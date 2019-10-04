Senate Tasks Security Agencies On Safe Waterways

For close to three weeks, the entire nation watched in awe as Rivers State celebrated the first 100days of the second term of Nigeria’s best performing Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. It was a period to dutifully highlight the consolidation of good governance in Rivers State.

During this period, the entire country understood the importance of having a pro-people leader, committed to advancing the interest and prosperity of his state through the diligent execution of key projects and well-planned programmes to improve their standard of living. Whilst others were content to address Press Conferences to mark their first 100days, Governor Wike reeled out about 15 key projects and programmes to re-define second term governance.

In the past, second term was known as a period of lack of productivity. But with Governor Wike, the story has changed. The focus is to maximise the term to improve Rivers State. This decision is borne out of the fact that the victory of Governor Wike for a second term was entirely a function of God and Rivers people. Therefore, the selfless and pro-people governance is a reward to Rivers people for their abiding faith in his ability to lead and defend their interests.

Between 9th September and 27th September, 2019, Rivers State was in the news for all the right reasons. Nigerians from across the country watched in awe as the Wike Administration prioritised governance in Rivers State. Every step of the way, the Rivers State Governor reiterated his commitment to using his second term to consolidate on the gains of his glorious first term.

All the projects commissioned in the course of the 100days celebration were geared towards enhancing the welfare of the people.

Bonny Street, Adaka , Boro/Elliot Henry Streets

These are three roads in the heart of Port Harcourt Township. The roads were not motorable before the intervention of Governor Wike.

The roads have improved the economy of that part of Port Harcourt Township. During the commissioning, residents and Chiefs trooped out to celebrate Governor Wike for delivering the projects as promised.

Governor Wike assured that street light would be installed on the three roads to help security agencies fight crime. The three roads cover 2.8 kilometres. The three roads were constructed in line with approved specifications and design.

Government Secondary School, Ubima

(Former Community Secondary School, Ubima)

This is one of the iconic projects of the first 100days of the second term of Governor Wike. The quality of the project was such that community leaders immediately asked for the secondary school to be upgraded to a tertiary institution.

Governor Wike reconstructed damaged existing facilities of the school and built new structures within the school . New facilities in the school include modern science laboratories, computer centre, Electronic Library, traditional library, teachers quarters, administrative block, perimeter fence and new classroom blocks.

Governor Wike who changed the name of the school from Community Secondary School Ubima to Government Secondary School, Ubima said he promised to rebuild the school and to the glory of God that promise has been fulfilled.

He informed that the State Government will develop boarding facilities for students of the school. The Governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to the construction of educational facilities across the state to expand access to education .

Presentation of Staff of Office/Certificate of Recognition to Traditional Rulers

This programme was symbolic and profound. The programme was held to honour and celebrate Traditional Rulers of Rivers State. It was organised to showcase the rich culture of the state.

The State Government formally presented present Certificates of Recognition and Staff of Office to 84 traditional rulers of different classes drawn from the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.

The venue of the event became a Centre of mass celebration as the subjects of the Traditional Rulers drummed and danced in excitement. The rich culture of Rivers people was on full display.

Governor Wike charged the Traditional Rulers to set new development agenda for Rivers communities with the support of the elected and appointed political leaders of their communities and Local Government Areas.

Sea bed Model School , Port Harcourt

For 106 years, this legendary school never got any facelift. Year after year, the managers of the school appealed to the Rivers State Government to intervene and improve the school’s infrastructure. None of the previous administrations acted.

At a function, the leadership of Christ Church appealed to Governor Wike to intervene. Governor Wike gave his word and transformed the school.

The reconstruction and upgrade of Seabed Model School was in line commitment of Governor Wike to the creation of access to quality basic education.

The school is one of the 253 Schools upgraded and expanded by Governor Wike in the last four years.

Commissioning the school, Governor Wike assured Rivers people that he will continue to uplift the standard of education in the State through critical interventions.

He said: “We shall continue to engage in human capital development. And the best way to engage in human capital development is to fund educational development”.

Governor Wike announced that the State Government has awarded contracts for the construction of 69 Primary and Basic Education Schools across the state.

“We are awarding contracts for the construction of 69 Primary and Basic Education schools for the expansion of the frontiers of education.

“These projects will be handled by people of Rivers State, who will be empowered in the process of executing the projects “, he said.

He said that the Rivers State Government will continue to develop the education sector as a way of securing the future of Rivers State.

The new school now has computer laboratory, Electronic Library, new classrooms and a Generator House .

Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Cinema

This is a value addition to the nation’s flagship tourism destination. This facility formed part of the first 100days of Governor Wike in his second term. It has continued to attract tourists from across the country because of its design, entertainment value and high quality security infrastructure.

The project was designed to give the people maximum comfort. The 250-person capacity cinema, is divided into three sections. The cinema has standard walls, lighting effects and sound proof .

Dualised – Birabi Street

This road is one of the key roads into the New Government Reserved Area in Port Harcourt. It leads to Hotel Presidential and Salvation Ministry. It was a single lane road riddled with potholes until the pragmatic intervention of the Wike Administration.

Delivered as part of the first 100days, Birabi Street is a beauty to behold. It is fitted witg streetlights and telecommunication ducts. The road forms part of the total renewal of the New GRA by the Wike Administration.

Dualised Rumukwurusi -Elelenwo – Akpajo Road

The Commissioning of this Road was a celebration of good governance. Thousands of residents lined up the streets, chanting the praise of Governor Wike. The road was a revival package for a community that was neglected by the immediate past Administration due to political reasons.

The 5.6kilometre Road has five round abouts and ducts for telecommunication companies to set up their facilities. This road links Obio/Akpor Local Government Area to Eleme, Okrika , Tai and Khana Local Government Areas.

In appreciation, Leaders and people of Elelenwo Community of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area conferred on Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the title: “Eze Omekweli kimbom of Elelenwo”.

Roughly translated, the prestigious title means: “A King that develops the land of Elelenwo “.

Government Craft Development Centre, Port Harcourt

The empowerment of the youths forms one of the cardinal goals of Governor Wike. The Rivers State Governor used the first 100days of his second term to make a definite statement that his administration will deliver on the grooming of a technical workforce for the state.

The Government Craft Development Centre was reconstructed, upgraded and improved by the Wike Administration to serve as a catalyst for the growth of Technical and Vocational Education.

At the Commissioning of the reconstructed institution, Governor Wike announced that new standard workshops would be developed for the school by Julius Berger.

Civil Servants’ Quarters

Governor Wike has made history as the most outstanding Governor that promotes the welfare of civil servants. The new Civil Servants Quarters in Old GRA, Port Harcourt is the third since he became the Chief Executive of Rivers State.

The new Civil Servants Quarters constructed through direct labour, offers accommodation to civil servants in the heart of a high profile residential area.

Rivers State NLC Secretariat

This facility was constructed by the Wike Administration to nourish the cordial relationship between the State Government and labour in the state. It was flagged off by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and constructed by Governor Wike in record time. It was commissioned as part of the Governor’s first 100days in office.

The new NLC Secretariat is a three-storey building with conference halls, offices, stores and multiple staircases.

Ogbum-Nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market

Ahead of the General Elections, this Market was gutted by fire. It became an instant political tool for unpatriotic politicians. But Governor Wike stepped above the fray and committed himself into building a new market for the traders.

Aside constructing the new market, Governor Wike empowered all the affected traders with special grants to re-start their trade. This market was formally delivered as part of Governor Wike’s first 100days in his second term.

The new Ogbum-nu-Abali Market has four buildings (one storey each) and eight buildings (bungalow), designed to promote commercial activities. Other facilities in the market include: 232 Open Stalls, 72 Lock Up Shops, Toilet Blocks, car park, drainage, internal roads, a warehouse, generator, transformer, perimeter fence and a security house.

Rivers State University, Students Union Secretariat

The Wike Administration is a Government enthroned by all stakeholders of Rivers State. Students form a major platform upon which Governor Wike was re-elected. As part of his first 100days in his second term, Governor Wike rolled out the Students Union Secretariat Building at the Rivers State University. Hundreds of students were on ground to celebrate this quality gift to Rivers students.

Engineer Lawrence Anele Amadi Road (Former Shell Location Road)

As part of the first 100days, Governor Wike

commissioned four roads completed as the First Phase of Rumuepirikom Internal Roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Shell Location Road, one of the four roads commissioned was renamed Engineer Lawrence Anele Amadi Road by Governor Wike.

The Rumuepirikom Internal Roads have a total length of nine kilometres with street lights and modern drainage.

Governor Wike flagged off the construction of 11 Roads, with four of such roads already completed. The remaining roads will be completed by December. The First Set of Roads delivered under the First Phase of Rumuepirikom Internal Roads include: Engineer Lawrence Anele Amadi Road (Former Shell Location Road), Ekani Street, Maxwell Street and Odoli Street.

Rumuwoji Market

This is an international market built by the Wike Administration from the foundation. The market was gutted by fire during the last Administration, but a promise to rebuild it was never fulfilled.

Upon assumption of office, Governor Wike flagged off the construction of the Rumuwoji Market. It was delivered as part of the first 100days of the governor’s second term.

The Rumuwoji market has two banking halls, clinic, police post, fire station, fire hydrants, pumping station and fire alert system. The Market also has 421 lock up shops, 34 open stalls and 441 concrete tables .

The excellent architectural masterpiece impressed the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi who declared that he now understands why Governor Wike is called Mr Project.

Real Madrid Academy

This is a historic investment by the Wike Administration. It will remain relevant decades after Governor Wike would have left office, as International Stars who would be groomed at the Academy will be plying their trade in the best clubs in the world.

It is the first in Nigeria. Equipped with relevant facilities and technical personnel. It was unveiled as part of Governor Wike’s first 100days for his second term. The Commissioning Ceremony which was performed by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde was viewed by millions of Football Enthusiasts.

Highpoint of the Commissioning Programme was an exhibition match between Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, winners of Channels Television Kids Cup and an Under Selected Side. The match ended 1-1.

Post 100days Super-Gift

After the legendary celebration of 100days marked by commissioning of several projects, Governor Wike further lifted the spirits of Rivers people with the acquisition of Shell’s 45 percent interest in OML 11. This masterstroke has changed the developmental narrative, involving Rivers people in the economic process .

Projects All the Way

Governor Wike is not one who will rest on his achievements. He has since hit the road, inspecting ongoing projects across the state. After the celebration of the 59th Independence Anniversary, Governor Wike was at the Judges Quarters and other Road projects to ascertain the level of delivery.

It is certain that it will be projects all the way till Governor Wike concludes his second term in 2023.

Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media.

Simeon Nwakaudu