yobe State Ministry of Health, Dr. Hauwa Larai Goni, has disclosed that a total of 22 health workers lost their lives with 60 health facilities destroyed during the peak of Boko Haram insurgency.
The director made the disclosure at a one day workshop on improving access to healthcare services in post conflicts setting leads to building a resilient health system in Yobe State held, yesterday in Damaturu, the state capital.
She added that, over 300 health were also displaced during the period.
“A total of 90 health workers were attacked, 22 were killed, over 300 were displaced while 60 facilities were completely destroyed during the insurgency”, Goni said.
She noted that curfews, ban on motorcycles and GSM services cut-off for 6 months among others hindered access to healthcare delivery in the state.
The director, however, pointed out that responsive policies, resources flow, developing institutional and individual capacities, livelihood support as well as community coercion were some the resilience and recovery methods adopted in reversing the ugly trend.
The state deputy governor, who is also the Chairman of the Task Force on Immunization and Primary Healthcare, Idi Barde Guban, represented by Alhaji Baba Ali, said the activities of the insurgents have resulted in the destruction of 1098 of public buildings and private properties including healthcare facilities in the state.
The workshop has a theme: “improving access to healthcare services in post-conflict setting: a case of Yobe State health system resilience.”
But in Sokoto State, unknown gunmen numbering about 150 reportedly stormed Tarana Mahuta and Bagurba villages, Tureta Local Government Area, and made away with undisclosed number of cows at gunpoint.
The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the attack and the rustling of the cows, but refused to mention the number of those alleged to have been killed in Tureta.
The confirmation came from the Sokoto Command PPRO, ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, in a two-paragraph statement issued, yesterday, 24 hours after the attack that took place in the early hours of last Monday.
According to the statement, “Unknown gunmen numbering about 150 stormed Tarana Mahuta and Bagurba villages of Tureta Local Government Area, carted away undisclosed number of cows from the villagers at gunpoint.
“The state command has intensified patrols along the axis, and deployed special trailing forces with a view to retrieving all that was made away with.”
Information gathered, however, indicated that the bandits ransacked villages in Tureta, killed the villagers after stealing foodstuffs and cows.
However, a civil rights group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has condemned the reported gruesome killing of nine soldiers by suspected armed bandits in Zamfara State.
HURIWA charged Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, to pay the sum of N900million compensation for the soldiers killed by the bandits in the state.
The rights group gave the call while reasserting its rejection to the negotiations by Northern governors with armed bandits in Zamfara, Katsina and Niger states.
It would be recalled that armed bandits killed nine soldiers in an attack last weekend in an area reportedly wracked by cattle rustling and kidnappings.
However, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko directly linked the “killings of soldiers by armed bandits to the atmosphere of illegality, anarchy and impunity created by the negotiations and decision to grant amnesty to armed mass killers by some Northern state governors.
In a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, Onwubiko said it was “absolutely wrong to permit a situation whereby armed freelance hoodlums are treated like sacred cows which has now snowballed into the mindless slaughter of our armed soldiers trained professionally with huge public and taxpayers’ fund.”
The rights group insisted that such killings must never be swept under the carpet.
Describing the negotiations and granting of amnesty to armed bandits as an affront to the Nigerian constitution, the rights group condemned the killing of soldiers by armed bandits.
It tasked the Zamfara State governor and Federal Government to arrest, prosecute and punish the killers of the soldiers.
“Negotiating with criminals under any guise by state governors is tantamount to defecating openly on top of the Nigerian constitution and the fact that the cocktails of coordinated mass killings by armed bandits in parts of Zamfara State and other northern states have continued unabated shows that it is foolhardy for elected officials to fail to enforce relevant laws against terrorism and mass murders.”
The right group also called on Nigerians of goodwill to speak up in rejection of the “institutionalization of impunity and official recklessness exhibited in the ongoing negotiations with armed bandits by northern governors.
“We demand that the Zamfara State Government be compelled to pay N100million compensation each to all the soldiers killed by armed bandits in Zamfara State.”
Meanwhile, troops of 7 Division Nigeria Army have rescued 27 persons displaced by insurgents in Borno State.
A statement by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, yesterday, said that the first clearance was carried out by Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre, troops of 7 Division Garrison in conjunction with troops of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole and elements of Nigerian Army Super Camp 4 along Goni Gambomi, Kadamari, Melim, Gondori and Jantilu in Kaga LGA of Borno State.
Iliyasu stated that the troops rescued 15 persons, comprising eight adult males, one adult female, and six children.
He said after interrogation, they revealed that they spent three days wandering in the bush, trying to link up with any community where they could find succour.
“Preliminary investigation reveals that they spent three days wandering in the bush trying to link up with any community where they could find succour.
“They were promptly evacuated and the adult females and children were handed over to NYSC IDP Camp while the adult males were handed over to 7 Military Intelligence Brigade for profiling and subsequent integration into the IDP Camp.”
Similarly, troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion at Strong Response Area while conducting clearance operations.
The statement added that in Ngoshe and Pulka general area in Gwoza LGA of Borno State troops also rescued 12 locals.
They were later screened, documented and handed over to officials of the International Organization for Migrants at Pulka IDP Camp.
Tokyo 2020: Super Falcons Break Hearts
Nigeria’s women’s captain, Asisat Oshoala has described the Super Falcons’ exit from the race to 2020 Olympic Games as “heart-breaking”.
The African champions were knocked out on the away goals rule after drawing 1-1 with Ivory Coast in Lagos on Monday.
“It’s very disappointing and a real heartbreak for us,” said Oshoala.
“Obviously, it’s what I was looking forward to. I’ve never played at the Olympics and it’s important for us to participate in it as a team.”
“I actually thought this would be it, sadly it wasn’t meant to be,” she told newsmen.
The Ivorians led through Nina Kapho after just 12 minutes when she rifled home a free-kick in the second leg of the third round tie of the African qualifying.
But FC Barcelona forward Oshoala produced a moment of brilliance after the half-hour mark to level things for the nine-time African champions.
Despite Francisca Ordega and Rasheedat Ajibade going close for the Super Falcons and considerable late pressure, Les Elephantes held on to ensure Nigeria will miss the Games for a third consecutive time.
The nine-time continental champions were keen to return to the quadrennial event after missing out on the 2012 and 2016 Olympic tournaments.
Despite parading an array of overseas-based stars, they went out of the 2000 and 2008 Olympics football events at the group stage, but reached the quarter-finals of the Athens Games in 2004.
The BBC’s first Women’s Footballer of the Year winner insists Nigeria must use the latest disappointment of missing out on the global event as another lesson.
“Four years is a very long time for us and I believe we’ve all learned a great lesson from this exit,” the Barcelona star added.
“Hopefully we can pick ourselves up on and off the field. We can only apologise to our fans and try to build on from here.”
This latest setback under caretaker manager Christopher Danjuma comes after the uncertainty surrounding the future of substantive Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby.
Under Dennerby, the Super Falcons reached the Last 16 of this year’s World Cup after they won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last year.
The 60-year-old threatened to leave due to ongoing problems with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and excused himself from the two-legged tie against the Ivory Coast.
Continental giants Nigeria are the only African team to have played in all eight Women’s World Cups since 1991, but they have failed to translate their continental dominance on the world stage.
Their best performance at the World Cup came when reaching the quarter-finals in 1999.
